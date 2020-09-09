CPH Chemie + Papier : Presentation, Investors Day, 8 September 2020 (pdf)

CPH presentation, Investors Day, 8 September 2020 in Perlen
Disclaimer
CPH presentation, Investors Day, 8 September 2020 in Perlen
The CPH Group At a glance
The CPH Chemie + Papier Holding AG is a diversified and international operating industrial group founded in 1818 and headquartered in Switzerland. The CPH shares have been listed on the SIX since 2001 with the founding families as strong anchor shareholders.
524.7 56.6 48.4
Sales 2019 in CHF million
EBIT 2019 in CHF million
Net result 2019 in CHF million
3 1086 13
Business Divisions
Personnel
Production sites
CPH presentation, Investors Day, 8 September 2020 in Perlen
The CPH Group Key figures
in CHF million
2018
2019
± in CHF
± in %
Net sales
533.5
524.7
-8.9
-1.7
EBITDA
83.1
88.0
+4.9
+5.9
in % of net sales
15.6
16.8
EBIT
51.6
56.6
+5.0
+9.6
in % of net sales
9.7
10.8
Net result (including minorities)
42.3
48.5
+6.2
+14.6
in % of net sales
7.9
9.2
Cash flow
69.0
79.9
+10.9
+15.9
Adjusted free cash flow 1)
19.5
39.9
+20.4
+104.6
Balance sheet total
800.5
702.7
-97.8
-12.2
Equity
407.1
441.3
+34.2
+8.4
in % of the balance sheet total
50.9
62.8
Personnel
1081
1086
+5 FTEs
+0.5
1) excluding CHF 100 million fixed-term deposit of funds generated by corporate bond issue of 12.10.2018, repaid 9.7.2019
CPH presentation, Investors Day, 8 September 2020 in Perlen
The CPH Group Broad and innovative product portfolio
Chemistry
Paper
Packaging
Products
Molecular sieves,
PVC monofilms,
chromatography gels, specialty
Newsprint and magazine paper
PVdC coated films
zeolites, deuterated products
Markets
Industry, energy,
Publishing
Pharmaceuticals
pharmaceuticals
CPH presentation, Investors Day, 8 September 2020 in Perlen
The CPH Group Business Divisions
Key figures
2019
(CHF million)
Market
position
Strategy
Production
locations
ChemistryPaper
78.2
9.5
293.2
54.5
Net sales
EBITDA
Net sales
CHF 78.2 Mio.
EBITDA
CHF 9.5 Mio.
287
3
1
Number 3 worldwide in
Number 1 in Switzerland for
molecular sieves for industrial
newsprint and magazine paper
use
manufacture and its biggest
recovered paper recycler
Differentiation
Cost leadership
Packaging
153.2
23.7
Net sales
EBITDA
3
Number 3 worldwide for coated barrier films for pharmaceutical applications
Differentiation
Brands
CPH presentation, Investors Day, 8 September 2020 in Perlen
The CPH Group "Strategy 2024" approved
Objectives
Actions
Results
Net sales broadly
balanced among the three
divisions
Expand Chemistry and
Packaging
in % 46
44
42
40
38
36
34
20152019 Chemistry and
Packaging's share of
total net sales
Higher share of net sales
from outside Europe
CHF 78.2 Mio.
CHF 9.5 Mio.
