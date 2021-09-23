CPI Aerostructures : Discloses Receipt of Notice from NYSE American Regarding Non-Compliance with Continued Listing Standards (Form 8-K)

Edgewood, New York, September 23, 2021 - CPI Aerostructures, Inc. ("CPI Aero" or the "Company") (NYSE American: CVU) announced that on September 17, 2021 the Company received a notice from the staff of NYSE American LLC (the "Exchange"), indicating that the Company does not meet the Exchange's continued listing standards set forth in Part 10 of the NYSE American LLC Company Guide (the "Company Guide"). The Company is not in compliance with Section 1003(a)(i) of the Company Guide since it has stockholders' equity of less than $2.0 million and losses from continuing operations and/or net losses in two of its three most recent fiscal years and Section 1003(a)(ii) of the Company Guide since it has stockholders' equity of less than $4.0 million and losses from continuing operations and/or net losses in three of its four most recent fiscal years. The Company has therefore become subject to the procedures and requirements of Section 1009 of the Company Guide and must submit a plan to the Exchange by October 17, 2021 addressing how the Company intends to regain compliance with the continued listing standards by March 17, 2023 (the "Plan").