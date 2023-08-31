Press Release

Luxembourg, 31 August 2023

CPI FIM SA

H1 2023 Financial Results

Financial highlights

Performance

H1-2023

H1-2022

Change

Gross rental income

€ thousands

17,897

17,413

3%

Total revenues

€ thousands

27,562

23,518

17%

Operating result

€ thousands

13,824

44,690

69%

Net profit for the period

€ thousands

91,775

69,897

31%

Assets

30-Jun-23

31-Dec-22

Change

Total assets

€ thousands

7,296,775

6,867,624

6%

EPRA NRV

€ thousands

1,691,810

1,558,977

9%

Property Portfolio

€ thousands

1,646,000

1,640,000

0.3%

Gross leasable area

sqm

158,000

166,000

(5%)

Occupancy in %

%

95.9%

92.3%

3.6 p.p.

Land bank area

sqm

17,991,000

17,991,000

--

Total number of properties

No.

7

8

(0.1%)

Financing structure

30-Jun-23

31-Dec-22

Change

Total equity

€ thousands

1,849,741

1,718,945

8%

Equity ratio

%

25%

25%

--

CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENT

Income statement for the six-month period ended 30 June 2023 and 30 June 2022 is as follows:

€ thousands

H1 2023

H1 2022

Gross rental income

17,897

17,413

Service charge and other income

8,812

6,105

Cost of service and other charges

(8,410)

(5,361)

Property operating expenses

(1,388)

(1,221)

Net service and rental income

16,911

16,936

Hotel revenue

853

-

Hotel operating expenses

(648)

-

Net hotel income

205

-

Total revenues

27,562

23,518

Total direct business operating expenses

(10,446)

(6,582)

Net business income

17,116

16,936

Net valuation gain (loss) on investment property

(408)

24,402

Net gain on the disposal of investment property and subsidiaries

1,282

8,498

Amortization, depreciation and impairments

(1,090)

(2,582)

Administrative expenses

(2,992)

(2,694)

Other operating income

88

545

Other operating expenses

(172)

(415)

Operating result

13,824

44,690

Interest income

122,880

113,843

Interest expense

(68,700)

(94,176)

Other net financial result

25,214

5,083

Net finance income

79,394

24,750

Share of loss of equity-accounted investees (net of tax)

(609)

(410)

Profit before income tax

92,609

69,030

Income tax expense

(834)

867

Net profit for the period

91,775

69,897

*The presented financial statements do not represent a full set of interim financial statements as if prepared in accordance with IAS 34

Gross rental income

In H1 2023, rental income increased from €17,413 million to €17,897 million, primarily due to higher rental income of Polish offices.

Net gain on the disposal of investment property and subsidiaries

Net gain on the disposal of investment property of €1.3 million in H1 2023 reflects sale of one office property to related party S IMMO AG.

Net finance income

The increase in interest income (by €9.0 million) reflects an increase in loans provided. On the other hand, decrease of interest expenses (by €25.5 million) relates to decrease in loans received from related parties.

Other net financial result increased by €20.1 million in H1 2023 primarily due to retranslation of loans denominated in non-EUR currencies (mainly CZK and PLN).

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION

€ thousands

30-Jun-23

31-Dec-22

NON-CURRENT ASSETS

Intangible assets

880

842

Investment property

1,645,529

1,640,110

Property, plant and equipment

2,657

2,752

Equity accounted investees

9,115

9,724

Other investments

61,898

61,655

Loans provided

4,882,258

4,568,394

Other receivables

76

76

Deferred tax assets

120,543

120,370

Total non-current assets

6,722,956

6,403,923

CURRENT ASSETS

Inventories

1,581

402

Income tax receivables

826

522

Derivative instruments

1,652

13,730

Trade receivables

5,952

6,074

Loans provided

194,844

144,579

Cash and cash equivalents

195,300

104,082

Other current assets

173,664

194,312

Total current assets

573,819

463,701

TOTAL ASSETS

7,296,775

6,867,624

EQUITY

Equity attributable to owners of the Company

1,540,451

1,408,219

Non-controlling interests

309,290

310,726

Total equity

1,849,741

1,718,945

NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES

Financial debts

4,969,404

4,653,862

Deferred tax liabilities

151,338

149,139

Other financial liabilities

7,005

5,383

Total non-current liabilities

5,127,747

4,808,384

CURRENT LIABILITIES

Financial debts

218,557

246,013

12,623

Trade payables

7,529

Income tax liabilities

9,454

10,063

Other current liabilities

83,747

71,596

Total current liabilities

319,287

340,295

TOTAL EQUITY AND LIABILITIES

7,296,775

6,867,624

*The presented financial statements do not represent a full set of interim financial statements as if prepared in accordance with IAS 34

Total assets and total liabilities

Total assets increased by €429.2 million (6%) to €7,296.8 million as at 30 June 2023 primarily due to increase of long-term loans provided to related parties.

Non-current and current liabilities increased by €298.4 million to €5,447.0 million as at 30 June 2023 primarily due to new bank loans drawn by Polish subsidiaries.

Equity, EPRA NRV and EPRA NDV

In H1 2023, consolidated equity increased by €132.2 million, primarily due to profit to the owners of €93.2 million and increase in translation reserve by €39.9 million.

EPRA NRV per share amounts to €1.29 as at 30 June 2023 compared to €1.19 as at 31 December 2022.

EPRA NDV per share amounts to €1.17 as at 30 June 2023 compared to €1.07 as at 31 December 2022.

30 June 2023

31 December 2022

Consolidated equity

1,408,219

1,540,451

Deferred taxes on revaluations

150,758

150,758

EPRA NRV

1,691,209

1,558,977

Number of shares (in thousands)

1,314,508

1,314,508

NRV per share (in €)

1.29

1.19

EPRA NRV

1,691,209

1,558,977

Deferred taxes on revaluations

(150,758)

(150,758)

EPRA NDV

1,540,451

1,408,219

Diluted number of shares (in thousand)

1,314,508

1,314,508

NDV per share (in €)

1,17

1.07

For disclosures regarding Alternative Performance Measures used in this press release please refer to our 2023 Financial Information, chapter GLOSSARY & DEFINITIONS; accessible at http://www.cpifimsa.com(FOR INVESTORS - Financial Reports - HALF YEAR RESULTS).

For full Interim Management Report as at 30 June 2023, including Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements as at 30 June 2023, please refer to our website at www.cpifimsa.com.