287
Expand in markets in growth
regions
in % 26
24
22
20
18
16
14
20152019
Proportion of net sales from
outside Europe
Less exposure to the
Swiss franc in currency
terms
Expand production capacities
outside Switzerland
in % 76
68
60
52
44
36
28
20152019
Proportion of costs incurred
in Swiss francs
CPH presentation, Investors Day, 8 September 2020 in Perlen
The CPH Group Worldwide sites in 2014
2
4
Müllheim München
Louisville
Perlen Uetikon
Whippany
CPH presentation, Investors Day, 8 September 2020 in Perlen
The CPH Group Worldwide sites in 2019
6
2
Müllheim
Gröbenzell
3
Zvornik
Utzenstorf
Perlen
Rüti
Lianyungang
Louisville
Whippany
Suzhou
Shanghai
1
1
Singapore
Anápolis
CPH presentation, Investors Day, 8 September 2020 in Perlen
The CPH Group Key figures 1st half of 2020
in CHF million
H1 19 H1 20
± in %
Net sales
267.5 231.8
-13.3
EBITDA
47.8
33.5
-29.9
EBITDA margin in %
17.9
14.5
EBIT
32.0
17.8
-44.4
EBIT margin in %
12.0
7.7
Net result (incl. minorities)
27.2
27.2
-0.2
in % of net sales
10.2
11.7
Cash flow
42.3
27.5
-35.1
Free cash flow
21.4
22.9
7.0
Balance sheet total
815.8
691.1
-15.3
Equity
422.3
454.2
7.6
in % of balance sheet total
51.8
65.7
Personnel
1092
1095
0.3
CPH presentation, Investors Day, 8 September 2020 in Perlen
Net sales
600
500
400
300
200
100
0
2016 2017 2018 2019 H1 20
in CHF million
EBITDA
90
24%
75
20%
60
16%
45
12%
30
8%
15
4%
0
0%
2016
2017
2018
2019
H1 20
in CHF million
% of net sales
10
1st Half of 2020 Divisional results
CPH
Group
Chemistry
Paper
Packaging
in CHF million
H1 2019
H1 2020
H1 2019
H1 2020
H1 2019
H1 2020
H1 2019
H1 2020
Net sales
267.5
231.8
39.7
36.2
146.9
108.9
80.8
86.7
EBITDA
47.8
33.5
5.6
5.0
29.0
12.5
13.3
16.1
EBITDA margin in %
17.9
14.5
14.2
13.7
19.7
11.5
16.4
18.6
EBIT
32.0
17.8
3.1
2.5
19.0
2.3
10.1
13.1
EBIT margin in %
12.0
7.7
7.8
7.0
12.9
2.1
12.4
15.0
Personnel
1092
1095
306
283
369
364
411
442
Good value compared to industry development Best in European comparison Record margin for the division
CPH presentation, Investors Day, 8 September 2020 in Perlen
11
Chemistry Business developments
Net sales
90
75
60
45
30
15
0
2016
2017
2018
2019
H1 20
in CHF million
Net sales 2019 by region
1% Switzerland
21% Rest of Europe
49% The Americas
26% Asia
3% Rest of the world
EBITDA
12
24%
10
20%
8
16%
6
12%
4
8%
2
4%
0
0%
2016
2017
2018
2019
H1 20
in CHF million
% of net sales
1st half of 2020
Good start, followed by slowdown due to the corona crisis
Order intake in Medox segment at record level
Energy industry's demand is collapsing
Investments in industrial gas plants have been postponed
CPH presentation, Investors Day, 8 September 2020 in Perlen
Paper Business developments
Net sales
360
300
240
180
120
60
0
2016
2017
2018
2019
H1 20
in CHF million
Net sales 2019 by region
22% Switzerland
74% Rest of Europe
1% The Americas
3% Asia
EBITDA
60
24%
50
20%
40
16%
30
12%
20
8%
10
4%
0
0%
2016
2017
2018
2019
H1 20
in CHF million
% of net sales
1st half of 2020
Q1: Demand for paper already down by 10%
Q2: Corona crisis causes demand for paper to fall by 40%
Overcapacities force stoppages in production lasting for several days
Prices for waste paper rose when the corona crisis started as collection activity was limited
CPH presentation, Investors Day, 8 September 2020 in Perlen
Packaging Business developments
Net sales
180
150
120
90
60
30
0
2016
2017
2018
2019
H1 20
in CHF million
Net sales 2019 by region
5% Switzerland
58% Rest of Europe
19% The Americas
16% Asia
2% Rest of the world
EBITDA
24
24%
20
20%
16
16%
12
12%
8
8%
4
4%
0
0%
2016
2017
2018
2019
H1 20
in CHF million
% of net sales
1st half of 2020
Demand for medication sharply increased during the corona crisis
Order intake on record level
Capacity balancing within the production facilities secured delivery capability
Expansion of capacities in Brazil by means of new coating plant
CPH presentation, Investors Day, 8 September 2020 in Perlen
Outlook 2020 Strong impact of the corona crisis
Chemistry
Speed and extent of recovery from corona crisis crucial for investment demand
Rigorous cost control
Sales will decrease compared to previous year
EBIT margin planned to be within the scope of previous year
Paper
Demand for magazine and newsprint paper expected to slightly recover in H2
Massive overcapacities put pressure on paper prices
Market consolidation becomes inevitable
Sales will be below 2019 figures
EBIT will be negative
Packaging
Demand is expected to return to normal once the
coronaCHFcrisis153.2subsidesMio.
