CPI Aerostructures, Inc. (CPI Aero) is a manufacturer of structural assemblies, integrated systems, and kitted components for the domestic and international aerospace and defense (A&D) markets. CPI Aero is a supplier of aircraft parts for fixed wing aircraft and helicopters in both the commercial and defense markets in United States. CPI Aero provides manufacturing engineering, program management, supply chain management, kitting and maintenance repair and overhaul (MRO) services. The Company supplies its products to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) as well as, the Company is a prime contractor to the United States Department of Defense (DOD), primarily for United States Air Force (USAF). The Company's products are used by customers in the production of fixed wing aircraft, helicopters, electronic warfare (EW) systems, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, missiles, and other sophisticated A&D products.