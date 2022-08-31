Log in
CPI FIM : H1 2022 Financial Statements 2022-08-31

08/31/2022 | 05:11pm EDT
FINANCIAL INFORMATION

2022

Including the

Condensed consolidated interim financial statements

for the six-month period ended 30 June 2022

(Unaudited)

CPI FIM SA * Société Anonyme * 40 rue de la Vallée, L2661 Luxembourg

R. C. S. Luxembourg - B 44.996

SUMMARY

Part I.

Management report

Part II.

Declaration letter

Part III.

Condensed consolidated interim financial information

CPI FIM SA | Société Anonyme | 40 Rue de la Vallée, L-2661 Luxembourg RCS Luxembourg B 44996

MANAGEMENT REPORT | 2

Management Report as at 30 June 2022

MESSAGE FROM THE MANAGEMENT .............................................................................................................

6

FIRST HALF 2022 AND POST-CLOSING KEY EVENTS..........................................................................................

7

Annual general meeting of shareholders ....................................................................................................

7

Share Buy-back programme of the Company..............................................................................................

7

Disposal of land plots in the Czech Republic ...............................................................................................

7

Disposal of the residential property in France ............................................................................................

7

Intergroup financing...................................................................................................................................

7

COVID-19 impact and the Russian invasion to Ukraine ...............................................................................

7

MARKET ENVIRONMENT ................................................................................................................................

9

OPERATIONS OF THE GROUP IN H1 2022 ......................................................................................................

12

Financing of CPIPG Group.........................................................................................................................

12

Rendering of services to CPIPG Group ......................................................................................................

12

PROPERTY PORTFOLIO .................................................................................................................................

13

Total Property Portfolio ...........................................................................................................................

13

Property Valuation...................................................................................................................................

14

Office…. ................................................................................................................................................... 19

Land bank ................................................................................................................................................

22

Residential ...............................................................................................................................................

24

Hotels…....................................................................................................................................................

26

Retail…..................................................................................................................................................... 27

FINANCING...................................................................................................................................................

28

Cash and cash equivalents........................................................................................................................

28

Financial liabilities....................................................................................................................................

28

RESULTS AND NET ASSETS ............................................................................................................................

29

Income statement ....................................................................................................................................

29

Balance sheet...........................................................................................................................................

30

CORPORATE GOVERNANCE ..........................................................................................................................

32

Principles .................................................................................................................................................

32

Board of Directors ....................................................................................................................................

32

Committees of the Board of Directors ......................................................................................................

35

Description of internal controls relative to financial information processing. ...........................................

36

Remuneration and benefits......................................................................................................................

36

Corporate Governance rules and regulations............................................................................................

36

MANAGEMENT REPORT | 3

Additional information.............................................................................................................................

38

SHAREHOLDING ...........................................................................................................................................

41

Share capital and voting rights .................................................................................................................

41

Shareholder holding structure..................................................................................................................

41

Authorized capital not issued ...................................................................................................................

41

CORPORATE RESPONSIBILITY .......................................................................................................................

42

Environmental, social and ethical matters................................................................................................

42

Environmental matters ............................................................................................................................

42

Social matters ..........................................................................................................................................

42

Ethical matters .........................................................................................................................................

42

Other…..................................................................................................................................................... 42

EU TAXONOMY ............................................................................................................................................

43

GLOSSARY & DEFINITIONS............................................................................................................................

44

MANAGEMENT REPORT | 4

CPI FIM SA, société anonyme (the "Company") and its subsidiaries (together the "Group" or "CPI FIM"), is an owner of income-generating real estate and land bank primarily in Poland and in the Czech Republic. The Company is a subsidiary of CPI Property Group (also "CPIPG" and together with its subsidiaries as the "CPIPG Group"), which holds 97.31% of the Company shares. The Company is also involved in providing of equity loans to other entities within the CPIPG Group.

The Company is a joint stock company incorporated for an unlimited term and registered in Luxembourg. The address of its registered office is 40, rue de la Vallée, L-2661 Luxembourg, Grand Duchy of Luxembourg. The trade registry number of the Company is B 44 996.

The Company´s shares registered under ISIN code LU0122624777 are listed on the regulated markets of the Luxembourg Stock Exchange and the Warsaw Stock Exchange.

MANAGEMENT REPORT | 5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

