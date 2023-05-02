Advanced search
    PMTS   US12634H2004

CPI CARD GROUP INC.

(PMTS)
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  01:37:42 2023-05-02 pm EDT
38.83 USD   -7.54%
01:18pCPI Card Group Inc. to Release First Quarter Results on May 9, 2023
BU
04/18EF Hutton Initiates CPI Card Group at Buy With $53 Price Target
MT
04/18CPI Card Group® Achieves Milestone of Selling Over 90 Million Eco-Focused Payment Cards
BU
CPI Card Group Inc. to Release First Quarter Results on May 9, 2023

05/02/2023 | 01:18pm EDT
CPI Card Group Inc. (Nasdaq: PMTS) (“CPI Card Group”), a payment technologies company and leading provider of credit, debit and prepaid solutions, today announced it will host a webcast and conference call on Tuesday May 9, 2023 at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time (ET) to discuss its first quarter 2023 financial results. Participating on the call will be President and Chief Executive Officer Scott Scheirman and Chief Financial Officer Amintore Schenkel.

CPI Card Group’s financial results for the first quarter will be released before the markets open on May 9, 2023. The press release and a slide presentation to accompany the earnings conference call will be available on the CPI Card Group investor website: CPI Card Group - Investor Relations (https://investor.cpicardgroup.com).

The conference call may be accessed via telephone or online:
U.S. / Canada dial-in number (toll-free): 888-330-3573
International: 646-960-0677
Conference ID: 8062733
Webcast Link: CPI Q1 Webcast or at https://investor.cpicardgroup.com

Participants are advised to login for the webcast 10 minutes prior to the scheduled start time.

A replay of the conference call will be available until May 23, 2023 at:
U.S. / Canada dial-in number (toll free): 800-770-2030
International: 647-362-9199
Conference ID: 8062733

A webcast replay of the conference call will also be available on CPI Card Group Inc.’s Investor Relations web site: https://investor.cpicardgroup.com

About CPI Card Group Inc.

CPI Card Group is a payment technologies company providing a comprehensive range of credit, debit, and prepaid card solutions, complementary digital solutions, and Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) instant issuance. With a focus on building personal relationships and earning trust, we help our customers navigate the constantly evolving world of payments, while delivering innovative solutions that spark connections and support their brands. We serve clients across industry, size, and scale through our team of experienced, dedicated employees and our network of high-security production and card services facilities—located in the United States. CPI is committed to exceeding our customers’ expectations, transforming our industry, and enhancing the way people pay every day. Learn more at www.CPIcardgroup.com.


© Business Wire 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 501 M - -
Net income 2023 40,4 M - -
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 12,4x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 480 M 480 M -
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,96x
Capi. / Sales 2024 0,87x
Nbr of Employees 1 375
Free-Float 36,6%
Chart CPI CARD GROUP INC.
Duration : Period :
CPI Card Group Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 41,99 $
Average target price 51,00 $
Spread / Average Target 21,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Scott T. Scheirman President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Amintore T. X. Schenkel Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
Brad S. Seaman Chairman
Barry Mosteller Director-Research & Development
Beth Williams Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CPI CARD GROUP INC.16.38%480
AMERICAN EXPRESS COMPANY9.20%118 413
CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORPORATION4.67%35 591
SBI CARDS AND PAYMENT SERVICES LIMITED-2.92%8 934
GREEN DOT CORPORATION7.33%883
PREMIUM GROUP CO., LTD.-5.58%465
