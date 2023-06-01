Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. CPI Card Group Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PMTS   US12634H2004

CPI CARD GROUP INC.

(PMTS)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  09:41:09 2023-06-01 am EDT
26.57 USD   -0.15%
09:31aCPI Card Group® set to join Russell 3000® Index
BU
05/09CPI Card Group Names Jeffrey Hochstadt as CFO
MT
05/09Transcript : CPI Card Group Inc., Q1 2023 Earnings Call, May 09, 2023
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

CPI Card Group® set to join Russell 3000® Index

06/01/2023 | 09:31am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

CPI Card Group Inc. (Nasdaq: PMTS) (“CPI” or the “Company”), a payment technology company providing a range of credit, debit, and prepaid solutions, complementary digital solutions, and Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) instant issuance, is set to join the broad-market Russell 3000® Index at the conclusion of the 2023 Russell indexes annual reconstitution, effective after the U.S. market opens on June 26, according to a preliminary list of additions posted May 19.

“As a top payment solutions provider in the U.S. serving thousands of banks, credit unions and fintechs, we are pleased to join the Russell 3000 Index,” said Jeff Hochstadt, Chief Financial Officer of CPI. “Inclusion in the Russell 3000 Index is an important milestone for CPI and further demonstrates our focus on growing market share by providing innovative products, end-to-end solutions, and market-leading quality and customer service.”

Annual Russell indexes reconstitution captures the 4,000 largest U.S. stocks as of April 28, ranking them by total market capitalization. Membership in the U.S. all-cap Russell 3000® Index, which remains in place for one year, means automatic inclusion in the large-cap Russell 1000® Index or small-cap Russell 2000® Index as well as the appropriate growth- and value-style indexes. FTSE Russell determines membership for its Russell indexes primarily by objective, market-capitalization rankings and style attributes.

Russell indexes are widely used by investment managers and institutional investors for index funds and as benchmarks for active investment strategies. Approximately $12.1 trillion in assets are benchmarked against Russell’s U.S. Indexes. Russell indexes are part of FTSE Russell, a leading global index provider.

For more information on the Russell 3000® Index and the Russell indexes reconstitution, go to the “Russell Reconstitution” section on the FTSE Russell website.

About CPI Card Group®

CPI Card Group is a payment technology company providing a comprehensive range of credit, debit, and prepaid card solutions, complementary digital solutions, and Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) instant issuance. With a focus on building personal relationships and earning trust, we help our customers navigate the constantly evolving world of payments, while delivering innovative solutions that spark connections and support their brands. We serve clients across industry, size, and scale through our team of experienced, dedicated employees and our network of high-security production and card services facilities—located in the United States. CPI is committed to exceeding our customers’ expectations, transforming our industry, and enhancing the way people pay every day.

Learn more at www.CPIcardgroup.com.

About FTSE Russell:

FTSE Russell is a global index leader that provides innovative benchmarking, analytics and data solutions for investors worldwide. FTSE Russell calculates thousands of indexes that measure and benchmark markets and asset classes in more than 70 countries, covering 98% of the investable market globally.

FTSE Russell index expertise and products are used extensively by institutional and retail investors globally. Approximately $20.1 trillion is currently benchmarked to FTSE Russell indexes. For over 30 years, leading asset owners, asset managers, ETF providers and investment banks have chosen FTSE Russell indexes to benchmark their investment performance and create ETFs, structured products and index-based derivatives.

A core set of universal principles guides FTSE Russell index design and management: a transparent rules-based methodology is informed by independent committees of leading market participants. FTSE Russell is focused on applying the highest industry standards in index design and governance and embraces the IOSCO Principles. FTSE Russell is also focused on index innovation and customer partnerships as it seeks to enhance the breadth, depth and reach of its offering.

FTSE Russell is wholly owned by London Stock Exchange Group.

For more information, visit www.ftserussell.com.


© Business Wire 2023
All news about CPI CARD GROUP INC.
09:31aCPI Card Group® set to join Russell 3000® Index
BU
05/09CPI Card Group Names Jeffrey Hochstadt as CFO
MT
05/09Transcript : CPI Card Group Inc., Q1 2023 Earnings Call, May 09, 2023
CI
05/09Earnings Flash (PMTS) CPI CARD GROUP Reports Q1 Revenue $120.9M, vs. Street Est of $113..
MT
05/09CPI CARD GROUP INC. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Re..
AQ
05/09CPI Card Group Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2023
CI
05/09CPI Card Group Inc. Reports First Quarter 2023 Results
BU
05/09Cpi Card : Company Announces Appointment of Jeffrey A. Hochstadt as Chief Financial Office..
PU
05/09Cpi Card Group Inc. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Regulation FD Disclos..
AQ
05/09CPI Card Group Seeks Acquisitions
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on CPI CARD GROUP INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 498 M - -
Net income 2023 42,0 M - -
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 7,71x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 304 M 304 M -
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,61x
Capi. / Sales 2024 0,56x
Nbr of Employees 1 375
Free-Float 36,6%
Chart CPI CARD GROUP INC.
Duration : Period :
CPI Card Group Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 26,61 $
Average target price 49,50 $
Spread / Average Target 86,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Scott T. Scheirman President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jeffrey Hochstadt Chief Financial Officer
Brad S. Seaman Chairman
Barry Mosteller Director-Research & Development
Beth Williams Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CPI CARD GROUP INC.-26.25%304
AMERICAN EXPRESS COMPANY6.94%117 848
CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORPORATION12.64%39 788
SBI CARDS AND PAYMENT SERVICES LIMITED15.27%10 488
GREEN DOT CORPORATION15.23%949
PREMIUM GROUP CO., LTD.-13.47%418
Stock markets for all
100% Free Registration
fermer