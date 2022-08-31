CPI FIM : PR H1 2022 Results
Press Release
Luxembourg, 31 August 2022
CPI FIM SA
H1 2022 Financial Results
Financial highlights
Performance
30-Jun-22
30-Jun-21
Change
Gross rental income
€ thousands
17,413
17,653
(1%)
Total revenues
€ thousands
23,518
33,744
(30%)
Operating result
€ thousands
44,690
35,094
27%
Net profit for the period
€ thousands
69,897
98,111
(29%)
Assets
30-Jun-22
31-Dec-21
Change
Total assets
€ thousands
8,315,153
7,383,642
13%
EPRA NRV
€ thousands
1,429,623
1,372,647
4%
Property Portfolio
€ thousands
1,564,000
1,590,000
(2%)
Gross leasable area
sqm
166,000
166,000
--
Occupancy in %
%
91.9%
95.0%
(3.1 p.p.)
Land bank area
sqm
17,901,000
18,075,000
(1%)
Total number of properties
No.
7
7
--
Financing structure
30-Jun-22
31-Dec-21
Change
Total equity
€ thousands
1,588,921
1,515,970
5%
Equity ratio
%
19%
21%
(2 p.p.)
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENT
Income statement for the six-month period ended 30 June 2022 and 30 June 2021 is as follows:
€ thousands
30-Jun-22
30-Jun-21
Gross rental income
17,413
17,653
Service charge and other income
6,105
16,091
Cost of service and other charges
(5,361)
(5,387)
Property operating expenses
(1,221)
(1,707)
Net service and rental income
16,936
26,650
Total revenues
23,518
33,744
Total direct business operating expenses
(6,582)
(7,094)
Net business income
16,936
26,650
Net valuation gain on investment property
24,402
7,255
Net gain (loss) on the disposal of investment property and subsidiaries
8,498
1,267
Net gain on the disposal of other investment
-
6,175
Amortization, depreciation and impairments
(2,582)
(184)
Administrative expenses
(2,694)
(5,965)
Other operating income
545
355
Other operating expenses
(415)
(459)
Operating result
44,690
35,094
Interest income
113,843
105,163
Interest expense
(94,176)
(81,051)
Other net financial result
5,083
43,699
Net finance income
24,750
67,811
Share of loss of equity-accounted investees (net of tax)
(410)
(387)
Profit before income tax
69,030
102,518
Income tax expense
867
(4,407)
Net profit for the period
69,897
98,111
*The presented financial statements do not represent a full set of interim financial statements as if prepared in accordance with IAS 34
Service charge and other income
Service charge income decreased by €10.0 million in H1 2022, primarily due to decrease of management services on CPI FIM by €10.4 million.
Net valuation gain
Net valuation gain of €24.4 million in H1 2022 primarily reflects revaluation of the Czech land bank portfolio.
Net gain on the disposal of investment property and subsidiaries
Net gain on the disposal of investment property of €8.5 million in H1 2022 relates to the Czech land
bank portfolio.
Administrative expenses
In H1 2022, administrative expenses decreased by €3.3 million due to lower management services
provided to CPI FIM by related parties.
CPI FIM SA | PRESS RELEASE - H1 2022 RESULTS | 2
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Net finance income
Net finance income decreased by €43.1 in H1 2022. Interest income increased from €105.2 million in 2021 to €113.8 million in H1 2022. Interest expense increased from €81.1 million in 2021 to €94.2 million in H1 2022. The decrease of net finance income reflects primarily decrease of other net financial result.
Other net financial result decreased by €38.6 million in H1 2022. Net foreign exchange gain on investment property was realized by Polish portfolio in H1 2022.
