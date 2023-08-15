Premium card design combines upscale feel with dual-interface payment options

CPI Card Group Inc. (Nasdaq: PMTS) (“CPI” or the “Company”), a payment technology company providing a range of credit, debit and prepaid solutions, complementary digital solutions, and Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) instant issuance, today announced that it has expanded its offerings of encased metal cards to include a contactless tungsten card.

By embedding tungsten metal between layers of plastic, the new Encased Tungsten Card weighs approximately four times more than a standard plastic payment card. In addition to a sophisticated “heaviness” that makes this card unique, its dual-interface capability enables users to choose between traditional (i.e., swiping or chip insertion) and contactless (i.e., hover-to-pay or tap) payment methods.

“At CPI, we maintain a people-first focus as we work to keep up with the fast-paced world of payments,” said John Lowe, the Executive Vice President of End-to-End Solutions. “Many consumers are embracing metal cards, and more brands are seeking ways to distinguish themselves in the expansive U.S. cardholder market. Our dual interface Encased Tungsten Card offers yet another solution to help keep financial institutions building customer loyalty and running on all cylinders.”

Metal card options like CPI’s Encased Tungsten Card and Encased Steel Card give cardholders a perception of “insider” membership and an upscale tactile experience and add more luxurious offerings to the Company’s product lineup. Offerings like these combine the most convenient dual interface technology with the most premium material available for a payment card for discerning cardholders.

CPI is a top payment solutions provider in the U.S., and serves thousands of banks, credit unions and fintechs. The Company personally collaborates with clients to deliver innovative, seamless, end-to-end solutions that win with customers. In addition to encased metal cards, CPI offers prepaid cards, eco-focused cards, and many other card solutions with a variety of personalization options.

About CPI Card Group®

CPI Card Group is a payment technology company providing a comprehensive range of credit, debit, and prepaid card solutions, complementary digital solutions, and Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) instant issuance. With a focus on building personal relationships and earning trust, we help our customers navigate the constantly evolving world of payments while delivering innovative solutions that spark connections and support their brands. We serve clients across industry, size, and scale through our team of experienced, dedicated employees and our network of high-security production and card services facilities—located in the United States. CPI is committed to exceeding our customers’ expectations, transforming our industry, and enhancing the way people pay every day.

