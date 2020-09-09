CPH Chemie + Papier : Presentation, Investors Day, 8 September 2020 (pdf) 0 09/09/2020 | 03:40am EDT Send by mail :

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields CPH Chemie + Papier Holding AG Investors' Day 2020 8 September 2020 CPH presentation, Investors Day, 8 September 2020 in Perlen 1 Disclaimer Investing in the shares of CPH Chemie + Papier Holding AG involves risks. Prospective investors are strongly requested to consult their investment advisors and tax advisors prior to investing in shares of CPH Chemie + Papier Holding AG . This document contains forward-looking statements which involve risks and uncertainties. These statements are made on the basis of current knowledge and assumptions. Various factors could cause actual future results, performance or events to differ materially from those described in these statements. No obligation is assumed to update any forward-looking statements. Potential risks and uncertainties include such factors as general economic conditions, foreign exchange fluctuations, competitive product and pricing pressures and regulatory developments. The information contained in this document has not been independently verified and no representation or warranty, express or implied, is made to, and no reliance should be placed on, the fairness, accuracy, completeness or correctness of the information or opinions contained herein. The information in this presentation is subject to change without notice, it may be incomplete or condensed, and it may not contain all material information concerning the CPH Group. None of CPH Chemie + Papier Holding AG or their respective affiliates shall have any liability whatsoever for any loss whatsoever arising from any use of this document, or its content, or otherwise arising in connection with this document. This document does not constitute, or form part of, an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to purchase any shares and neither it nor any part of it shall form the basis of, or be relied upon in connection with, any contract or commitment whatsoever. This information does neither constitute an offer to buy shares of CPH Chemie + Papier Holding AG nor a prospectus within the meaning of the applicable Swiss law. CPH presentation, Investors Day, 8 September 2020 in Perlen 2 The CPH Group At a glance The CPH Chemie + Papier Holding AG is a diversified and international operating industrial group founded in 1818 and headquartered in Switzerland. The CPH shares have been listed on the SIX since 2001 with the founding families as strong anchor shareholders. 524.7 56.6 48.4 Sales 2019 in CHF million EBIT 2019 in CHF million Net result 2019 in CHF million 3 1086 13 Business Divisions Personnel Production sites CPH presentation, Investors Day, 8 September 2020 in Perlen 3 The CPH Group Key figures in CHF million 2018 2019 ± in CHF ± in % Net sales 533.5 524.7 -8.9 -1.7 EBITDA 83.1 88.0 +4.9 +5.9 in % of net sales 15.6 16.8 EBIT 51.6 56.6 +5.0 +9.6 in % of net sales 9.7 10.8 Net result (including minorities) 42.3 48.5 +6.2 +14.6 in % of net sales 7.9 9.2 Cash flow 69.0 79.9 +10.9 +15.9 Adjusted free cash flow 1) 19.5 39.9 +20.4 +104.6 Balance sheet total 800.5 702.7 -97.8 -12.2 Equity 407.1 441.3 +34.2 +8.4 in % of the balance sheet total 50.9 62.8 Personnel 1081 1086 +5 FTEs +0.5 1) excluding CHF 100 million fixed-term deposit of funds generated by corporate bond issue of 12.10.2018, repaid 9.7.2019 CPH presentation, Investors Day, 8 September 2020 in Perlen 4 The CPH Group Broad and innovative product portfolio Chemistry Paper Packaging Products Molecular sieves, PVC monofilms, chromatography gels, specialty Newsprint and magazine paper PVdC coated films zeolites, deuterated products Markets Industry, energy, Publishing Pharmaceuticals pharmaceuticals CPH presentation, Investors Day, 8 September 2020 in Perlen 5 The CPH Group Business Divisions Key figures 2019 (CHF million) Market position Strategy Production locations ChemistryPaper 78.2 9.5 293.2 54.5 Net sales EBITDA Net sales CHF 78.2 Mio. EBITDA CHF 9.5 Mio. 287 3 1 Number 3 worldwide in Number 1 in Switzerland for molecular sieves for industrial newsprint and magazine paper use manufacture and its biggest recovered paper recycler Differentiation Cost leadership Packaging 153.2 23.7 Net sales EBITDA 3 Number 3 worldwide for coated barrier films for pharmaceutical applications Differentiation Brands CPH presentation, Investors Day, 8 September 2020 in Perlen 6 The CPH Group "Strategy 2024" approved Objectives Actions Results Net sales broadly balanced among the three divisions Expand Chemistry and Packaging in % 46 44 42 40 38 36 34 20152019 Chemistry and Packaging's share of total net sales Higher share of net sales from outside Europe CHF 78.2 Mio. CHF 9.5 Mio. 287 Expand in markets in growth regions in % 26 24 22 20 18 16 14 20152019 Proportion of net sales from outside Europe Less exposure to the Swiss franc in currency terms Expand production capacities outside Switzerland in % 76 68 60 52 44 36 28 20152019 Proportion of costs incurred in Swiss francs CPH presentation, Investors Day, 8 September 2020 in Perlen 7 The CPH Group Worldwide sites in 2014 2 4 Müllheim München Louisville Perlen Uetikon Whippany CPH presentation, Investors Day, 8 September 2020 in Perlen 8 The CPH Group Worldwide sites in 2019 6 2 Müllheim Gröbenzell 3 Zvornik Utzenstorf Perlen Rüti Lianyungang Louisville Whippany Suzhou Shanghai 1 1 Singapore Anápolis CPH presentation, Investors Day, 8 September 2020 in Perlen 9 The CPH Group Key figures 1st half of 2020 in CHF million H1 19 H1 20 ± in % Net sales 267.5 231.8 -13.3 EBITDA 47.8 33.5 -29.9 EBITDA margin in % 17.9 14.5 EBIT 32.0 17.8 -44.4 EBIT margin in % 12.0 7.7 Net result (incl. minorities) 27.2 27.2 -0.2 in % of net sales 10.2 11.7 Cash flow 42.3 27.5 -35.1 Free cash flow 21.4 22.9 7.0 Balance sheet total 815.8 691.1 -15.3 Equity 422.3 454.2 7.6 in % of balance sheet total 51.8 65.7 Personnel 1092 1095 0.3 CPH presentation, Investors Day, 8 September 2020 in Perlen Net sales 600 500 400 300 200 100 0 2016 2017 2018 2019 H1 20 in CHF million EBITDA 90 24% 75 20% 60 16% 45 12% 30 8% 15 4% 0 0% 2016 2017 2018 2019 H1 20 in CHF million % of net sales 10 1st Half of 2020 Divisional results CPH Group Chemistry Paper Packaging in CHF million H1 2019 H1 2020 H1 2019 H1 2020 H1 2019 H1 2020 H1 2019 H1 2020 Net sales 267.5 231.8 39.7 36.2 146.9 108.9 80.8 86.7 EBITDA 47.8 33.5 5.6 5.0 29.0 12.5 13.3 16.1 EBITDA margin in % 17.9 14.5 14.2 13.7 19.7  11.5 16.4 18.6 EBIT 32.0 17.8 3.1 2.5 19.0 2.3 10.1 13.1 EBIT margin in % 12.0 7.7 7.8  7.0 12.9 2.1 12.4  15.0 Personnel 1092 1095 306 283 369 364 411 442 Good value compared to industry development  Best in European comparison

