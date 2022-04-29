Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. CPI Card Group Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PMTS   US12634H2004

CPI CARD GROUP INC.

(PMTS)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04/28 03:41:24 pm EDT
11.41 USD   +0.53%
08:02aCPI Card Group Inc. to Release First Quarter Results on May 5, 2022
BU
04/14CPI CARD : 2021 Annual Report
PU
04/05CPI Card Group® and Member Access Processing Bring Instant Issuance to Credit Unions
BU
CPI Card Group Inc. to Release First Quarter Results on May 5, 2022

04/29/2022 | 08:02am EDT
CPI Card Group Inc. (Nasdaq: PMTS) (“CPI Card Group”), a payment technology company and leading provider of credit, debit and prepaid solutions, today announced it will host a webcast and conference call on Thursday, May 5, 2022 at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time (ET) to discuss its first quarter financial results. Participating on the call will be President and Chief Executive Officer Scott Scheirman and Chief Financial Officer Amintore Schenkel.

CPI Card Group’s financial results for the first quarter will be released before the markets open on May 5, 2022. The press release and a slide presentation to accompany the earnings conference call will be available on the CPI Card Group investor website: http://investor.cpicardgroup.com.

The conference call may be accessed via telephone or online:
Toll-Free Dial-In Number, U.S. Participants: (833) 420-0402
International Dial-In Number: (236) 714-4289
Conference ID: 3979407
Webcast Link: 1Q22 Webcast Link

Participants are advised to login for the webcast 10 minutes prior to the scheduled start time.

A replay of the conference call and webcast will be available until May 19, 2022 at:
US dial-in number (Toll Free): (800) 585-8367
US dial-in number: (Local): (416) 621-4642
Conference ID: 3979407

About CPI Card Group Inc.

CPI Card Group® is a payment technology company and leading provider of credit, debit and prepaid solutions delivered physically, digitally and on-demand. CPI helps our customers foster connections and build their brands through innovative and reliable solutions, including financial payment cards, personalization and Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) instant issuance. CPI has more than 20 years of experience in the payments market and is a trusted partner to financial institutions and payments services providers. Serving customers from locations throughout the United States, CPI has a large network of high security facilities, each of which is registered as PCI compliant by one or more of the payment brands: Visa, Mastercard®, American Express® and Discover®. Learn more at www.cpicardgroup.com.


© Business Wire 2022
