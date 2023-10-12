Perlen, 12 October 2023 - As already announced with the publication of the Half-Year Report 2023 on 20 July 2023, the CPH Group has repaid the outstanding portion of its expiring bond "CPH 18-23" in due time today, 12 October 2023. The 2.00% Swiss franc bond originally had a nominal volume of CHF 100 million, of which CHF 81.5 million were still outstanding as of today.

The repayment was made from the company's own liquid funds. Accordingly, the repayment reduced CPH Group's balance sheet by CHF 81.5 million, increasing the Company's equity ratio by around eight percentage points to over 70%.

