    CVU   US1259193084

CPI AEROSTRUCTURES, INC.

(CVU)
  
CPI Aerostructures to Report 2021 First Quarter Financial Results

12/23/2021 | 04:39pm EST
EDGEWOOD, N.Y., Dec. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CPI Aerostructures, Inc. (“CPI Aero”) (NYSE American: CVU) announced today that it will issue its financial results for its fiscal first quarter ended March 31, 2021 before the market opens on Monday, December 27, 2021.

About CPI Aero

CPI Aero is a U.S. manufacturer of structural assemblies for fixed wing aircraft, helicopters and airborne Intelligence Surveillance and Reconnaissance pod systems in both the commercial aerospace and national security markets. Within the global aerostructure supply chain, CPI Aero is either a Tier 1 supplier to aircraft OEMs or a Tier 2 subcontractor to major Tier 1 manufacturers. CPI also is a prime contractor to the U.S. Department of Defense, primarily the Air Force. In conjunction with its assembly operations, CPI Aero provides engineering, program management, supply chain management, and MRO services. CPI Aero is included in the Russell Microcap® Index.

The above statements include forward looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties, which are described from time to time in CPI Aero's SEC reports, including CPI Aero's Form 10-K/A for the year ended December 31, 2020.

CPI Aero® is a registered trademark of CPI Aerostructures, Inc. For more information, visit www.cpiaero.com, and follow us on Twitter @CPIAERO.

Investor Relations Contacts:

LHA Investor Relations
Jody Burfening
(212) 838-3777
cpiaero@lhai.com
www.lhai.com

CPI Aero
Andrew Davis
Chief Financial Officer
Adavis@cpiaero.com


