CPI FIM SA (société anonyme) 40, rue de la Vallée L-2661Luxembourg

R.C.S. Luxembourg: B 44.996

Luxembourg, 30 May 2024

CPI FIM SA - Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

The annual general meeting of the shareholders of CPI FIM SA (the "Company") was held on 30 May 2024 in Luxembourg (the "Annual Meeting"), with approximately 97.50 % of the voting rights present or represented.

The Annual Meeting approved the statutory annual accounts and consolidated annual accounts for the financial year ending 31 December 2023, as well as the allocation of financial results for the financial year ending 31 December 2023. The Annual Meeting approved the Company's remuneration report for the financial year ending 31 December 2023. The Annual Meeting further granted discharge to all members of the Company's board of directors as well as to the approved auditor of the Company for the performance of their duties during the financial year ending 31 December 2023.

The Annual Meeting also resolved to re-appoint with immediate effect the following persons as members of the Company's board of directors until the annual general meeting of the shareholders of the Company to be held in 2025: Anita Dubost, David Greenbaum, Edward Hughes, and Scot Wardlaw. David Greenbaum and Pavel Mechura were appointed with immediate effect as the managing directors (délégué à la gestion journalière) of the Company until the annual general meeting of the shareholders of the Company to be held in 2025. The Annual Meeting also re-appointed with immediate effect Ernst & Young as the approved auditor of the Company until the annual general meeting of the shareholders of the Company to be held in 2025.

