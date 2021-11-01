Log in
    CVU   US1259193084

CPI AEROSTRUCTURES, INC.

(CVU)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Summary

CPI Awarded $1M Order for Welded Fluid Tank Assemblies

11/01/2021 | 08:40am EDT
EDGEWOOD, N.Y., Nov. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CPI Aerostructures, Inc. (“CPI Aero®”) (NYSE American: CVU) announced today that an undisclosed aerospace OEM has awarded CPI Aero a $1 million contract for complex welded fluid tank assemblies for an unspecified application. First deliveries will begin in mid-2022 and end in 2023.

“CPI has worked with the customer to mature the design and productionize the build, which involves complex fusion and resistance welding,” commented Douglas McCrosson, president and chief executive officer of CPI Aero. “In addition, we have made strategic investments in our welded products that have put us in position to capture new work such as these fluid tanks. These investments include added engineering and program management resources, the development of a well-trained and highly skilled precision welding workforce, increased welding capacity and throughput, and the establishment of internal non-destructive testing capabilities. We appreciate that our efforts are being recognized,” McCrosson continued.

About CPI Aero
CPI Aero is a U.S. manufacturer of structural assemblies for fixed wing aircraft, helicopters and airborne Intelligence Surveillance and Reconnaissance and Electronic Warfare pod systems, primarily for national security markets. Within the global aerostructure supply chain, CPI Aero is either a Tier 1 supplier to aircraft OEMs or a Tier 2 subcontractor to major Tier 1 manufacturers. CPI also is a prime contractor to the U.S. Department of Defense, primarily the Air Force. In conjunction with its assembly operations, CPI Aero provides engineering, program management, supply chain management, and MRO services. CPI Aero is included in the Russell Microcap® Index.

The above statements include forward looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties, which are described from time to time in CPI Aero's SEC reports, including CPI Aero's Form 10-K for the year December 31, 2020.

CPI Aero® is a registered trademark of CPI Aerostructures, Inc. For more information, visit www.cpiaero.com, and follow us on Twitter @CPIAERO.

Contact
LHA Investor Relations
Jody Burfening
(212) 838-3777
cpiaero@lhai.com


CPI Awarded $1M Order for Welded Fluid Tank Assemblies
11/01/2021 | 08:40am EDT
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 98,7 M - -
Net income 2021 3,60 M - -
Net Debt 2021 27,0 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 10,0x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 36,7 M 36,7 M -
EV / Sales 2021 0,65x
EV / Sales 2022 0,57x
Nbr of Employees 267
Free-Float 92,3%
Technical analysis trends CPI AEROSTRUCTURES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 3,00 $
Average target price 4,00 $
Spread / Average Target 33,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Douglas J. McCrosson President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Andrew L. Davis Secretary, Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Terry Dean Stinson Non-Executive Chairman
Clint Allnach Director-Engineering & Technology
Kenneth Hauser Senior Vice President-Operations
