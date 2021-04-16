Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  CPI Aerostructures, Inc.    CVU

CPI AEROSTRUCTURES, INC.

(CVU)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

CPI Aerostructures : Current Report (SEC Filing - 8-K)

04/16/2021 | 06:16am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

CPI Aerostructures, Inc. 8-K

Exhibit 99.1

CPI AEROSTRUCTURES REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER 2020 RESULTS

Fourth Quarter 2020 vs. Fourth Quarter 2019

Revenue of $25.4 million compared to $22.7 million.
Gross profit of $4.6 million compared to $2.5 million.
Gross margin of 18.2% compared to 10.9%.
Net income of $1.3 million compared to net loss of $(1.4) million.
Earnings per diluted share of $0.11 compared to loss per diluted share of $(0.12).
Cash flow from operations of $1.7 million compared to $3.7 million.

Full Year 2020 vs. Full Year 2019

Revenue of $87.6 million compared to $87.5 million.
Gross profit of $12.1 million compared to $9.1 million.
Gross margin of 13.8% compared to 10.4%.
Net loss of $(1.3) million compared to a net loss of $(4.5) million.
Loss per share of $(0.11) compared to a loss per share of $(0.38).
Cash flow used by operations of $(1.6) million compared to a use of $(0.4) million.
Total funded backlog of $169.6 million of which $166.2 or 98% is for defense markets, compared to $147.6 million, of which $136.9 million, or 93% was for defense markets.
Book-to-bill ratio of 1.24 compared to 1.29.

EDGEWOOD, N.Y. - April 16, 2021 - CPI Aerostructures, Inc. ('CPI Aero®') (NYSE American: CVU) today announced financial results for the three- and twelve-month periods ended December 31, 2020.

'For the fourth quarter, we delivered on our expectation for a strong finish to the year, posting 11.9% higher revenue, a 730-basis point improvement in gross margin and a swing to bottom line profitability. Revenue growth was driven by continued effective execution of our funded military backlog. Revenue from military contracts increased by 13% while revenue from commercial aviation contracts was essentially flat from last year.

'For the year, our top line grew slightly from 2019 despite the extraordinary and unprecedented circumstances of 2020. We are especially pleased that our defense product revenue increased by more than 15%, or $10.5 million over last year. This progress, however, was masked by a $10.4 million decline in our commercial revenue due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Cash flow from operations in 2020 was $1.2 million less than in 2019; however, 2019 benefited from a more than $3 million tailwind caused by a customer overpayment that was fully repaid during 2020, creating a headwind to reported cash generation,' said Douglas McCrosson, president and CEO of CPI Aero.

CPI Aero Q4'20 Earnings Press Release Page 2
Friday, April 16, 2021

'As previously reported, at the end of the fourth quarter we exited a very unprofitable program we had with a business jet customer. This program had been a drag on our margins and operating cash flow generation for the past two years. The exit of this program contributed to a decline in our total backlog at year-end; however, the more than $476 million that remains is high-quality and comprised almost entirely of multi-year contracts with our defense industry customers for products supporting programs aligned with national security spending priorities. More importantly, the total backlog is converting to funded orders and we saw our second year in a row with a book-to-bill ratio higher than 1.24, while our funded backlog increased by 15% this year,' added Mr. McCrosson.

'During the back half of 2020, the seeds of our defense-oriented business development strategy began to bear fruit as a number of newer defense programs ramped up, driving revenue growth from defense contracts and margin gains. With several of these programs moving into production in 2021, we expect to sustain momentum in the business. This momentum along with a funded backlog of $170 million boosts our confidence in our outlook for higher revenue, operating income and operating cash flow in 2021 compared to 2020,' concluded Mr. McCrosson.

Conference Call

Management will host a conference call on Friday, April 16 at 8:30 a.m. to discuss these results. After opening remarks there will be a question and answer period. Interested parties may participate in the call by dialing 844-378-6486 or 412-542-4181. Please call 10 minutes before the conference call is scheduled to begin and ask for the CPI Aero call. The conference call will also be broadcast live over the Internet. Additionally, a slide presentation will accompany the conference call. To listen to the live call, please go to www.cpiaero.com, click the Investor Relations section, then the Event Calendar. Please go to the website 15 minutes early to download and install any audio software. If you are unable to listen live, the conference call will be archived and can be accessed for approximately 90 days.

About CPI Aero

CPI Aero is a U.S. manufacturer of structural assemblies for fixed wing aircraft, helicopters and airborne Intelligence Surveillance and Reconnaissance and Electronic Warfare pod systems, primarily for national security markets. Within the global aerostructure supply chain, CPI Aero is either a Tier 1 supplier to aircraft OEMs or a Tier 2 subcontractor to major Tier 1 manufacturers. CPI also is a prime contractor to the U.S. Department of Defense, primarily the Air Force. In conjunction with its assembly operations, CPI Aero provides engineering, program management, supply chain management, and MRO services. CPI Aero is included in the Russell Microcap® Index.

The above statements include forward looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties, which are described from time to time in CPI Aero's SEC reports, including CPI Aero's Form 10-K for the years ended December 31, 2019 and December 31, 2020.

CPI Aero® is a registered trademark of CPI Aerostructures, Inc. For more information, visit www.cpiaero.com, and follow us on Twitter @CPIAERO.