Net sales 90 75 60 45 30 15 0 2016 2017 2018 2019 H1 20 in CHF million Net sales 2019 by region 1% Switzerland 21% Rest of Europe 49% The Americas 26% Asia 3% Rest of the world EBITDA 12 24% 10 20% 8 16% 6 12% 4 8% 2 4% 0 0% 2016 2017 2018 2019 H1 20 in CHF million % of net sales 1st half of 2020 Good start, followed by slowdown due to the corona crisis

Order intake in Medox segment at record level

Energy industry's demand is collapsing

Investments in industrial gas plants have been postponed CPH presentation, Investors Day, 8 September 2020 in Perlen 12 Paper Business developments Net sales 360 300 240 180 120 60 0 2016 2017 2018 2019 H1 20 in CHF million Net sales 2019 by region 22% Switzerland 74% Rest of Europe 1% The Americas 3% Asia EBITDA 60 24% 50 20% 40 16% 30 12% 20 8% 10 4% 0 0% 2016 2017 2018 2019 H1 20 in CHF million % of net sales 1st half of 2020 Q1: Demand for paper already down by 10%

Q2: Corona crisis causes demand for paper to fall by 40%

Overcapacities force stoppages in production lasting for several days

Prices for waste paper rose when the corona crisis started as collection activity was limited CPH presentation, Investors Day, 8 September 2020 in Perlen 13 Packaging Business developments Net sales 180 150 120 90 60 30 0 2016 2017 2018 2019 H1 20 in CHF million Net sales 2019 by region 5% Switzerland 58% Rest of Europe 19% The Americas 16% Asia 2% Rest of the world EBITDA 24 24% 20 20% 16 16% 12 12% 8 8% 4 4% 0 0% 2016 2017 2018 2019 H1 20 in CHF million % of net sales 1st half of 2020 Demand for medication sharply increased during the corona crisis

