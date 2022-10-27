Advanced search
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. CPI Card Group Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PMTS   US12634H2004

CPI CARD GROUP INC.

(PMTS)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-10-27 pm EDT
19.48 USD   -2.36%
CPI Card Group Inc. to Release Third Quarter Results on November 3, 2022
BU
Transcript : CPI Card Group Inc., Q2 2022 Earnings Call, Aug 08, 2022
CI
Cpi Card : Q2 2022 Investor Presentation
PU
CPI Card Group Inc. to Release Third Quarter Results on November 3, 2022

10/27/2022 | 05:15pm EDT
CPI Card Group Inc. (Nasdaq: PMTS) (“CPI Card Group”), a payment technology company and leading provider of credit, debit and prepaid solutions, today announced it will host a webcast and conference call on Thursday, November 3, 2022 at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time (ET) to discuss its third quarter financial results. Participating on the call will be President and Chief Executive Officer Scott Scheirman and Chief Financial Officer Amintore Schenkel.

CPI Card Group’s financial results for the third quarter will be released before the markets open on November 3, 2022. The press release and a slide presentation to accompany the earnings conference call will be available on the CPI Card Group investor website: CPI Card Group - Investor Relations (https://investor.cpicardgroup.com).

The conference call may be accessed via telephone or online:
U.S. dial-in number (toll-free): 833-927-1758
U.S.: 844-200-6205
U.S. local: 646-904-5544
Canada (toll-free): 833-950-0062
International Dial-In Number: 929-526-1599
Conference ID: 057319
Webcast Link: CPI Q3 webcast, or at https://investor.cpicardgroup.com

Participants are advised to login for the webcast 10 minutes prior to the scheduled start time.

A replay of the conference call and webcast will be available until November 17, 2022 at:
U.S. dial-in number (toll free): 866-813-9403
U.S. local: 929-458-6194
Canada: 226-828-7578
All other locations: 44-204-525-0658
Conference ID: 223308

About CPI Card Group Inc.

CPI Card Group® is a payment technology company and leading provider of credit, debit and prepaid solutions delivered physically, digitally and on-demand. CPI helps our customers foster connections and build their brands through innovative and reliable solutions, including financial payment cards, personalization and Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) instant issuance. CPI has more than 20 years of experience in the payments market and is a trusted partner to financial institutions and payments services providers. Serving customers from locations throughout the United States, CPI has a large network of high security facilities, each of which is registered as PCI compliant by one or more of the payment brands: Visa, Mastercard®, American Express® and Discover®. Learn more at www.cpicardgroup.com.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 447 M
Net income 2022 23,9 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 9,83x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 225 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,50x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,46x
Nbr of Employees 1 150
Free-Float 36,1%
Managers and Directors
Scott T. Scheirman President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Amintore T. X. Schenkel Chief Financial Officer
Brad S. Seaman Chairman
Barry Mosteller Director-Research & Development
Beth Williams Chief Technology Officer
