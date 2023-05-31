Advanced search
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Luxembourg
  4. LUXEMBOURG STOCK EXCHANGE
  5. CPI FIM SA
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ORCL   LU0122624777

CPI FIM SA

(ORCL)
  Report
End-of-day quote LUXEMBOURG STOCK EXCHANGE  -  2023-05-29
0.3720 EUR   +0.54%
CPI FIM : Quarterly financial report Q1 2023 financial results

05/31/2023 | 01:44pm EDT
Press Release

Luxembourg, 31 May 2023

CPI FIM SA

Reports financial results for Q1 2023

CPI FIM SA (hereinafter "CPI FIM", the "Company" or together with its subsidiaries the "Group"), a real estate group with a property portfolio primarily located in the Czech Republic and Poland, hereby publishes unaudited financial results for the first quarter of 2023.

Financial highlights

Performance

Q1-2023

Q1-2022

Change

Gross rental income

€ thousands

9,029

8,596

5%

Total revenues

€ thousands

13,343

12,421

7%

Operating result

€ thousands

7,140

4,377

63%

Net profit for the period

€ thousands

84,381

60,428

40%

Assets

31-Mar-23

31-Dec-22

Change

Total assets

€ thousands

6,978,455

6,867,624

2%

EPRA NRV

€ thousands

1,671,339

1,558,977

7%

Property Portfolio

€ thousands

1,672,000

1,640,000

2%

Gross leasable area

sqm

166,000

166,000

--

Occupancy in %

%

94.0%

92.3%

1.7 p.p.

Land bank area

sqm

17,991,000

17,991,000

--

Total number of properties

No.

8

8

--

Financing structure

31-Mar-23

31-Dec-22

Change

Total equity

€ thousands

1,829,705

1,718,945

6%

Equity ratio

%

26%

25%

1 p.p.

CPI FIM SA

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM INCOME STATEMENT*

Income statement for the three-month period ended on 31 March 2023 and 31 March 2022 is as follows:

€ thousands

31-Mar-23

31-Mar-22

Gross rental income

9,029

8,596

Sale of services

4,097

3,680

Cost of service charges

(3,772)

(2,873)

Property operating expenses

(958)

(415)

Net rental income

8,396

8,988

Cost of goods sold

325

-

Hotel operating expense

(7)

-

Net development income

318

-

Hotel revenue

217

145

Hotel operating expenses

(32)

(202)

Net hotel income

185

(57)

Total revenues

13,343

12,421

Total direct business operating expenses

(4,444)

(3,490)

Net business income

8,899

8,931

Net valuation loss on investment property

(405)

(311)

Net gain on the disposal of investment property subsidiaries and

-

58

other investments

Amortization, depreciation and impairments

(803)

(2,329)

Administrative expenses

(466)

(2,103)

Other operating income

(50)

494

Other operating expenses

(35)

(363)

Operating result

7,140

4,377

Interest income

60,192

54,994

Interest expense

(33,142)

(40,108)

Other net financial result

50,938

41,080

Net finance income

77,988

55,966

Share of loss of equity-accounted investees (net of tax)

-

(197)

Profit before income tax

85,128

60,146

Income tax expense

(747)

282

Net profit for the period

84,381

60,428

*The presented financial statements do not represent a full set of interim financial statements as if prepared in accordance with IAS 34

Gross rental income

In Q1 2023, rental income increased from €8,596 million to €9,029 million, primarily due to higher rental income of Polish offices.

Amortization, depreciation and impairments

In Q1 2023, decrease in amortization, depreciation and impairments reflects primarily decrease of impairment of trade receivables (€1.9 million).

CPI FIM SA | PRESS RELEASE - Q1 2023 RESULTS | 2

CPI FIM SA

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Net finance income

The increase in interest income (by €5.2 million) reflects an increase in loans provided. On the other hand, decrease of interest expenses (by €7.0 million) relates to decrease in loans received from related parties.

Other net financial result increased by €9.9 million in Q1 2023 primarily due to retranslation of loans denominated in non-EUR currencies (mainly CZK and PLN).

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION*

€ thousands

31-Dec-23

31-Dec-22

NON-CURRENT ASSETS

Intangible assets

849

842

Investment property

1,672,010

1,640,110

Property, plant and equipment

2,777

2,752

Equity accounted investees

9,724

9,724

Other investments

61,655

61,655

Loans provided

4,623,031

4,568,394

Trade and other receivables

77

76

Deferred tax assets

120,549

120,370

Total non-current assets

6,490,672

6,403,923

CURRENT ASSETS

Inventories

1,505

402

Income tax receivables

681

522

Derivative instruments

8,328

13,730

Trade receivables

6,600

6,074

Loans provided

169,847

144,579

Cash and cash equivalents

91,204

104,082

Other current assets

209,618

194,312

Total current assets

487,783

463,701

TOTAL ASSETS

6,978,455

6,867,624

EQUITY

1,408,219

Equity attributable to owners of the Company

1,520,581

Non-controlling interests

309,124

310,726

Total equity

1,829,705

1,718,945

NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES

Financial debts

4,642,679

4,653,862

Deferred tax liabilities

153,039

149,139

Other financial liabilities

5,016

5,383

Total non-current liabilities

4,800,734

4,808,384

CURRENT LIABILITIES

Financial debts

239,142

246,013

Trade payables

9,690

12,623

Income tax liabilities

10,455

10,063

Other current liabilities

88,729

71,596

Total current liabilities

348,016

340,295

TOTAL EQUITY AND LIABILITIES

6,978,455

6,867,624

*The presented financial statements do not represent a full set of interim financial statements as if prepared in accordance with IAS 34