Contact:

Investor Relations Counsel:

LHA Investor Relations

Jody Burfening

(212) 838-3777

cpiaero@lhai.com

www.lhai.com

CPI Aero Q4'20 Earnings Press Release Page 3
Friday, April 16, 2021

CPI AEROSTRUCTURES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

December 31, December 31,
2020 2019
ASSETS
Current Assets:
Cash $ 6,033,537 $ 4,052,109
Restricted cash - 1,380,684
Accounts receivable, net 4,962,906 7,029,602
Contract assets 19,729,638 15,280,807
Inventory 9,567,921 5,891,386
Refundable income taxes 40,000 474,904
Prepaid expenses and other current assets 534,857 721,964
Total Current Assets 40,868,859 34,831,456
Operating lease right-of-use assets 4,075,048 3,886,863
Property and equipment, net 2,521,742 3,282,939
Intangibles, net 250,000 375,000
Goodwill 1,784,254 1,784,254
Other assets 191,179 179,068
Total Assets $ 49,691,082 $ 44,339,580
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' DEFICIT
Current Liabilities:
Accounts payable $ 12,092,684 $ 8,199,557
Accrued expenses 5,693,518 2,372,522
Contract liabilities 1,650,549 3,561,707
Loss reserve 800,971 2,650,963
Current portion of long-term debt 6,501,666 2,484,619
Operating lease liabilities 1,819,237 1,709,153
Income taxes payable 862 1,216
Total Current Liabilities 28,559,487 20,979,737
Line of credit 20,738,685 26,738,685
Long-term operating lease liabilities 2,537,149, 2,596,784
Long-term debt, net of current portion 6,205,095 1,764,614
Total Liabilities 58,040,416 52,079,820
Shareholders' Deficit :
Common stock - $.001 par value; authorized 50,000,000 shares,
11,951,271 and 11,818,830 shares, respectively, issued and outstanding 11,951 11,819
Additional paid-in capital 72,005,841 71,294,629
Accumulated deficit (80,367,126 ) (79,046,688 )
Total Shareholders' Deficit (8,349,334 ) (7,740,240 )
Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Deficit $ 49,691,082 $ 44,339,580
CPI Aero Q4'20 Earnings Press Release Page 4
Friday, April 16, 2021

CPI AEROSTRUCTURES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS

Years ended December 31, 2020 2019
Revenue $ 87,584,690 $ 87,518,688
Cost of sales 75,490,503 78,386,997
Gross profit 12,094,187 9,131,691
Selling, general and administrative expenses 12,046,170 11,562,781
Profit/(Loss) from operations 48,017 (2,431,090 )
Other expense:
Other income - 89,666
Interest expense (1,421,955 ) (2,104,851 )
Total other expense, net (1,421,955 ) (2,015,185 )
Loss before provision for income taxes (1,373,938 ) (4,446,275 )
Provision for/ (benefit from) income taxes (53,500 ) 3,877
Net loss (1,320,438 ) (4,450,152 )
Loss per common share-basic $ (0.11 ) $ (0.38 )
Loss per common share-diluted $ (0.11 ) $ (0.38 )
Shares used in computing loss per common share:
Basic 11,884,307 11,808,052
Diluted 11,884,307 11,808,052

Disclaimer

CPI Aerostructures Inc. published this content on 16 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 April 2021 10:15:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about CPI AEROSTRUCTURES, INC.
06:17aCPI : Q4 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
06:16aCPI AEROSTRUCTURES  : Current Report (SEC Filing - 8-K)
PU
06:07aCPI AEROSTRUCTURES INC  : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financi..
AQ
06:00aCPI Aerostructures Reports Fourth Quarter 2020 Results
GL
04/15CPI AEROSTRUCTURES  : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITIO..
AQ
04/15CPI Aerostructures Receives $1.7 Million Contract Extension From U.S Governme..
GL
04/14CPI Aerostructures Schedules Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Earnings Rele..
GL
03/29CPI Aerostructures Receives Follow-On Order for Airborne Pod Structural Housi..
GL
03/22CPI AEROSTRUCTURES INC  : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
03/17CPI AEROSTRUCTURES  : Secures $9.2 Million Follow-On Order for F-16 Structural A..
MT
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 87,2 M - -
Net income 2020 -1,80 M - -
Net Debt 2020 28,0 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -30,3x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 54,3 M 54,3 M -
EV / Sales 2020 0,94x
EV / Sales 2021 0,76x
Nbr of Employees 281
Free-Float 93,0%
Chart CPI AEROSTRUCTURES, INC.
Duration : Period :
CPI Aerostructures, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CPI AEROSTRUCTURES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 5,00 $
Last Close Price 4,54 $
Spread / Highest target 10,1%
Spread / Average Target 10,1%
Spread / Lowest Target 10,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Douglas J. McCrosson President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Thomas E. Powers Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Terry Dean Stinson Non-Executive Chairman
Clint Allnach Director-Engineering and Manufacturing
Barry Fratello Vice President-Administration
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CPI AEROSTRUCTURES, INC.18.51%54
SAFRAN3.18%61 111
TRANSDIGM GROUP INCORPORATED0.80%34 114
HEICO CORPORATION1.03%17 365
AECC AVIATION POWER CO.,LTD-29.13%17 192
HOWMET AEROSPACE INC.13.35%14 042
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