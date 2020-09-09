Log in
CPH CHEMIE + PAPIER HOLDING AG

CPH CHEMIE + PAPIER HOLDING AG

(CPHN)
CPH Chemie + Papier : Presentation, Investors Day, 8 September 2020 (pdf)

09/09/2020 | 03:40am EDT

09/09/2020 | 03:40am EDT

CPH Chemie + Papier Holding AG

Investors' Day 2020

8 September 2020

CPH presentation, Investors Day, 8 September 2020 in Perlen

1

Disclaimer

Investing in the shares of CPH Chemie + Papier Holding AG involves risks. Prospective investors are strongly requested to consult their investment advisors and tax advisors prior to investing in shares of CPH Chemie + Papier Holding AG . This document contains forward-looking statements which involve risks and uncertainties. These statements are made on the basis of current knowledge and assumptions. Various factors could cause actual future results, performance or events to differ materially from those described in these statements. No obligation is assumed to update any forward-looking statements. Potential risks and uncertainties include such factors as general economic conditions, foreign exchange fluctuations, competitive product and pricing pressures and regulatory developments. The information contained in this document has not been independently verified and no representation or warranty, express or implied, is made to, and no reliance should be placed on, the fairness, accuracy, completeness or correctness of the information or opinions contained herein. The information in this presentation is subject to change without notice, it may be incomplete or condensed, and it may not contain all material information concerning the CPH Group. None of CPH Chemie + Papier Holding AG or their respective affiliates shall have any liability whatsoever for any loss whatsoever arising from any use of this document, or its content, or otherwise arising in connection with this document. This document does not constitute, or form part of, an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to purchase any shares and neither it nor any part of it shall form the basis of, or be relied upon in connection with, any contract or commitment whatsoever. This information does neither constitute an offer to buy shares of CPH Chemie + Papier Holding AG nor a prospectus within the meaning of the applicable Swiss law.

CPH presentation, Investors Day, 8 September 2020 in Perlen

2

The CPH Group At a glance

The CPH Chemie + Papier Holding AG is a diversified and international operating industrial group founded in 1818 and headquartered in Switzerland. The CPH shares have been listed on the SIX since 2001 with the founding families as strong anchor shareholders.

524.7 56.6 48.4

Sales 2019 in CHF million

EBIT 2019 in CHF million

Net result 2019 in CHF million

3 1086 13

Business Divisions

Personnel

Production sites

CPH presentation, Investors Day, 8 September 2020 in Perlen

3

The CPH Group Key figures

in CHF million

2018

2019

± in CHF

± in %

Net sales

533.5

524.7

-8.9

-1.7

EBITDA

83.1

88.0

+4.9

+5.9

in % of net sales

15.6

16.8

EBIT

51.6

56.6

+5.0

+9.6

in % of net sales

9.7

10.8

Net result (including minorities)

42.3

48.5

+6.2

+14.6

in % of net sales

7.9

9.2

Cash flow

69.0

79.9

+10.9

+15.9

Adjusted free cash flow 1)

19.5

39.9

+20.4

+104.6

Balance sheet total

800.5

702.7

-97.8

-12.2

Equity

407.1

441.3

+34.2

+8.4

in % of the balance sheet total

50.9

62.8

Personnel

1081

1086

+5 FTEs

+0.5

1) excluding CHF 100 million fixed-term deposit of funds generated by corporate bond issue of 12.10.2018, repaid 9.7.2019

CPH presentation, Investors Day, 8 September 2020 in Perlen

4

The CPH Group Broad and innovative product portfolio

Chemistry

Paper

Packaging

Products

Molecular sieves,

PVC monofilms,

chromatography gels, specialty

Newsprint and magazine paper

PVdC coated films

zeolites, deuterated products

Markets

Industry, energy,

Publishing

Pharmaceuticals

pharmaceuticals

CPH presentation, Investors Day, 8 September 2020 in Perlen

5

The CPH Group Business Divisions

Key figures

2019

(CHF million)

Market

position

Strategy

Production

locations

ChemistryPaper

78.2

9.5

293.2

54.5

Net sales

EBITDA

Net sales

CHF 78.2 Mio.

EBITDA

CHF 9.5 Mio.

287

3

1

Number 3 worldwide in

Number 1 in Switzerland for

molecular sieves for industrial

newsprint and magazine paper

use

manufacture and its biggest

recovered paper recycler

Differentiation

Cost leadership

Packaging

153.2

23.7

Net sales

EBITDA

3

Number 3 worldwide for coated barrier films for pharmaceutical applications

Differentiation

Brands

CPH presentation, Investors Day, 8 September 2020 in Perlen

6

The CPH Group "Strategy 2024" approved

Objectives

Actions

Results

Net sales broadly

balanced among the three

divisions

Expand Chemistry and

Packaging

in % 46

44

42

40

38

36

34

20152019 Chemistry and

Packaging's share of

total net sales

Higher share of net sales

from outside Europe

CHF 78.2 Mio.

