    PMTS   US12634H2004

CPI CARD GROUP INC.

(PMTS)
  Report
CPI Card : RSS

10/11/2021 | 12:22pm EDT
Press Release RSS Feed
Event RSS Feed
Presentation RSS Feed
SEC Filing RSS Feed

What is RSS?

Really Simple Syndication (RSS) is a technology that allows you to receive updated news from preferred websites, which are sent directly to the user's news reader. This includes the headlines, summaries and links to the full article on the website.

What are the benefits of using RSS?

RSS is an easy way to be notified about updated content on a website. Instead of having to visit a particular website, RSS will automatically send a notification when the subscribed section has been updated.

How can I sign up to RSS feeds?

To subscribe to an RSS feed, select the location of the website of interest and click the small orange button (these buttons usually only exist on the Events, Press Releases, and Presentations) to subscribe to the RSS feed. Next, simply follow the instructions for the particular RSS reader being used.

Disclaimer

CPI Card Group Inc. published this content on 11 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 October 2021 16:21:14 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 312 M - -
Net income 2020 16,1 M - -
Net Debt 2020 292 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 3,06x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 334 M 334 M -
EV / Sales 2019 1,12x
EV / Sales 2020 1,09x
Nbr of Employees 1 000
Free-Float 40,2%
Chart CPI CARD GROUP INC.
Duration : Period :
CPI Card Group Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Scott T. Scheirman President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Amintore T. X. Schenkel Chief Financial Officer
Brad S. Seaman Chairman
Barry Mosteller Director-Research & Development
Beth Williams Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CPI CARD GROUP INC.577.68%334
AMERICAN EXPRESS COMPANY44.86%139 145
CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORPORATION70.76%75 304
BAJAJ FINANCE LIMITED47.61%61 932
SYNCHRONY FINANCIAL43.91%28 456
UPSTART HOLDINGS, INC.663.75%24 204