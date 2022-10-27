CPI Card Group Inc. to Release Third Quarter Results on November 3, 2022

CPI Card Group Inc. (Nasdaq: PMTS) (“CPI Card Group”), a payment technology company and leading provider of credit, debit and prepaid solutions, today announced it will host a webcast and conference call on Thursday, November 3, 2022 at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time (ET) to discuss its third quarter financial results. Participating on the call will be President and Chief Executive Officer Scott Scheirman and Chief Financial Officer Amintore Schenkel.

CPI Card Group’s financial results for the third quarter will be released before the markets open on November 3, 2022. The press release and a slide presentation to accompany the earnings conference call will be available on the CPI Card Group investor website: CPI Card Group - Investor Relations (https://investor.cpicardgroup.com).

The conference call may be accessed via telephone or online:

U.S. dial-in number (toll-free): 833-927-1758

U.S.: 844-200-6205

U.S. local: 646-904-5544

Canada (toll-free): 833-950-0062

International Dial-In Number: 929-526-1599

Conference ID: 057319

Webcast Link: CPI Q3 webcast, or at https://investor.cpicardgroup.com

Participants are advised to login for the webcast 10 minutes prior to the scheduled start time.

A replay of the conference call and webcast will be available until November 17, 2022 at:

U.S. dial-in number (toll free): 866-813-9403

U.S. local: 929-458-6194

Canada: 226-828-7578

All other locations: 44-204-525-0658

Conference ID: 223308

About CPI Card Group Inc.

CPI Card Group® is a payment technology company and leading provider of credit, debit and prepaid solutions delivered physically, digitally and on-demand. CPI helps our customers foster connections and build their brands through innovative and reliable solutions, including financial payment cards, personalization and Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) instant issuance. CPI has more than 20 years of experience in the payments market and is a trusted partner to financial institutions and payments services providers. Serving customers from locations throughout the United States, CPI has a large network of high security facilities, each of which is registered as PCI compliant by one or more of the payment brands: Visa, Mastercard®, American Express® and Discover®. Learn more at www.cpicardgroup.com.

