CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENT

Income statement for the six-month period ended 30 June 2023 and 30 June 2022 is as follows:

€ thousands H1 2023 H1 2022 Gross rental income 17,897 17,413 Service charge and other income 8,812 6,105 Cost of service and other charges (8,410) (5,361) Property operating expenses (1,388) (1,221) Net service and rental income 16,911 16,936 Hotel revenue 853 - Hotel operating expenses (648) - Net hotel income 205 - Total revenues 27,562 23,518 Total direct business operating expenses (10,446) (6,582) Net business income 17,116 16,936 Net valuation gain (loss) on investment property (408) 24,402 Net gain on the disposal of investment property and subsidiaries 1,282 8,498 Amortization, depreciation and impairments (1,090) (2,582) Administrative expenses (2,992) (2,694) Other operating income 88 545 Other operating expenses (172) (415) Operating result 13,824 44,690 Interest income 122,880 113,843 Interest expense (68,700) (94,176) Other net financial result 25,214 5,083 Net finance income 79,394 24,750 Share of loss of equity-accounted investees (net of tax) (609) (410) Profit before income tax 92,609 69,030 Income tax expense (834) 867 Net profit for the period 91,775 69,897

*The presented financial statements do not represent a full set of interim financial statements as if prepared in accordance with IAS 34

Gross rental income

In H1 2023, rental income increased from €17,413 million to €17,897 million, primarily due to higher rental income of Polish offices.

Net gain on the disposal of investment property and subsidiaries

Net gain on the disposal of investment property of €1.3 million in H1 2023 reflects sale of one office property to related party S IMMO AG.

Net finance income

The increase in interest income (by €9.0 million) reflects an increase in loans provided. On the other hand, decrease of interest expenses (by €25.5 million) relates to decrease in loans received from related parties.

Other net financial result increased by €20.1 million in H1 2023 primarily due to retranslation of loans denominated in non-EUR currencies (mainly CZK and PLN).