CPI FIM : Remuneration Policy 2022

The fixed remuneration consists of the following elements:

a base remuneration (paid monthly, quarterly or in other periodic intervals agreed with the relevant individual), fees for memberships of subsidiaries bodies' or other forms of remuneration (according to the requirements of the relevant jurisdiction); benefits; and allowances.

The fixed remuneration paid to an Executive Director reflects the individual's role, experience, responsibility, performance, the number of functions allocated to the Executive Director, responsibilities for specific tasks additional to his/her role and the amount of variable remuneration the Executive Director is entitled to, economic climate, market conditions, the Company performance and increases elsewhere in the Company. The base remuneration is benchmarked on a regular basis against relevant competitors as appropriate. The number of functions allocated to the Executive Director, notably if the Executive Director is a member of committees, is not relevant for the remuneration of the Executive Director.

The benefits include but are not limited to the provision of medical insurance, life and disability assurance, company car or cash allowance, tax compliance support, credits, advance payments, lunch allowance and other minor ancillary benefits.

The amount of fixed remuneration may be subject to an annual review. The Company will be mindful of the pay and employment conditions of employees in the Group as a whole, in particular when considering the level of any increase in the fixed remuneration for the Executive Directors.