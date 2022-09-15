Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  Greece
  Athens Stock Exchange
  CPI Computer Peripherals International
  News
  Summary
    CPI   GRS413313008

CPI COMPUTER PERIPHERALS INTERNATIONAL

(CPI)
  Report
Delayed Athens Stock Exchange  -  10:10 2022-09-15 am EDT
0.6200 EUR   -0.96%
11:34aIsrael annual inflation dips to 4.6% in August after topping 5% in July
RE
05/19Japan April consumer inflation beats BOJ target for 1st time in 7 years
RE
03/28CPI Computer Peripherals International Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended December 31, 2021
CI
Israel annual inflation dips to 4.6% in August after topping 5% in July

09/15/2022 | 11:34am EDT
Jews prepare ahead of Passover as Israel begins to emerge from COVID-19 pandemic closures

JERUSALEM (Reuters) - Israel's annual consumer price index (CPI) of inflation dipped to a 4.6% rate in August, the Central Bureau of Statistics said on Thursday, easing from a 14-year high of 5.2% in July and after aggressive Bank of Israel rate hikes in recent months.

A Reuters poll of analysts had projected an inflation rate of 4.8% last month. CPI fell 0.3% in August from July, led by declines in transport, telecommunications, clothing and footwear, the bureau said.

In a bid to cool inflation, Israel's central bank has raised its benchmark rate to 2% from 0.1% in April, the last move a strong 75 basis-point hike on Aug. 22. Policymakers are expected to raise the key rate again by at least another 50 basis points at its next decision on Oct. 3.

(Reporting by Steven Scheer; Editing by Hugh Lawson)


© Reuters 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 16,4 M 16,4 M 16,4 M
Net income 2021 0,11 M 0,11 M 0,11 M
Net Debt 2021 2,66 M 2,66 M 2,66 M
P/E ratio 2021 79,7x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 6,33 M 6,33 M 6,33 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,49x
EV / Sales 2021 0,67x
Nbr of Employees 136
Free-Float 27,5%
Chart CPI COMPUTER PERIPHERALS INTERNATIONAL
Duration : Period :
CPI Computer Peripherals International Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Christos Aristides Papathanos Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Konstantinos Moscow Chatziantonis-Fotaras Vice Chairman
Konstantinos Christos Skoyras Independent Non-Executive Director
Panagiotis George Zarifopoulos Independent Non-Executive Director
Adamantios Konstantinos Karamanis Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CPI COMPUTER PERIPHERALS INTERNATIONAL-4.43%6
DELL TECHNOLOGIES INC.-32.12%27 948
HP INC.-28.22%27 201
HEWLETT PACKARD ENTERPRISE COMPANY-17.37%16 766
SEAGATE TECHNOLOGY HOLDINGS PLC-44.04%13 152
LENOVO GROUP LIMITED-31.36%9 503