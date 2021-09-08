Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nasdaq
  CPI Card Group Inc.
  News
  Summary
    PMTS   US12634H2004

CPI CARD GROUP INC.

(PMTS)
  Report
Summary 
Summary

CPI Card : to Participate in the Lake Street Capital Markets Best Ideas Growth Conference

09/08/2021 | 03:27pm EDT
CPI Card Group Inc. (Nasdaq: PMTS) (“CPI” or the “Company”), a payment technology company and leading provider of credit, debit and prepaid solutions, today announced that it will participate in the Lake Street Capital Markets Best Ideas Growth Conference on September 14, 2021.

John Lowe, Chief Financial Officer, is scheduled to host virtual 1x1 investor meetings during the event.

About CPI Card Group Inc.

CPI Card Group® is a payment technology company and leading provider of credit, debit and prepaid solutions delivered physically, digitally and on-demand. CPI helps our customers foster connections and build their brands through innovative and reliable solutions, including financial payment cards, personalization and Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) instant issuance. CPI has more than 20 years of experience in the payments market and is a trusted partner to financial institutions and payments services providers. Serving customers from locations throughout the United States, CPI has a large network of high security facilities, each of which is registered as PCI compliant by one or more of the payment brands: Visa, Mastercard®, American Express® and Discover®. Learn more at www.cpicardgroup.com.


© Business Wire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 312 M - -
Net income 2020 16,1 M - -
Net Debt 2020 292 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 3,06x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 384 M 384 M -
EV / Sales 2019 1,12x
EV / Sales 2020 1,09x
Nbr of Employees 1 000
Free-Float 40,2%
Chart CPI CARD GROUP INC.
Duration : Period :
CPI Card Group Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Scott T. Scheirman President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
John D. Lowe Chief Financial Officer
Brad S. Seaman Chairman
Barry Mosteller Director-Research & Development
Beth Williams Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CPI CARD GROUP INC.678.36%384
AMERICAN EXPRESS COMPANY32.10%126 887
CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORPORATION59.09%70 009
BAJAJ FINANCE LIMITED40.91%61 077
SYNCHRONY FINANCIAL34.49%26 594
ORIX CORPORATION36.29%23 420