CHF 9.5 Mio.

287

Expand in markets in growth

regions

in % 26

24

22

20

18

16

14

20152019

Proportion of net sales from

outside Europe

Less exposure to the

Swiss franc in currency

terms

Expand production capacities

outside Switzerland

in % 76

68

60

52

44

36

28

20152019

Proportion of costs incurred

in Swiss francs

CPH presentation, Investors Day, 8 September 2020 in Perlen

7

The CPH Group Worldwide sites in 2014

2

4

Müllheim München

Louisville

Perlen Uetikon

Whippany

CPH presentation, Investors Day, 8 September 2020 in Perlen

8

The CPH Group Worldwide sites in 2019

6

2

Müllheim

Gröbenzell

3

Zvornik

Utzenstorf

Perlen

Rüti

Lianyungang

Louisville

Whippany

Suzhou

Shanghai

1

1

Singapore

Anápolis

CPH presentation, Investors Day, 8 September 2020 in Perlen

9

The CPH Group Key figures 1st half of 2020

in CHF million

H1 19 H1 20

± in %

Net sales

267.5 231.8

-13.3

EBITDA

47.8

33.5

-29.9

EBITDA margin in %

17.9

14.5

EBIT

32.0

17.8

-44.4

EBIT margin in %

12.0

7.7

Net result (incl. minorities)

27.2

27.2

-0.2

in % of net sales

10.2

11.7

Cash flow

42.3

27.5

-35.1

Free cash flow

21.4

22.9

7.0

Balance sheet total

815.8

691.1

-15.3

Equity

422.3

454.2

7.6

in % of balance sheet total

51.8

65.7

Personnel

1092

1095

0.3

CPH presentation, Investors Day, 8 September 2020 in Perlen

Net sales

600

500

400

300

200

100

0

2016 2017 2018 2019 H1 20

in CHF million

EBITDA

90

24%

75

20%

60

16%

45

12%

30

8%

15

4%

0

0%

2016

2017

2018

2019

H1 20

in CHF million

% of net sales

10

1st Half of 2020 Divisional results

CPH

Group

Chemistry

Paper

Packaging

in CHF million

H1 2019

H1 2020

H1 2019

H1 2020

H1 2019

H1 2020

H1 2019

H1 2020

Net sales

267.5

231.8

39.7

36.2

146.9

108.9

80.8

86.7

EBITDA

47.8

33.5

5.6

5.0

29.0

12.5

13.3

16.1

EBITDA margin in %

17.9

14.5

14.2

13.7

19.7

11.5

16.4

18.6

EBIT

32.0

17.8

3.1

2.5

19.0

2.3

10.1

13.1

EBIT margin in %

12.0

7.7

7.8

7.0

12.9

2.1

12.4

15.0

Personnel

1092

1095

306

283

369

364

411

442

  • Good value compared to industry development Best in European comparison
    Record margin for the division

CPH presentation, Investors Day, 8 September 2020 in Perlen

11

Chemistry Business developments

Net sales

90

75

60

45

30

15

0

2016

2017

2018

2019

H1 20

in CHF million

Net sales 2019 by region

1% Switzerland

21% Rest of Europe

49% The Americas

26% Asia

3% Rest of the world

EBITDA

12

24%

10

20%

8

16%

6

12%

4

8%

2

4%

0

0%

2016

2017

2018

2019

H1 20

in CHF million

% of net sales

1st half of 2020

  • Good start, followed by slowdown due to the corona crisis
  • Order intake in Medox segment at record level
  • Energy industry's demand is collapsing
  • Investments in industrial gas plants have been postponed

CPH presentation, Investors Day, 8 September 2020 in Perlen

12

Paper Business developments

Net sales

360

300

240

180

120

60

0

2016

2017

2018

2019

H1 20

in CHF million

Net sales 2019 by region

22% Switzerland

74% Rest of Europe

1% The Americas

3% Asia

EBITDA

60

24%

50

20%

40

16%

30

12%

20

8%

10

4%

0

0%

2016

2017

2018

2019

H1 20

in CHF million

% of net sales

1st half of 2020

  • Q1: Demand for paper already down by 10%
  • Q2: Corona crisis causes demand for paper to fall by 40%
  • Overcapacities force stoppages in production lasting for several days
  • Prices for waste paper rose when the corona crisis started as collection activity was limited

