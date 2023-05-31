Advanced search
CPI FIM SA

2023-05-29
0.3720 EUR   +0.54%
Cpi Fim : General Meeting Annual General Meeting
PU
02:06pCpi Fim : PR Q1 2023 Financial Results
PU
02:06pCpi Fim : PR Q1 2023 Results
PU
CPI FIM : General Meeting Annual General Meeting

05/31/2023 | 03:22pm EDT
CPI FIM SA (société anonyme) 40, rue de la Vallée L-2661Luxembourg

R.C.S. Luxembourg: B 44.996

Corporate News

Luxembourg, 31 May 2023

CPI FIM SA - Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

The annual general meeting of the shareholders of CPI FIM SA (the "Company") was held on 31 May 2023 in Luxembourg (the "Annual Meeting"), with approximately 97.41% of the voting rights present or represented.

The Annual Meeting approved the statutory annual accounts and consolidated annual accounts for the financial year ending 31 December 2022, as well as the allocation of financial results for the financial year ending 31 December 2022. The Annual Meeting approved the Company's remuneration report for the year 2022. The Annual Meeting further granted discharge to all members of the Company's board of directors as well as to the approved auditor of the Company for the performance of their duties during the financial year ending 31 December 2022.

The Annual Meeting also resolved to re-appoint the following persons as members of the Company's board of directors until the annual general meeting of the shareholders of the Company to be held in 2024: Anita Dubost, David Greenbaum, Edward Hughes, and Scot Wardlaw. The Annual Meeting also re-appointed Ernst & Young as the approved auditor of the Company until the annual general meeting of the shareholders of the Company to be held in 2024. The Annual Meeting further re-appointed David Greenbaum and Martin Nemecek to serve as Managing Directors (délégués à la gestion journalière) of the Company until the annual general meeting of the shareholders of the Company to be held in 2024.

For more on CPI FIM SA, visit our website: www.cpifimsa.com

Investors contact:

David Greenbaum, Director

Tel: + 352 26 47 67 1

Fax: + 352 26 47 67 67

Email: generalmeetings@cpifimsa.com

Disclaimer

CPI FIM SA published this content on 31 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 May 2023 19:21:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
