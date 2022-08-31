CPI FIM : H1 2022 Financial Statements 2022-08-31

CPI FIM SA, société anonyme (the "Company") and its subsidiaries (together the "Group" or "CPI FIM"), is an owner of income-generating real estate and land bank primarily in Poland and in the Czech Republic. The Company is a subsidiary of CPI Property Group (also "CPIPG" and together with its subsidiaries as the "CPIPG Group"), which holds 97.31% of the Company shares. The Company is also involved in providing of equity loans to other entities within the CPIPG Group.

The Company is a joint stock company incorporated for an unlimited term and registered in Luxembourg. The address of its registered office is 40, rue de la Vallée, L-2661 Luxembourg, Grand Duchy of Luxembourg. The trade registry number of the Company is B 44 996.

The Company´s shares registered under ISIN code LU0122624777 are listed on the regulated markets of the Luxembourg Stock Exchange and the Warsaw Stock Exchange.

MANAGEMENT REPORT | 5