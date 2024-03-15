STOCK REPURCHASE AGREEMENT, dated as of March 11, 2024 (this " Agreement "), by and between Tricor Pacific Capital Partners (Fund IV) US, LP, a Delaware limited partnership (" Parallel49 ") and CPI Card Group Inc., a Delaware corporation (" CPI ").

W I T N E S S E T H :

WHEREAS, the Board of Directors of CPI (the " Board ") has authorized management of CPI to repurchase up to $20,000,000 of CPI Common Stock from time to time, with all repurchases to be completed no later than December 31, 2024 (the " Share Purchase Program ");

WHEREAS, CPI and Parallel49 agree that if any purchases are effected by CPI under the Share Purchase Program in the open market, Parallel49 shall sell shares of CPI Common Stock to CPI as part of the Share Purchase Program and as set forth herein; and

WHEREAS, CPI and Parallel49 agree that if any purchases are effected by CPI pursuant to a Privately Negotiated Repurchase (as defined below), Parallel49 may participate as set forth herein.

NOW, THEREFORE, in consideration of the foregoing and the representations, warranties, covenants and agreements set forth herein, and for other good and valuable consideration, the receipt and sufficiency of which are hereby acknowledged, the parties agree as follows:

ARTICLE I

DEFINITIONS

Section 1.1 Defined Terms . The terms defined in this Article I, whenever used herein, shall have the following meanings for all purposes of this Agreement:

"Affiliate" means, with respect to any Person, another Person which directly or indirectly Controls, is Controlled by or is under Common Control with such Person (but only for so long as such Control exists); provided that neither CPI nor any of its Subsidiaries shall be treated as Affiliates of Parallel49 for purposes of this Agreement;

"Agreement" has the meaning set forth in the preliminary statements hereto;

"Aggregate Parallel49 Repurchased Shares Price" has the meaning set forth in Section 2.2(d);

"Audit Committee" means the audit committee of the Board;