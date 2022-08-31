CPI FIM : PR H1 2022 Results

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENT

Income statement for the six-month period ended 30 June 2022 and 30 June 2021 is as follows:

€ thousands 30-Jun-22 30-Jun-21 Gross rental income 17,413 17,653 Service charge and other income 6,105 16,091 Cost of service and other charges (5,361) (5,387) Property operating expenses (1,221) (1,707) Net service and rental income 16,936 26,650 Total revenues 23,518 33,744 Total direct business operating expenses (6,582) (7,094) Net business income 16,936 26,650 Net valuation gain on investment property 24,402 7,255 Net gain (loss) on the disposal of investment property and subsidiaries 8,498 1,267 Net gain on the disposal of other investment - 6,175 Amortization, depreciation and impairments (2,582) (184) Administrative expenses (2,694) (5,965) Other operating income 545 355 Other operating expenses (415) (459) Operating result 44,690 35,094 Interest income 113,843 105,163 Interest expense (94,176) (81,051) Other net financial result 5,083 43,699 Net finance income 24,750 67,811 Share of loss of equity-accounted investees (net of tax) (410) (387) Profit before income tax 69,030 102,518 Income tax expense 867 (4,407) Net profit for the period 69,897 98,111

*The presented financial statements do not represent a full set of interim financial statements as if prepared in accordance with IAS 34

Service charge and other income

Service charge income decreased by €10.0 million in H1 2022, primarily due to decrease of management services on CPI FIM by €10.4 million.

Net valuation gain

Net valuation gain of €24.4 million in H1 2022 primarily reflects revaluation of the Czech land bank portfolio.

Net gain on the disposal of investment property and subsidiaries

Net gain on the disposal of investment property of €8.5 million in H1 2022 relates to the Czech land

bank portfolio.

Administrative expenses

In H1 2022, administrative expenses decreased by €3.3 million due to lower management services

provided to CPI FIM by related parties.