Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Switzerland
  4. Swiss Exchange
  5. CPH Chemie + Papier Holding AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CPHN   CH0001624714

CPH CHEMIE + PAPIER HOLDING AG

(CPHN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

CPH Chemie + Papier : to serve as key supplier for new Perlen wood-fibre insulation board production plant of Schilliger Holz AG

08/26/2021 | 12:51am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Perlen, 26 August 2021 - Schilliger Holz AG is one of the main suppliers of wood chips to Perlen Papier AG. One of the company's sawmills is directly beside the Perlen paper factory. Schilliger Holz AG now plans to add a new plant for producing wood-fibre insulation board to its Perlen operation, to be built on Perlen Papier land that is currently used for wood storage and other purposes. To this end, the CPH Group is making a 20,000-square-metre land plot available to Schilliger Holz AG on a lease. Perlen Papier will also provide the new Schilliger Holz plant with electricity, process steam, fresh water and demineralized water, and will further process the resulting waste water in its own treatment facility.

The new plant, which is scheduled to commence operations in 2023, will close a current gap in the processing of Swiss wood that arose following the cessation of insulation board production in Switzerland some years ago. 'We are very pleased to be teaming up with Schilliger Holz AG to further tap the synergies in industrial wood processing that are offered at our Perlen site,' says CPH Group CEO Peter Schildknecht. 'These new developments will make Perlen a genuine centre within Switzerland for the sustainable recycling of this vital natural resource.'

Download media release (pdf, 172kb)

Disclaimer

CPH Chemie + Papier Holding AG published this content on 26 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 August 2021 04:50:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about CPH CHEMIE + PAPIER HOLDING AG
12:51aCPH CHEMIE + PAPIER : to serve as key supplier for new Perlen wood-fibre insulat..
PU
07/26CPH CHEMIE + PAPIER : 1H21 Result update (pdf)
PU
07/26CPH CHEMIE + PAPIER : 1H21 Result update 23 Jul 2021 (pdf)
PU
07/23Cph Chemie Papier Holding Ag Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter ..
CI
07/21CPH CHEMIE + PAPIER : Cautious But Expects FY21 Sales Growth as Interim Sales Ju..
MT
07/21CPH CHEMIE + PAPIER : 2021 Half-Year Report (pdf)
PU
07/212021 FIRST-HALF RESULTS : Chemistry and Packaging on track; earnings for Paper d..
PU
07/06CPH CHEMIE + PAPIER : Event update 5 Jul 2021 (pdf)
PU
06/29CPH CHEMIE + PAPIER : Chemistry Division to expand its capacities
PU
06/18CPH CHEMIE + PAPIER : 2021 Investor Day update 18 Jun 2021 (pdf)
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 483 M 528 M 528 M
Net income 2021 2,10 M 2,30 M 2,30 M
Net Debt 2021 5,65 M 6,18 M 6,18 M
P/E ratio 2021 352x
Yield 2021 2,84%
Capitalization 391 M 428 M 428 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,82x
EV / Sales 2022 0,78x
Nbr of Employees 1 101
Free-Float 36,1%
Chart CPH CHEMIE + PAPIER HOLDING AG
Duration : Period :
CPH Chemie + Papier Holding AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CPH CHEMIE + PAPIER HOLDING AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 65,20 CHF
Average target price 88,60 CHF
Spread / Average Target 35,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Peter Schildknecht Group Chief Executive Officer
Richard Unterhuber Group Chief Financial Officer
Peter Schaub Chairman
Tamer Talaat Deputy Chairman
Christian Wipf Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CPH CHEMIE + PAPIER HOLDING AG-10.19%428
UPM-KYMMENE OYJ13.65%21 703
STORA ENSO OYJ5.47%15 508
SUZANO S.A.6.35%15 117
SVENSKA CELLULOSA AKTIEBOLAGET SCA13.22%13 123
SCG PACKAGING PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED66.27%8 979