CPH presentation, Investors Day, 8 September 2020 in Perlen

13

Packaging Business developments

Net sales

180

150

120

90

60

30

0

2016

2017

2018

2019

H1 20

in CHF million

Net sales 2019 by region

5% Switzerland

58% Rest of Europe

19% The Americas

16% Asia

2% Rest of the world

EBITDA

24

24%

20

20%

16

16%

12

12%

8

8%

4

4%

0

0%

2016

2017

2018

2019

H1 20

in CHF million

% of net sales

1st half of 2020

  • Demand for medication sharply increased during the corona crisis
  • Order intake on record level
  • Capacity balancing within the production facilities secured delivery capability
  • Expansion of capacities in Brazil by means of new coating plant

CPH presentation, Investors Day, 8 September 2020 in Perlen

14

Outlook 2020 Strong impact of the corona crisis

Chemistry

  • Speed and extent of recovery from corona crisis crucial for investment demand
  • Rigorous cost control
  • Sales will decrease compared to previous year
  • EBIT margin planned to be within the scope of previous year

Paper

  • Demand for magazine and newsprint paper expected to slightly recover in H2
  • Massive overcapacities put pressure on paper prices
  • Market consolidation becomes inevitable
  • Sales will be below 2019 figures
  • EBIT will be negative

Packaging

  • Demand is expected to return to normal once the

coronaCHFcrisis153.2subsidesMio.

CHF 23.7 Mio.

Further expansion of the

416

high-barrier segment

  • Construction of a coating
    3

plant planned in Brazil

Nummer 3 weltweit bei beschichteten BarrierefolienSignificantfür increasepha m zeutinsche

revenueAnweanddungenhigher EBIT planned

The CPH Group

Sales and operating result will decline significantly in 2020. The net result is likely to be in the lower double-digit million range.

CPH presentation, Investors Day, 8 September 2020 in Perlen

15

1st Half of 2020 Consolidated income statement

in CHF million

H1 2019

H1 2020

± in CHF

± in %

Net sales

267.5

231.8

-35.7

-13.3

Changes to semi-finished & finished inventories, other income

15.5

1.9

-13.6

-88.0

Total income

282.9

233.6

-49.3

-17.4

Cost of materials and energy

-163.6

-133.1

30.5

18.6

Personnel cost, outsourced maintenance/repairs, other

-71.5

-67.0

4.5

6.3

operating expense

EBITDA

47.8

33.5

-14.3

-29.9

Depreciation and amortization

-15.8

-15.7

0.1

0.6

EBIT

32.0

17.8

-14.2

-44.4

Financial result

-3.5

-2.4

1.1

31.3

Earnings before taxes and non-operating/extraordinary

items

28.5

15.4

-13.1

-46.0

Non-operating result

0.5

2.0

1.5

300.0

Extraordinary result

0

12.0

12.0

Earnings before taxes

29.0

29.4

0.4

1.4

Income taxes

-1.8

-2.2

-0.4

-22.3

Net result (incl. minorities)

27.2

27.2

0.0

-0.2

  • Net sales: -13.3%,currency-adjusted:-8.2% (Chemistry: -4.2%, Paper: -22.9%, Packaging: +14.6%) Reduction of structural costs (cost-cutting measures)
    "Double" interest cost of bond issue in H1 2019; lower refinancing costs, reduction of financial debt Low tax rate of 7.6%

CPH presentation, Investors Day, 8 September 2020 in Perlen

16

1st Half of 2020 Consolidated balance sheet

in CHF million

31.12.2019

30.06.2020

± in CHF

± in %

Liquid funds

93.1

103.0

9.9

-10.6

Other current assets

173.6

163.0

-10.6

-6.0

Fixed assets

436.0

425.1

-10.9

-2.6

Total assets

702.7

691.1

-11.6

-1.7

Current liabilities

95.9

87.5

-8.4

-8.7

Non-current liabilities

165.5

149.4

-16.1

-9.7

Equity

441.3

454.2

12.9

2.9

Equity ratio in %

62.8

65.7

2.9

Total equity and liabilities

702.7

691.1

-11.6

-1.7

  • Increase despite nominal value repayment and further repayment of short-term financial debt Reduction due to lower trade account receivables (especially Paper) and inventory reduction Investments of CHF 7.2 million below depreciation level of CHF 15.8 million
  • Reduction of provisions for environmental protection measures of CHF 14 million (lake restoration in Uetikon ZH and Rotholz in Meilen ZH)

CPH presentation, Investors Day, 8 September 2020 in Perlen

17

1st Half of 2020 Consolidated cash flow statement

in CHF million

H1 2019

H1 2020

± in CHF

± in %

Net result (incl. minorities)

