    PMTS   US12634H2004

CPI CARD GROUP INC.

(PMTS)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  03:23 2022-07-25 pm EDT
17.14 USD   +4.07%
09:11aCPI Card Group® Connects ASI's Network of Community Banks to Card@Once® Instant Issuance
BU
07/12Eco-Focused Cards from CPI Card Group® Earn Card Eco Certification
BU
06/24CPI CARD GROUP INC.(NASDAQGM : PMTS) added to Russell 3000E Index
CI
CPI Card Group® Connects ASI's Network of Community Banks to Card@Once® Instant Issuance

07/26/2022 | 09:11am EDT
Companies integrate CPI’s SaaS-based instant issuance solution with ASI’s Insite

CPI Card Group Inc. (Nasdaq: PMTS) (“CPI” or the “Company”), a payment technology company and leading provider of credit, debit and prepaid solutions, today announced that Automated Systems, Inc. (“ASI”), a provider of core data processing and teller management solutions to community banks, has successfully integrated Card@Once® with its core system, Insite™.

ASI is a community banking partner that provides banking software and support to 130 clients across the United States. ASI, based in Lincoln, Nebraska, provides its clients with an array of integrated core banking applications, hosted data solutions, and core data processing systems. ASI’s business model is molded to serve its clients’ needs, with a tailored, cost-effective solution designed to maximize success and customer satisfaction.

“Our company’s mission is to help community banks provide the best customer-focused products, that today’s tech-savvy consumers demand. Through an integration with Card@Once, we can improve our partner banks’ experience when providing instantly issued payment cards from within their branches,” said Todd Rolfes, Chief Technology Officer, ASI. “We’re looking forward to continuing our relationship with CPI® to help streamline the banking experience for consumers across the country through instant issuance.”

Through the integration with Card@Once, ASI clients who offer Card@Once instant issuance to their account holders will be able to fulfill requests for new and replacement cards seamlessly – leveraging the web-based, end-to-end printing solution to produce cards for members within minutes. CPI takes on the associated burdens of instant issuance – like software management – making the implementation of instant issuance easy for banks. The core integration also eliminates the need for dual entry, allowing branch staff to manage a quick, simplified instant issuance process.

“ASI’s understanding of how to improve and develop solutions for community banks made the company a natural collaborator for CPI’s Card@Once integration,” said Lane Dubin, SVP and General Manager, Prepaid, Personalization Solutions and Instant Issuance for CPI Card Group. “Through the integration of Card@Once and Insite™, ASI’s clients will be able to strengthen their overall product offering, and have access to technology that is able to scale along with their business, accommodating instant issuance needs as they grow.”

To learn more about Card@Once, click here.

About CPI Card Group®
CPI Card Group® is a payment technology company and leading provider of credit, debit and prepaid solutions delivered physically, digitally and on-demand. CPI helps our customers foster connections and build their brands through innovative and reliable solutions, including financial payment cards, personalization, and Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) instant issuance. CPI has more than 20 years of experience in the payments market and is a trusted partner to financial institutions and payments services providers. Serving customers from locations throughout the United States, CPI has a large network of high security facilities, each of which is registered as PCI compliant by one or more of the payment brands: Visa, Mastercard®, American Express® and Discover®. Learn more at www.cpicardgroup.com.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 416 M - -
Net income 2022 20,6 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 9,79x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 193 M 193 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,46x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,43x
Nbr of Employees 1 150
Free-Float 36,6%
Managers and Directors
Scott T. Scheirman President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Amintore T. X. Schenkel Chief Financial Officer
Brad S. Seaman Chairman
Barry Mosteller Director-Research & Development
Beth Williams Chief Technology Officer
