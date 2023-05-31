CPI FIM : Quarterly financial report Q1 2023 financial results

CPI FIM SA

Glossary

Alternative Performance Measures

The Company presents alternative performance measures (APMs). The APMs used in our report are commonly referred to and analysed amongst professionals participating in the Real Estate Sector to reflect the underlying business performance and to enhance comparability both between different companies in the sector and between different financial periods. APMs should not be considered as a substitute for measures of performance in accordance with the IFRS. The presentation of APMs in the Real Estate Sector is considered advantageous by various participants, including banks, analysts, bondholders and other users of financial information:

APMs provide additional helpful and useful information in a concise and practical manner.

APMs are commonly used by senior management and Board of Directors for their decisions and setting of mid and long-term strategy of the Group and assist in discussion with outside parties.

long-term strategy of the Group and assist in discussion with outside parties. APMs in some cases might better reflect key trends in the Group's performance which are specific to that sector, i.e. APMs are a way for the management to highlight the key value drivers within the business that may not be obvious in the consolidated financial statements.

For new definitions of measures or reasons for their change, see below.

EPRA NRV (former EPRA NAV)

EPRA NRV assumes that entities never sell assets and aims to represent the value required to rebuild the entity. The objective of the EPRA Net Reinstatement Value measure is to highlight the value of net assets on a long-term basis. Assets and liabilities that are not expected to crystallise in normal circumstances such as the fair value movements on financial derivatives and deferred taxes on property valuation surpluses are therefore excluded. Since the aim of the metric is to also reflect what would be needed to recreate the company through the investment markets based on its current capital and financing structure, related costs such as real estate transfer taxes should be included.

The performance indicator has been prepared in accordance with best practices as defined by EPRA (European Public Real Estate Association) in its Best Practices Recommendations guide, available on EPRA's website (www.epra.com).

EPRA NRV per share

EPRA NRV divided by the diluted number of shares at the period end.

EPRA NDV (former EPRA NNNAV)

EPRA NDV represents the shareholders´ value under a disposal scenario, where deferred tax, financial instruments and certain other adjustments are calculated to the full extent of their liability, net of any resulting tax. The objective of the EPRA NDV measure is to report net asset value including fair value adjustments in respect of all material balance sheet items which are not reported at their fair value as part of the EPRA NRV.

The performance indicator has been prepared in accordance with best practices as defined by EPRA (European Public Real Estate Association) in its Best Practices Recommendations guide, available on EPRA's website (www.epra.com).

EPRA NDV per share

EPRA NDV divided by the diluted number of shares at the period end.

EPRA NAV and EPRA NAV per share

The Group no longer provides the calculation of these measures, since they were replaced by the calculation of EPRA NRV and EPRA NRV per share.