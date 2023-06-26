CPI FIM SA
Corporate News
Luxembourg, 26 June 2023
CPI FIM SA - New Bank Financings
CPI FIM SA, a subsidiary of CPI PROPERTY GROUP ("CPIPG"), announces the successful completion of two bank loans.
In Poland, CPI FIM SA signed a €288 million bank loan encompassing three office properties in Warsaw: Warsaw Financial Center, Eurocentrum, and Equator IV. The loan has a 5-year term and was provided by Aareal Bank.
In the Czech Republic, a subsidiary of CPI FIM SA also signed a €58 million 4-year facility with Raiffeisen related to Czech residential assets.
As a Group, CPIPG continues to be successful in raising new bank financings, the proceeds of which are being used primarily to refinance Group debt. The Group will continue to update stakeholders on our progress.
