CPI FIM SA
(société anonyme)
40, rue de la Vallée L-2661 Luxembourg
R.C.S. Luxembourg: B 44 996
Press Release - Corporate News
Luxembourg, 24 June 2024
CPI FIM SA - Update on Poland Equity Investment
CPI FIM SA ("CPI FIM" or the "Company") together with Czech Property Investments, a.s. signed a partnership agreement through which both entities will sell a 49% common equity stake in Vulcanion, a.s. ("Vulcanion") for €250 million to funds managed by Sona Asset Management (UK) LLP, a leading institutional alternative asset manager.
Vulcanion is a holding company owning eleven office properties in Warsaw and two retail assets in Elbląg and Lublin, Poland. The portfolio's gross asset value is about €1 billion; three of the office properties will remain encumbered by a green loan from Aareal Bank which matures in 2028.
For more on CPI FIM SA, visit our website: www.cpifimsa.com
Investor Relations
Moritz Mayer
Manager, Capital Markets
m.mayer@cpipg.com
