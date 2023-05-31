CPI FIM : Quarterly financial report Q1 2023 financial results
Luxembourg, 31 May 2023
CPI FIM SA
Reports financial results for Q1 2023
CPI FIM SA (hereinafter "CPI FIM", the "Company" or together with its subsidiaries the "Group"), a real estate group with a property portfolio primarily located in the Czech Republic and Poland, hereby publishes unaudited financial results for the first quarter of 2023.
The increase in interest income (by €5.2 million) reflects an increase in loans provided. On the other hand, decrease of interest expenses (by €7.0 million) relates to decrease in loans received from related parties.
Other net financial result increased by €9.9 million in Q1 2023 primarily due to retranslation of loans denominated in non-EUR currencies (mainly CZK and PLN).
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION*
€ thousands
31-Dec-23
31-Dec-22
NON-CURRENT ASSETS
Intangible assets
849
842
Investment property
1,672,010
1,640,110
Property, plant and equipment
2,777
2,752
Equity accounted investees
9,724
9,724
Other investments
61,655
61,655
Loans provided
4,623,031
4,568,394
Trade and other receivables
77
76
Deferred tax assets
120,549
120,370
Total non-current assets
6,490,672
6,403,923
CURRENT ASSETS
Inventories
1,505
402
Income tax receivables
681
522
Derivative instruments
8,328
13,730
Trade receivables
6,600
6,074
Loans provided
169,847
144,579
Cash and cash equivalents
91,204
104,082
Other current assets
209,618
194,312
Total current assets
487,783
463,701
TOTAL ASSETS
6,978,455
6,867,624
EQUITY
1,408,219
Equity attributable to owners of the Company
1,520,581
Non-controlling interests
309,124
310,726
Total equity
1,829,705
1,718,945
NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES
Financial debts
4,642,679
4,653,862
Deferred tax liabilities
153,039
149,139
Other financial liabilities
5,016
5,383
Total non-current liabilities
4,800,734
4,808,384
CURRENT LIABILITIES
Financial debts
239,142
246,013
Trade payables
9,690
12,623
Income tax liabilities
10,455
10,063
Other current liabilities
88,729
71,596
Total current liabilities
348,016
340,295
TOTAL EQUITY AND LIABILITIES
6,978,455
6,867,624
*The presented financial statements do not represent a full set of interim financial statements as if prepared in accordance with IAS 34
The Company presents alternative performance measures (APMs). The APMs used in our report are commonly referred to and analysed amongst professionals participating in the Real Estate Sector to reflect the underlying business performance and to enhance comparability both between different companies in the sector and between different financial periods. APMs should not be considered as a substitute for measures of performance in accordance with the IFRS. The presentation of APMs in the Real Estate Sector is considered advantageous by various participants, including banks, analysts, bondholders and other users of financial information:
APMs provide additional helpful and useful information in a concise and practical manner.
APMs are commonly used by senior management and Board of Directors for their decisions and setting of mid and long-term strategy of the Group and assist in discussion with outside parties.
APMs in some cases might better reflect key trends in the Group's performance which are specific to that sector, i.e. APMs are a way for the management to highlight the key value drivers within the business that may not be obvious in the consolidated financial statements.
For new definitions of measures or reasons for their change, see below.
EPRA NRV (former EPRA NAV)
EPRA NRV assumes that entities never sell assets and aims to represent the value required to rebuild the entity. The objective of the EPRA Net Reinstatement Value measure is to highlight the value of net assets on a long-term basis. Assets and liabilities that are not expected to crystallise in normal circumstances such as the fair value movements on financial derivatives and deferred taxes on property valuation surpluses are therefore excluded. Since the aim of the metric is to also reflect what would be needed to recreate the company through the investment markets based on its current capital and financing structure, related costs such as real estate transfer taxes should be included.
The performance indicator has been prepared in accordance with best practices as defined by EPRA (European Public Real Estate Association) in its Best Practices Recommendations guide, available on EPRA's website (www.epra.com).
EPRA NRV per share
EPRA NRV divided by the diluted number of shares at the period end.
EPRA NDV (former EPRA NNNAV)
EPRA NDV represents the shareholders´ value under a disposal scenario, where deferred tax, financial instruments and certain other adjustments are calculated to the full extent of their liability, net of any resulting tax. The objective of the EPRA NDV measure is to report net asset value including fair value adjustments in respect of all material balance sheet items which are not reported at their fair value as part of the EPRA NRV.
The performance indicator has been prepared in accordance with best practices as defined by EPRA (European Public Real Estate Association) in its Best Practices Recommendations guide, available on EPRA's website (www.epra.com).
EPRA NDV per share
EPRA NDV divided by the diluted number of shares at the period end.
EPRA NAV and EPRA NAV per share
The Group no longer provides the calculation of these measures, since they were replaced by the calculation of EPRA NRV and EPRA NRV per share.