Order intake on record level

Capacity balancing within the production facilities secured delivery capability

Expansion of capacities in Brazil by means of new coating plant CPH presentation, Investors Day, 8 September 2020 in Perlen 14 Outlook 2020 Strong impact of the corona crisis Chemistry Speed and extent of recovery from corona crisis crucial for investment demand

Rigorous cost control

Sales will decrease compared to previous year

EBIT margin planned to be within the scope of previous year Paper Demand for magazine and newsprint paper expected to slightly recover in H2

Massive overcapacities put pressure on paper prices

Market consolidation becomes inevitable

Sales will be below 2019 figures

EBIT will be negative Packaging Demand is expected to return to normal once the coronaCHFcrisis153.2subsidesMio. CHF 23.7 Mio.  Further expansion of the 416 high-barrier segment Construction of a coating

3 plant planned in Brazil Nummer 3 weltweit bei beschichteten BarrierefolienSignificantfür increasepha m zeutinsche revenueAnweanddungenhigher EBIT planned The CPH Group Sales and operating result will decline significantly in 2020. The net result is likely to be in the lower double-digit million range. CPH presentation, Investors Day, 8 September 2020 in Perlen 15 1st Half of 2020 Consolidated income statement in CHF million H1 2019 H1 2020 ± in CHF ± in %  Net sales 267.5 231.8 -35.7 -13.3 Changes to semi-finished & finished inventories, other income 15.5 1.9 -13.6 -88.0 Total income 282.9 233.6 -49.3 -17.4 Cost of materials and energy -163.6 -133.1 30.5 18.6  Personnel cost, outsourced maintenance/repairs, other -71.5 -67.0 4.5 6.3 operating expense EBITDA 47.8 33.5 -14.3 -29.9 Depreciation and amortization -15.8 -15.7 0.1 0.6 EBIT 32.0 17.8 -14.2 -44.4  Financial result -3.5 -2.4 1.1 31.3 Earnings before taxes and non-operating/extraordinary items 28.5 15.4 -13.1 -46.0 Non-operating result 0.5 2.0 1.5 300.0 Extraordinary result 0 12.0 12.0  Earnings before taxes 29.0 29.4 0.4 1.4 Income taxes -1.8 -2.2 -0.4 -22.3 Net result (incl. minorities) 27.2 27.2 0.0 -0.2 Net sales: -13.3%,currency-adjusted:-8.2% (Chemistry: -4.2%, Paper: -22.9%, Packaging: +14.6%)  Reduction of structural costs (cost-cutting measures)

 "Double" interest cost of bond issue in H1 2019; lower refinancing costs, reduction of financial debt  Low tax rate of 7.6% CPH presentation, Investors Day, 8 September 2020 in Perlen 16 1st Half of 2020 Consolidated balance sheet in CHF million 31.12.2019 30.06.2020 ± in CHF ± in %  Liquid funds 93.1 103.0 9.9 -10.6  Other current assets 173.6 163.0 -10.6 -6.0  Fixed assets 436.0 425.1 -10.9 -2.6 Total assets 702.7 691.1 -11.6 -1.7 Current liabilities 95.9 87.5 -8.4 -8.7  Non-current liabilities 165.5 149.4 -16.1 -9.7 Equity 441.3 454.2 12.9 2.9 Equity ratio in % 62.8 65.7 2.9 Total equity and liabilities 702.7 691.1 -11.6 -1.7 Increase despite nominal value repayment and further repayment of short-term financial debt  Reduction due to lower trade account receivables (especially Paper) and inventory reduction  Investments of CHF 7.2 million below depreciation level of CHF 15.8 million Reduction of provisions for environmental protection measures of CHF 14 million (lake restoration in Uetikon ZH and Rotholz in Meilen ZH) CPH presentation, Investors Day, 8 September 2020 in Perlen 17 1st Half of 2020 Consolidated cash flow statement in CHF million H1 2019 H1 2020 ± in CHF ± in % Net result (incl. minorities) 27.2 27.2 0.0 -0.2 Depreciation, changes in provisions 15.1 0.3 -14.8  42.3 27.5 -14.8 -35.1 Cash flow  Change in net current assets -13.6 2.9 16.5 Cash flow from operating activities 28.7 30.4 1.7 5.8 Cash flow from investment activities -7.3 -7.5 -0.2 Free cash flow 21.4 22.9 1.5 7.0  Financial liabilities -4.0 -2.7 1.3 Dividends to shareholders -10.8 -10.8 0 Cash flow from financing activities -14.8 -13.5 1.3 8.5 Currency translation effects -0.1 0.5 0.6 Net change in cash and cash equivalents 6.5 9.9 3.4 52.5 Significantly lower cash flow due to lower volumes Sharp expansion of inventories in previous year; slight reduction of net current assets in reporting period  Further reduction of financial liabilities of CHF 2.7 million due to good levels of liquid funds CPH presentation, Investors Day, 8 September 2020 in Perlen 18 The CPH Group Net debt and leverage Leverage 8,0x 6,6x 6,0x 4,0x 2,2x 2,2x 2,0x 0,7x 0,3x 0,2x - 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 H1.20 Nettoverschuldung / EBITDA Net financial debt for 1st half of 2020 (in CHF million) 103,1 4,6 16,5 115,0 Flüssige kfr.Finanz- lfr. Finanz- Netto Mittel/WS Verb. Verb. Finanzschulden Remarks Strong reduction of leverage over the last years (solid free cash flow)

