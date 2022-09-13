Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Switzerland
  4. Swiss Exchange
  5. CPH Chemie + Papier Holding AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CPHN   CH0001624714

CPH CHEMIE + PAPIER HOLDING AG

(CPHN)
Delayed Swiss Exchange  -  11:30 2022-09-12 am EDT
72.40 CHF    0.00%
CPH Chemie + Papier : Zeochem Presentation, Investors' Day 2022, 13 September 2022 (pdf, 2mb)

09/13/2022 | 03:50am EDT
A Company of CPH Chemie & Papier Holding AG

Chemistry Division

Investors' Day 2022

Perlen

13 September 2022

CPH Investors' Day, 13 September 2022

Agenda

Overview

Strategic realignment since 2014 Megatrends

Business development Innovation

Outlook

CPH Investors' Day, 13 September 2022

2

Agenda

Overview

Strategic realignment since 2014 Megatrends

Business development Innovation

Outlook

CPH Investors' Day, 13 September 2022

3

Overview

Market

Molecular sieves

Specialities

Business

C&E

IG

Medox

TD

SZ

Gels

Deutero

unit

Ethanol plants

Oxygen

Oxygen

Air desiccants

Odour

Agent

NMR labs

Applications

Natural gas

generation

generation

for vehicle

elimination

separation

Pharma: APIs

plants

brakes and

Electronics:

windows

OLEDs

Rüti, Switzerland

Louisville, USA

Production

Donghai, China

Donghai, China

Zvornik, Bosnia and Herzegovina

CPH Investors' Day, 13 September 2022

4

Agenda

Overview

Strategic realignment since 2014 Megatrends

Business development Innovation

Outlook

CPH Investors' Day, 13 September 2022

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

CPH Chemie + Papier Holding AG published this content on 13 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 September 2022 07:49:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