CHF 23.7 Mio.
Further expansion of the
416
high-barrier segment
Construction of a coating
3
plant planned in Brazil
Nummer 3 weltweit bei beschichteten BarrierefolienSignificantfür increasepha m zeutinsche
revenueAnweanddungenhigher EBIT planned
The CPH Group
Sales and operating result will decline significantly in 2020. The net result is likely to be in the lower double-digit million range.
CPH presentation, Investors Day, 8 September 2020 in Perlen
1st Half of 2020 Consolidated income statement
in CHF million
H1 2019
H1 2020
± in CHF
± in %
Net sales
267.5
231.8
-35.7
-13.3
Changes to semi-finished & finished inventories, other income
15.5
1.9
-13.6
-88.0
Total income
282.9
233.6
-49.3
-17.4
Cost of materials and energy
-163.6
-133.1
30.5
18.6
Personnel cost, outsourced maintenance/repairs, other
-71.5
-67.0
4.5
6.3
operating expense
EBITDA
47.8
33.5
-14.3
-29.9
Depreciation and amortization
-15.8
-15.7
0.1
0.6
EBIT
32.0
17.8
-14.2
-44.4
Financial result
-3.5
-2.4
1.1
31.3
Earnings before taxes and non-operating/extraordinary
items
28.5
15.4
-13.1
-46.0
Non-operating result
0.5
2.0
1.5
300.0
Extraordinary result
0
12.0
12.0
Earnings before taxes
29.0
29.4
0.4
1.4
Income taxes
-1.8
-2.2
-0.4
-22.3
Net result (incl. minorities)
27.2
27.2
0.0
-0.2
Net sales: -13.3%,currency-adjusted:-8.2% (Chemistry: -4.2%, Paper: -22.9%, Packaging: +14.6%) Reduction of structural costs (cost-cutting measures) "Double" interest cost of bond issue in H1 2019; lower refinancing costs, reduction of financial debt Low tax rate of 7.6%
CPH presentation, Investors Day, 8 September 2020 in Perlen
1st Half of 2020 Consolidated balance sheet
in CHF million
31.12.2019
30.06.2020
± in CHF
± in %
Liquid funds
93.1
103.0
9.9
-10.6
Other current assets
173.6
163.0
-10.6
-6.0
Fixed assets
436.0
425.1
-10.9
-2.6
Total assets
702.7
691.1
-11.6
-1.7
Current liabilities
95.9
87.5
-8.4
-8.7
Non-current liabilities
165.5
149.4
-16.1
-9.7
Equity
441.3
454.2
12.9
2.9
Equity ratio in %
62.8
65.7
2.9
Total equity and liabilities
702.7
691.1
-11.6
-1.7
Increase despite nominal value repayment and further repayment of short-term financial debt Reduction due to lower trade account receivables (especially Paper) and inventory reduction Investments of CHF 7.2 million below depreciation level of CHF 15.8 million
Reduction of provisions for environmental protection measures of CHF 14 million (lake restoration in Uetikon ZH and Rotholz in Meilen ZH)
CPH presentation, Investors Day, 8 September 2020 in Perlen
1st Half of 2020 Consolidated cash flow statement
in CHF million
H1 2019
H1 2020
± in CHF
± in %
Net result (incl. minorities)
27.2
27.2
0.0
-0.2
Depreciation, changes in provisions
15.1
0.3
-14.8
42.3
27.5
-14.8
-35.1
Cash flow
Change in net current assets
-13.6
2.9
16.5
Cash flow from operating activities
28.7
30.4
1.7
5.8
Cash flow from investment activities
-7.3
-7.5
-0.2
Free cash flow
21.4
22.9
1.5
7.0
Financial liabilities
-4.0
-2.7
1.3
Dividends to shareholders
-10.8
-10.8
0
Cash flow from financing activities
-14.8
-13.5
1.3
8.5
Currency translation effects
-0.1
0.5
0.6
Net change in cash and cash equivalents
6.5
9.9
3.4
52.5
Significantly lower cash flow due to lower volumes
Sharp expansion of inventories in previous year; slight reduction of net current assets in reporting period Further reduction of financial liabilities of CHF 2.7 million due to good levels of liquid funds
CPH presentation, Investors Day, 8 September 2020 in Perlen
CPH Chemie + Papier Holding AG published this content on 08 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 September 2020 07:39:06 UTC