CPI Aerostructures, Inc. reported earnings results for the second quarter and six months ended June 30, 2023. For the second quarter, the company reported sales was USD 20.55 million compared to USD 18.93 million a year ago. Net income was USD 1.16 million compared to USD 0.517636 million a year ago. Basic earnings per share from continuing operations was USD 0.09 compared to USD 0.04 a year ago. Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations was USD 0.09 compared to USD 0.04 a year ago.
For the six months, sales was USD 42.56 million compared to USD 39.06 million a year ago. Net income was USD 2.14 million compared to USD 0.484705 million a year ago. Basic earnings per share from continuing operations was USD 0.17 compared to USD 0.04 a year ago. Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations was USD 0.17 compared to USD 0.04 a year ago.
CPI Aerostructures, Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended June 30, 2023
