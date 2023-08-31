Press Release
Luxembourg, 31 August 2023
CPI FIM SA
H1 2023 Financial Results
Financial highlights
Performance
H1-2023
H1-2022
Change
Gross rental income
€ thousands
17,897
17,413
3%
Total revenues
€ thousands
27,562
23,518
17%
Operating result
€ thousands
13,824
44,690
69%
Net profit for the period
€ thousands
91,775
69,897
31%
Assets
30-Jun-23
31-Dec-22
Change
Total assets
€ thousands
7,296,775
6,867,624
6%
EPRA NRV
€ thousands
1,691,810
1,558,977
9%
Property Portfolio
€ thousands
1,646,000
1,640,000
0.3%
Gross leasable area
sqm
158,000
166,000
(5%)
Occupancy in %
%
95.9%
92.3%
3.6 p.p.
Land bank area
sqm
17,991,000
17,991,000
--
Total number of properties
No.
7
8
(0.1%)
Financing structure
30-Jun-23
31-Dec-22
Change
Total equity
€ thousands
1,849,741
1,718,945
8%
Equity ratio
%
25%
25%
--
CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENT
Income statement for the six-month period ended 30 June 2023 and 30 June 2022 is as follows:
€ thousands
H1 2023
H1 2022
Gross rental income
17,897
17,413
Service charge and other income
8,812
6,105
Cost of service and other charges
(8,410)
(5,361)
Property operating expenses
(1,388)
(1,221)
Net service and rental income
16,911
16,936
Hotel revenue
853
-
Hotel operating expenses
(648)
-
Net hotel income
205
-
Total revenues
27,562
23,518
Total direct business operating expenses
(10,446)
(6,582)
Net business income
17,116
16,936
Net valuation gain (loss) on investment property
(408)
24,402
Net gain on the disposal of investment property and subsidiaries
1,282
8,498
Amortization, depreciation and impairments
(1,090)
(2,582)
Administrative expenses
(2,992)
(2,694)
Other operating income
88
545
Other operating expenses
(172)
(415)
Operating result
13,824
44,690
Interest income
122,880
113,843
Interest expense
(68,700)
(94,176)
Other net financial result
25,214
5,083
Net finance income
79,394
24,750
Share of loss of equity-accounted investees (net of tax)
(609)
(410)
Profit before income tax
92,609
69,030
Income tax expense
(834)
867
Net profit for the period
91,775
69,897
*The presented financial statements do not represent a full set of interim financial statements as if prepared in accordance with IAS 34
Gross rental income
In H1 2023, rental income increased from €17,413 million to €17,897 million, primarily due to higher rental income of Polish offices.
Net gain on the disposal of investment property and subsidiaries
Net gain on the disposal of investment property of €1.3 million in H1 2023 reflects sale of one office property to related party S IMMO AG.
Net finance income
The increase in interest income (by €9.0 million) reflects an increase in loans provided. On the other hand, decrease of interest expenses (by €25.5 million) relates to decrease in loans received from related parties.
Other net financial result increased by €20.1 million in H1 2023 primarily due to retranslation of loans denominated in non-EUR currencies (mainly CZK and PLN).
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION
€ thousands
30-Jun-23
31-Dec-22
NON-CURRENT ASSETS
Intangible assets
880
842
Investment property
1,645,529
1,640,110
Property, plant and equipment
2,657
2,752
Equity accounted investees
9,115
9,724
Other investments
61,898
61,655
Loans provided
4,882,258
4,568,394
Other receivables
76
76
Deferred tax assets
120,543
120,370
Total non-current assets
6,722,956
6,403,923
CURRENT ASSETS
Inventories
1,581
402
Income tax receivables
826
522
Derivative instruments
1,652
13,730
Trade receivables
5,952
6,074
Loans provided
194,844
144,579
Cash and cash equivalents
195,300
104,082
Other current assets
173,664
194,312
Total current assets
573,819
463,701
TOTAL ASSETS
7,296,775
6,867,624
EQUITY
Equity attributable to owners of the Company
1,540,451
1,408,219
Non-controlling interests
309,290
310,726
Total equity
1,849,741
1,718,945
NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES
Financial debts
4,969,404
4,653,862
Deferred tax liabilities
151,338
149,139
Other financial liabilities
7,005
5,383
Total non-current liabilities
5,127,747
4,808,384
CURRENT LIABILITIES
Financial debts
218,557
246,013
12,623
Trade payables
7,529
Income tax liabilities
9,454
10,063
Other current liabilities
83,747
71,596
Total current liabilities
319,287
340,295
TOTAL EQUITY AND LIABILITIES
7,296,775
6,867,624
*The presented financial statements do not represent a full set of interim financial statements as if prepared in accordance with IAS 34
Total assets and total liabilities
Total assets increased by €429.2 million (6%) to €7,296.8 million as at 30 June 2023 primarily due to increase of long-term loans provided to related parties.
Non-current and current liabilities increased by €298.4 million to €5,447.0 million as at 30 June 2023 primarily due to new bank loans drawn by Polish subsidiaries.
Equity, EPRA NRV and EPRA NDV
In H1 2023, consolidated equity increased by €132.2 million, primarily due to profit to the owners of €93.2 million and increase in translation reserve by €39.9 million.
EPRA NRV per share amounts to €1.29 as at 30 June 2023 compared to €1.19 as at 31 December 2022.
EPRA NDV per share amounts to €1.17 as at 30 June 2023 compared to €1.07 as at 31 December 2022.
30 June 2023
31 December 2022
Consolidated equity
1,408,219
1,540,451
Deferred taxes on revaluations
150,758
150,758
EPRA NRV
1,691,209
1,558,977
Number of shares (in thousands)
1,314,508
1,314,508
NRV per share (in €)
1.29
1.19
EPRA NRV
1,691,209
1,558,977
Deferred taxes on revaluations
(150,758)
(150,758)
EPRA NDV
1,540,451
1,408,219
Diluted number of shares (in thousand)
1,314,508
1,314,508
NDV per share (in €)
1,17
1.07
For disclosures regarding Alternative Performance Measures used in this press release please refer to our 2023 Financial Information, chapter GLOSSARY & DEFINITIONS; accessible at http://www.cpifimsa.com(FOR INVESTORS - Financial Reports - HALF YEAR RESULTS).
For full Interim Management Report as at 30 June 2023, including Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements as at 30 June 2023, please refer to our website at www.cpifimsa.com.
