    ORCL   LU0122624777

CPI FIM SA

(ORCL)
  Report
End-of-day quote LUXEMBOURG STOCK EXCHANGE  -  2022-08-28
0.5000 EUR   -9.09%
05:11pCPI FIM : PR H1 2022 Results
PU
05/31CPI FIM SA Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2022
CI
05/31CPI FIM : PR Q1 2022 Results
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

CPI FIM : PR H1 2022 Results

08/31/2022 | 05:11pm EDT
Press Release

Luxembourg, 31 August 2022

CPI FIM SA

H1 2022 Financial Results

Financial highlights

Performance

30-Jun-22

30-Jun-21

Change

Gross rental income

€ thousands

17,413

17,653

(1%)

Total revenues

€ thousands

23,518

33,744

(30%)

Operating result

€ thousands

44,690

35,094

27%

Net profit for the period

€ thousands

69,897

98,111

(29%)

Assets

30-Jun-22

31-Dec-21

Change

Total assets

€ thousands

8,315,153

7,383,642

13%

EPRA NRV

€ thousands

1,429,623

1,372,647

4%

Property Portfolio

€ thousands

1,564,000

1,590,000

(2%)

Gross leasable area

sqm

166,000

166,000

--

Occupancy in %

%

91.9%

95.0%

(3.1 p.p.)

Land bank area

sqm

17,901,000

18,075,000

(1%)

Total number of properties

No.

7

7

--

Financing structure

30-Jun-22

31-Dec-21

Change

Total equity

€ thousands

1,588,921

1,515,970

5%

Equity ratio

%

19%

21%

(2 p.p.)

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENT

Income statement for the six-month period ended 30 June 2022 and 30 June 2021 is as follows:

€ thousands

30-Jun-22

30-Jun-21

Gross rental income

17,413

17,653

Service charge and other income

6,105

16,091

Cost of service and other charges

(5,361)

(5,387)

Property operating expenses

(1,221)

(1,707)

Net service and rental income

16,936

26,650

Total revenues

23,518

33,744

Total direct business operating expenses

(6,582)

(7,094)

Net business income

16,936

26,650

Net valuation gain on investment property

24,402

7,255

Net gain (loss) on the disposal of investment property and subsidiaries

8,498

1,267

Net gain on the disposal of other investment

-

6,175

Amortization, depreciation and impairments

(2,582)

(184)

Administrative expenses

(2,694)

(5,965)

Other operating income

545

355

Other operating expenses

(415)

(459)

Operating result

44,690

35,094

Interest income

113,843

105,163

Interest expense

(94,176)

(81,051)

Other net financial result

5,083

43,699

Net finance income

24,750

67,811

Share of loss of equity-accounted investees (net of tax)

(410)

(387)

Profit before income tax

69,030

102,518

Income tax expense

867

(4,407)

Net profit for the period

69,897

98,111

*The presented financial statements do not represent a full set of interim financial statements as if prepared in accordance with IAS 34

Service charge and other income

Service charge income decreased by €10.0 million in H1 2022, primarily due to decrease of management services on CPI FIM by €10.4 million.

Net valuation gain

Net valuation gain of €24.4 million in H1 2022 primarily reflects revaluation of the Czech land bank portfolio.

Net gain on the disposal of investment property and subsidiaries

Net gain on the disposal of investment property of €8.5 million in H1 2022 relates to the Czech land

bank portfolio.

Administrative expenses

In H1 2022, administrative expenses decreased by €3.3 million due to lower management services

provided to CPI FIM by related parties.

CPI FIM SA | PRESS RELEASE - H1 2022 RESULTS | 2

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Net finance income

Net finance income decreased by €43.1 in H1 2022. Interest income increased from €105.2 million in 2021 to €113.8 million in H1 2022. Interest expense increased from €81.1 million in 2021 to €94.2 million in H1 2022. The decrease of net finance income reflects primarily decrease of other net financial result.