CPI FIM SA | PRESS RELEASE - Q1 2023 RESULTS | 3

CPI FIM SA

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Total assets

Total assets increased by €110.8 million (1.6%) to €6,978.5 million as at 31 March 2023 primarily due to an increase of long-term loans provided to related parties.

Equity, EPRA NRV and EPRA NDV

In Q1 2023, consolidated equity increased by €112.4 million primarily due to:

  • profit to the owners of €86.0 million;
  • increase of translation reserve by €26.4 million.

EPRA NRV per share amounts

to

€1.27

as

at

31

March

2023

compared

to

€1.19

as

at

31 December 2022.

EPRA NDV per share amounts

to

€1.15

as

at

31

March

2023

compared

to

€1.07

as

at

31 December 2022.

31 March 2023

31 December 2022

Consolidated equity

1,520,581

1,408,219

Deferred taxes on revaluations

150,758

150,758

EPRA NRV

1,671,339

1,558,977

Number of shares (in thousands)

1,314,508

1,314,508

NRV per share (in €)

1.27

1.19

EPRA NRV

1,671,339

1,558,977

Deferred taxes on revaluations

(150,758)

(150,758)

EPRA NDV

1,520,581

1,408,219

Diluted number of shares (in thousand)

1,314,508

1,314,508

NDV per share (in €)

1.15

1.07

For more information please refer to our website at www.cpifimsa.com.

Investors contact:

David Greenbaum, Managing Director

Tel: + 352 26 47 67 1

Fax: + 352 26 47 67 67

Email: generalmeetings@cpifimsa.com

CPI FIM SA | PRESS RELEASE - Q1 2023 RESULTS | 4

CPI FIM SA

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Glossary

Alternative Performance Measures

The Company presents alternative performance measures (APMs). The APMs used in our report are commonly referred to and analysed amongst professionals participating in the Real Estate Sector to reflect the underlying business performance and to enhance comparability both between different companies in the sector and between different financial periods. APMs should not be considered as a substitute for measures of performance in accordance with the IFRS. The presentation of APMs in the Real Estate Sector is considered advantageous by various participants, including banks, analysts, bondholders and other users of financial information:

  • APMs provide additional helpful and useful information in a concise and practical manner.
  • APMs are commonly used by senior management and Board of Directors for their decisions and setting of mid and long-term strategy of the Group and assist in discussion with outside parties.
  • APMs in some cases might better reflect key trends in the Group's performance which are specific to that sector, i.e. APMs are a way for the management to highlight the key value drivers within the business that may not be obvious in the consolidated financial statements.

For new definitions of measures or reasons for their change, see below.

EPRA NRV (former EPRA NAV)

EPRA NRV assumes that entities never sell assets and aims to represent the value required to rebuild the entity. The objective of the EPRA Net Reinstatement Value measure is to highlight the value of net assets on a long-term basis. Assets and liabilities that are not expected to crystallise in normal circumstances such as the fair value movements on financial derivatives and deferred taxes on property valuation surpluses are therefore excluded. Since the aim of the metric is to also reflect what would be needed to recreate the company through the investment markets based on its current capital and financing structure, related costs such as real estate transfer taxes should be included.

The performance indicator has been prepared in accordance with best practices as defined by EPRA (European Public Real Estate Association) in its Best Practices Recommendations guide, available on EPRA's website (www.epra.com).

EPRA NRV per share

EPRA NRV divided by the diluted number of shares at the period end.

EPRA NDV (former EPRA NNNAV)

EPRA NDV represents the shareholders´ value under a disposal scenario, where deferred tax, financial instruments and certain other adjustments are calculated to the full extent of their liability, net of any resulting tax. The objective of the EPRA NDV measure is to report net asset value including fair value adjustments in respect of all material balance sheet items which are not reported at their fair value as part of the EPRA NRV.

The performance indicator has been prepared in accordance with best practices as defined by EPRA (European Public Real Estate Association) in its Best Practices Recommendations guide, available on EPRA's website (www.epra.com).

EPRA NDV per share

EPRA NDV divided by the diluted number of shares at the period end.

EPRA NAV and EPRA NAV per share

The Group no longer provides the calculation of these measures, since they were replaced by the calculation of EPRA NRV and EPRA NRV per share.

CPI FIM SA | PRESS RELEASE - Q1 2023 RESULTS | 5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

CPI FIM SA published this content on 31 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 May 2023 17:43:42 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