27.2

27.2

0.0

-0.2

Depreciation, changes in provisions

15.1

0.3

-14.8

42.3

27.5

-14.8

-35.1

Cash flow

Change in net current assets

-13.6

2.9

16.5

Cash flow from operating activities

28.7

30.4

1.7

5.8

Cash flow from investment activities

-7.3

-7.5

-0.2

Free cash flow

21.4

22.9

1.5

7.0

Financial liabilities

-4.0

-2.7

1.3

Dividends to shareholders

-10.8

-10.8

0

Cash flow from financing activities

-14.8

-13.5

1.3

8.5

Currency translation effects

-0.1

0.5

0.6

Net change in cash and cash equivalents

6.5

9.9

3.4

52.5

  • Significantly lower cash flow due to lower volumes
  • Sharp expansion of inventories in previous year; slight reduction of net current assets in reporting period Further reduction of financial liabilities of CHF 2.7 million due to good levels of liquid funds

CPH presentation, Investors Day, 8 September 2020 in Perlen

18

The CPH Group Net debt and leverage

Leverage

8,0x

6,6x

6,0x

4,0x

2,2x 2,2x

2,0x

0,7x

0,3x 0,2x

-

2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 H1.20 Nettoverschuldung / EBITDA

Net financial debt for 1st half of 2020 (in CHF million)

103,1

4,6

16,5

115,0

Flüssige

kfr.Finanz-

lfr. Finanz-

Netto

Mittel/WS

Verb.

Verb.

Finanzschulden

Remarks

  • Strong reduction of leverage over the last years (solid free cash flow)
  • Net financial debt again reduced, by CHF 13.0 million in H1 2020
  • Gross debt of around CHF 120 million
  • Additional credit line of CHF 40 million with Swiss banks since mid-2019

CPH presentation, Investors Day, 8 September 2020 in Perlen

19

The CPH Group demonstrates financial strength in H1 2020

13.7%

11.5%

18.6%

7.7%

27.2 Mio.

65.7%

7.2 Mio. 22.9 Mio.

0.2x

EBITDA margin Chemistry - affirmation despite difficult environment EBITDA margin Paper - best in European comparison

EBITDA margin Packaging - record result once again

EBIT margin CPH Group - on reasonable level despite corona crisis Net result - on previous year's level due to special effects

Equity ratio - soundly financed

Investments to further raise efficiency and capacities Free cash flow - liquid funds of CHF 103.0 million Net debt ratio - net debt of CHF 16.5 million

CPH presentation, Investors Day, 8 September 2020 in Perlen

20

The CPH Group Target financial KPIs

  • Organic net sales growth of more than 3% a year
  • EBITDA margin of over 10%
  • Equity ratio above 50%
  • Liquidity of at least CHF 30-50 million
  • Annual operating investments of CHF 20-25 million

CPH presentation, Investors Day, 8 September 2020 in Perlen

21

The CPH Group Solid key figures and stable anchor shareholders with a long-term commitment

Equity ratio

Shareholders (as of 31 December 2019)

100%

80%

60%

40%

20%

0%

2016

2017

2018

2019

H1 2020

1,7% 4,4%

5,0%

7,2%

49,9%

31,8%

Uetikon Industrieholding

Public shareholders

Estate of Ella Schnorf-Schmid

J. Safra Sarasin Investmentfonds

BoD, GEM and related parties

Others (Shares pending registration of transfer)

CPH presentation, Investors Day, 8 September 2020 in Perlen

22

CPH Share Dividend and share price development

Distributions

Share price trends 01/01/2019 - 06/30/2020

Business year

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

Dividend per share

0.60

0.65

0.65

1.80

1.80

(in CHF)

Dividend yield

1.6

1.2

2.2

2.3

(2.3)

(in % at 31.12.)

  • Dividend policy: distribution of 25% to 50% of the net result, with due regard to liquidity and free cash flow
  • Long-termdistribution policy
  • 2015-2018:distributions from tax-exempt capital contribution reserve
  • 2019: instead of a dividend, reduction in nominal value of CHF 1.80 per share

CPH presentation, Investors Day, 8 September 2020 in Perlen

23

CPH Share An attractive investment

  • Leading competitive positions in three industrial sectors with three distinct brands
  • Cost leader in the predatory newsprint and magazine paper market and Switzerland's biggest recovered paper recycler
  • Expansion of Chemistry and Packaging divisions reducing dependence on Paper
  • Expanding (Chemistry and Packaging) production capacities outside Switzerland to reduce currency risks
  • Investing in growth markets
  • Sound equity base
  • Stable anchor shareholders with long-term commitment
  • Solid dividend levels (around 2%) with further share price rise potential

CPH presentation, Investors Day, 8 September 2020 in Perlen

24

CPH Chemie + Papier Holding AG published this content on 08 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 September 2020 07:39:06 UTC