Other net financial result decreased by €38.6 million in H1 2022. Net foreign exchange gain on investment property was realized by Polish portfolio in H1 2022.

CPI FIM SA | PRESS RELEASE - H1 2022 RESULTS | 3

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION

€ thousands

30-Jun-22

31-Dec-21

NON-CURRENT ASSETS

Intangible assets

827

610

Investment property

1,563,741

1,514,430

Property, plant and equipment

2,219

22,193

Equity accounted investees

7,833

8,190

Other investments

63,347

52,990

Loans provided

5,951,642

4,948,061

Other receivables

74

74

Deferred tax assets

133,909

133,921

Total non-current assets

7,723,592

6,680,469

CURRENT ASSETS

Inventories

748

355

Income tax receivables

162

116

Derivative instruments

16,609

2,078

Trade receivables

6,833

6,929

Loans provided

192,371

186,859

Cash and cash equivalents

158,514

210,076

Other current assets

216,324

296,760

Total current assets

591,561

703,173

TOTAL ASSETS

8,315,153

7,383,642

EQUITY

Equity attributable to owners of the Company

1,297,485

1,238,649

Non-controlling interests

291,436

277,321

Total equity

1,588,921

1,515,970

NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES

Financial debts

6,221,671

5,400,425

Deferred tax liabilities

128,650

130,866

Other financial liabilities

4,497

4,793

Total non-current liabilities

6,354,818

5,536,084

CURRENT LIABILITIES

Financial debts

268,191

261,324

Trade payables

5,963

8,953

Income tax liabilities

1,453

687

Other current liabilities

95,807

60,624

Total current liabilities

371,414

331,588

TOTAL EQUITY AND LIABILITIES

8,315,153

7,383,642

*The presented financial statements do not represent a full set of interim financial statements as if prepared in accordance with IAS 34

Total assets and total liabilities

Total assets increased by €931.5 million (13%) to €8,315.2 million as at 30 June 2022 primarily due to increase of long-term loans provided to related parties.

Non-current and current liabilities increased by €858.6 million to €6,726.2 million as at 30 June 2022 primarily due to an additional drawdown of loans received from CPIPG.

CPI FIM SA | PRESS RELEASE - H1 2022 RESULTS | 4

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Equity, EPRA NRV and EPRA NDV

In 2022, consolidated equity increased by €58.8 million due to 2022 profit to the owners of 55.8 million and increase of revaluation reserve by €9.1 million and decrease of a translation reserve by €6.1 million, respectively.

EPRA NRV per share amounts

to

€1.09

as

at

30

June

2022

compared

to

€1.04

as

at

31 December 2021.

EPRA NDV per share amounts

to

€0.99

as

at

30

June

2022

compared

to

€0.94

as

at

31 December 2021.

30 June 2022

31 December 2021

Consolidated equity

1,297,485

1,238,649

Deferred taxes on revaluations

132,138

133,998

EPRA NRV

1,429,623

1,372,647

Number of shares (in thousands)

1,314,508

1,314,508

NRV per share (in €)

1.09

1.04

EPRA NRV

1,429,623

1,372,647

Deferred taxes on revaluations

(132,138)

(133,998)

EPRA NDV

1,297,485

1,238,649

Diluted number of shares (in thousand)

1,314,508

1,314,508

NDV per share (in €)

0.99

0.94

For disclosures regarding Alternative Performance Measures used in this press release please refer to our 2022 Financial Information, chapter GLOSSARY & DEFINITIONS; accessible at http://www.cpifimsa.com(FOR INVESTORS - Financial Reports - HALF YEAR RESULTS).

For full Interim Management Report as at 30 June 2022, including Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements as at 30 June 2022, please refer to our website at www.cpifimsa.com.

CPI FIM SA | PRESS RELEASE - H1 2022 RESULTS | 5

Disclaimer

CPI FIM SA published this content on 31 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 August 2022 21:10:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