Net financial debt again reduced, by CHF 13.0 million in H1 2020

Gross debt of around CHF 120 million

Additional credit line of CHF 40 million with Swiss banks since mid-2019 CPH presentation, Investors Day, 8 September 2020 in Perlen 19 The CPH Group demonstrates financial strength in H1 2020 13.7% 11.5% 18.6% 7.7% 27.2 Mio. 65.7% 7.2 Mio. 22.9 Mio. 0.2x EBITDA margin Chemistry - affirmation despite difficult environment EBITDA margin Paper - best in European comparison EBITDA margin Packaging - record result once again EBIT margin CPH Group - on reasonable level despite corona crisis Net result - on previous year's level due to special effects Equity ratio - soundly financed Investments to further raise efficiency and capacities Free cash flow - liquid funds of CHF 103.0 million Net debt ratio - net debt of CHF 16.5 million CPH presentation, Investors Day, 8 September 2020 in Perlen 20 The CPH Group Target financial KPIs Organic net sales growth of more than 3% a year

EBITDA margin of over 10%

Equity ratio above 50%

Liquidity of at least CHF 30-50 million

30-50 million Annual operating investments of CHF 20-25 million CPH presentation, Investors Day, 8 September 2020 in Perlen 21 The CPH Group Solid key figures and stable anchor shareholders with a long-term commitment Equity ratio Shareholders (as of 31 December 2019) 100% 80% 60% 40% 20% 0% 2016 2017 2018 2019 H1 2020 1,7% 4,4% 5,0% 7,2% 49,9% 31,8% Uetikon Industrieholding Public shareholders Estate of Ella Schnorf-Schmid J. Safra Sarasin Investmentfonds BoD, GEM and related parties Others (Shares pending registration of transfer) CPH presentation, Investors Day, 8 September 2020 in Perlen 22 CPH Share Dividend and share price development Distributions Share price trends 01/01/2019 - 06/30/2020 Business year 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 Dividend per share 0.60 0.65 0.65 1.80 1.80 (in CHF) Dividend yield 1.6 1.2 2.2 2.3 (2.3) (in % at 31.12.) Dividend policy: distribution of 25% to 50% of the net result, with due regard to liquidity and free cash flow

Long-term distribution policy

distribution policy 2015-2018: distributions from tax-exempt capital contribution reserve

distributions from tax-exempt capital contribution reserve 2019: instead of a dividend, reduction in nominal value of CHF 1.80 per share CPH presentation, Investors Day, 8 September 2020 in Perlen 23 CPH Share An attractive investment Leading competitive positions in three industrial sectors with three distinct brands

Cost leader in the predatory newsprint and magazine paper market and Switzerland's biggest recovered paper recycler

Expansion of Chemistry and Packaging divisions reducing dependence on Paper

Expanding (Chemistry and Packaging) production capacities outside Switzerland to reduce currency risks

Investing in growth markets

Sound equity base

Stable anchor shareholders with long-term commitment Solid dividend levels (around 2%) with further share price rise potential CPH presentation, Investors Day, 8 September 2020 in Perlen 24 Attachments Original document

