CPH Chemie + Papier Holding AG

CPH CHEMIE + PAPIER HOLDING AG

(CPHN)
CPH Chemie + Papier : generates deferred tax income of some CHF 12 million

10/26/2020 | 01:49am EDT

Perlen, 26 October 2020 - The CPH Group is to transfer certain land assets at its Perlen site to the newly-founded Perlen Papier Immobilien AG. The transaction, which will be effected at market values, will permit a clearer distinction to be made between the Group's operating and real estate activities. The move also allows the offsetting of CHF 97 million of tax losses carried forward from previous years. This results in deferred tax income or a deferred tax asset of around CHF 12 million.

This amount, together with the releases of provisions mentioned in the 2020 Half-Year Report, brings non-recurring income for the current year to some CHF 26 million. In view of this, the CPH Group now expects to report a net result for 2020 of around CHF 40 million.

Disclaimer

CPH Chemie + Papier Holding AG published this content on 26 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 October 2020 05:49:00 UTC