CPI FIM SA | PRESS RELEASE - H1 2022 RESULTS | 3
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION
€ thousands
30-Jun-22
31-Dec-21
NON-CURRENT ASSETS
Intangible assets
827
610
Investment property
1,563,741
1,514,430
Property, plant and equipment
2,219
22,193
Equity accounted investees
7,833
8,190
Other investments
63,347
52,990
Loans provided
5,951,642
4,948,061
Other receivables
74
74
Deferred tax assets
133,909
133,921
Total non-current assets
7,723,592
6,680,469
CURRENT ASSETS
Inventories
748
355
Income tax receivables
162
116
Derivative instruments
16,609
2,078
Trade receivables
6,833
6,929
Loans provided
192,371
186,859
Cash and cash equivalents
158,514
210,076
Other current assets
216,324
296,760
Total current assets
591,561
703,173
TOTAL ASSETS
8,315,153
7,383,642
EQUITY
Equity attributable to owners of the Company
1,297,485
1,238,649
Non-controlling interests
291,436
277,321
Total equity
1,588,921
1,515,970
NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES
Financial debts
6,221,671
5,400,425
Deferred tax liabilities
128,650
130,866
Other financial liabilities
4,497
4,793
Total non-current liabilities
6,354,818
5,536,084
CURRENT LIABILITIES
Financial debts
268,191
261,324
Trade payables
5,963
8,953
Income tax liabilities
1,453
687
Other current liabilities
95,807
60,624
Total current liabilities
371,414
331,588
TOTAL EQUITY AND LIABILITIES
8,315,153
7,383,642
*The presented financial statements do not represent a full set of interim financial statements as if prepared in accordance with IAS 34
Total assets and total liabilities
Total assets increased by €931.5 million (13%) to €8,315.2 million as at 30 June 2022 primarily due to increase of long-term loans provided to related parties.
Non-current and current liabilities increased by €858.6 million to €6,726.2 million as at 30 June 2022 primarily due to an additional drawdown of loans received from CPIPG.
CPI FIM SA | PRESS RELEASE - H1 2022 RESULTS | 4
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Equity, EPRA NRV and EPRA NDV
In 2022, consolidated equity increased by €58.8 million due to 2022 profit to the owners of 55.8 million and increase of revaluation reserve by €9.1 million and decrease of a translation reserve by €6.1 million, respectively.
EPRA NRV per share amounts
to
€1.09
as
at
30
June
2022
compared
to
€1.04
as
at
31 December 2021.
EPRA NDV per share amounts
to
€0.99
as
at
30
June
2022
compared
to
€0.94
as
at
31 December 2021.
30 June 2022
31 December 2021
Consolidated equity
1,297,485
1,238,649
Deferred taxes on revaluations
132,138
133,998
EPRA NRV
1,429,623
1,372,647
Number of shares (in thousands)
1,314,508
1,314,508
NRV per share (in €)
1.09
1.04
EPRA NRV
1,429,623
1,372,647
Deferred taxes on revaluations
(132,138)
(133,998)
EPRA NDV
1,297,485
1,238,649
Diluted number of shares (in thousand)
1,314,508
1,314,508
NDV per share (in €)
0.99
0.94
For disclosures regarding Alternative Performance Measures used in this press release please refer to our 2022 Financial Information, chapter GLOSSARY & DEFINITIONS; accessible at
(FOR INVESTORS - Financial Reports - HALF YEAR RESULTS).
http://www.cpifimsa.com
For full Interim Management Report as at 30 June 2022, including Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements as at 30 June 2022, please refer to our website at
www.cpifimsa.com.
CPI FIM SA | PRESS RELEASE - H1 2022 RESULTS | 5
Disclaimer
CPI FIM SA published this content on 31 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 August 2022 21:10:03 UTC.
© Publicnow 2022
All news about CPI FIM SA
Sales 2021
67,6 M
-
-
Net income 2021
294 M
-
-
Net Debt 2021
5 362 M
-
-
P/E ratio 2021
2,15x
Yield 2021
-
Capitalization
657 M
662 M
-
EV / Sales 2020
77,7x
EV / Sales 2021
88,5x
Nbr of Employees
14
Free-Float
2,69%
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.