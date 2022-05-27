CPI FIM : Remuneration Policy 2022

CPI FIM SA (the "Company") established this remuneration policy (the "Remuneration Policy") with respect to the remuneration paid by the Company to its senior management, in accordance with the provisions of the Luxembourg law of 24 May 2011 on the exercise of certain rights of shareholders in general meetings of listed companies, as amended (the "Law").
This Remuneration Policy has been prepared and approved by the Board of Directors of the Company (the "Board").
The Company is committed to structuring the remuneration in such a way as to ensure that the remuneration contributes to the Company's strategy, long-term interests and sustainability and reflects the level of quality and skills required of members of the Board and of the executive management of the Company, while respecting principles of non- discrimination and equal treatment.
APPLICABILITY
This Remuneration Policy applies to the directors of the Company, defined under article 1 (6) no 3 of the Law as "any member of an administrative, management, or supervisory body of a company as well as the chief executive officer and, if such a function exists within the company, the deputy chief executive officer" (together the "Directors"), i.e.:
the members of the Board;
the executive management of the Company.
The following shall be considered as individuals exercising an executive role (the "Executive Directors"):
the executive members of the Board;
the executive management of the Company.
The following Directors shall be considered as individuals exercising independent:
the independent members of the Board (the "Independent Directors").
PRINCIPLES OF REMUNERATION
The remuneration paid by the Company in accordance with this Remuneration Policy aims to attract, retain and motivate key talent and provide adequate compensation in consideration of the responsibilities, competency and time spent in their roles. It also aims to encourage and reward superior performance and creation of shareholder value.
The remuneration will be regularly benchmarked against external comparator markets as relevant and appropriate (e.g. industry, geography).
Consistent with the Company's policy, the gender of a director will have no influence on the remuneration received by a director.
PRINCIPLES OF REMUNERATION FOREXECUTIVE DIRECTORS
Overview
The remuneration of Executive Directors consists of a combination of fixed and variable elements.
The fixed elements of remuneration are based on competence, experience, seniority, and responsibility.
The variable elements of remuneration are linked to the variable performance, such as KPIs of the Company and individual performance goals.
The Executive Directors, who are also members of the Board, shall not receive any compensation for the performance of their roles as a member of the Board.
Fixed Remuneration
The fixed remuneration consists of the following elements:
a base remuneration (paid monthly, quarterly or in other periodic intervals agreed with the relevant individual), fees for memberships of subsidiaries bodies' or other forms of remuneration (according to the requirements of the relevant jurisdiction);
benefits; and
allowances.
The fixed remuneration paid to an Executive Director reflects the individual's role, experience, responsibility, performance, the number of functions allocated to the Executive Director, responsibilities for specific tasks additional to his/her role and the amount of variable remuneration the Executive Director is entitled to, economic climate, market conditions, the Company performance and increases elsewhere in the Company. The base remuneration is benchmarked on a regular basis against relevant competitors as appropriate. The number of functions allocated to the Executive Director, notably if the Executive Director is a member of committees, is not relevant for the remuneration of the Executive Director.
The benefits include but are not limited to the provision of medical insurance, life and disability assurance, company car or cash allowance, tax compliance support, credits, advance payments, lunch allowance and other minor ancillary benefits.
The amount of fixed remuneration may be subject to an annual review. The Company will be mindful of the pay and employment conditions of employees in the Group as a whole, in particular when considering the level of any increase in the fixed remuneration for the Executive Directors.
Expenses that are incurred by the Executive Directors in undertaking their role are reimbursed.
Variable Remuneration
Annual Bonus
An annual bonus is paid for performance over the previous financial year while taking into consideration also long-term performance of the respective Executive Director and the Company.
The annual bonus shall be linked to the Company's KPIs and value creation measures.
The Board shall regularly consider the company's nonfinancial objectives, including in particular the social and environmental risks. Nonfinancial objectives may be included in the annual bonus.
The variable performance criteria contribute to the long-term and short- term goals of the Company and drive and reward performance of the Executive Directors against annual financial, nonfinancial and personal objectives.
The Board retains the discretion to review the performance measures, weightings and targets from year to year to ensure continued alignment with Company strategy.
The Board may consider approval of special payments. Special payments may be made in recognition of outstanding performance; in recognition of acting appointments; to retain key executives; or to cover extraordinary circumstances. All special payments require the approval of the Board.
PRINCIPLES OF REMUNERATION FORINDEPENDENT DIRECTORS
The remuneration of Independent Directors shall be fixed at a fee up to the amount of EUR 3,000 per calendar month. The Board can decide at its sole discretion about the payment of additional fees up to EUR 3,000 per calendar month to an Independent Director. Independent Directors shall not receive any variable remuneration.
The amount of fixed remuneration of Independent Directors may be subject to an annual review.
INFORMATION ON AGREEMENTS WITH DIRECTORS
The duration of the contracts and arrangements with Directors may be for unlimited or limited time period.
The contracts or arrangements with a limited term shall oblige the relevant Director to provide his/her services to the Company for at least the length of the term of his/her appointment.
The Company shall be entitled to immediately terminate any contracts or arrangements with directors for relevant material breach in accordance with applicable law.
Redundancy is provided for in each Director's contract.
AMENDMENTS TO THE REMUNERATION POLICY AND VOTE
Any suggested material changes, amendments or updates to the Remuneration Policy shall be submitted by the Board to the vote of the general meeting of the Company's shareholders.
7.2 The Board shall submit the remuneration policy to the vote of the general meeting of the Company's shareholders every four years.
RELATIONSHIP TO PAY AND EMPLOYMENT CONDITIONS WITHIN THE GROUP
The Board considered the employment conditions of employees of the Company and its group when establishing the Remuneration Policy.
While the Group's remuneration policy follows the same fundamental principles across the whole group, remuneration offered to employees and the Directors reflect difference in market practices, seniority and role. The Directors are compensated according to a similar framework as other employees, but the quantum differs due to responsibilities attached to their role.
The Board considers from time to time if it maintains an equitable relationship between changes in the average individual remuneration within the Company and the remuneration of the Directors.
REMUNERATION REPORT
The Company discloses the remuneration paid to Directors on an annual basis in its Remuneration Report. The Remuneration Report provides detailed information on the different components of fixed and variable remuneration paid to the Directors, including all bonuses and other benefits.
The Remuneration Reports will be available on the Company's website.
FINAL PROVISIONS
This Remuneration Policy will be in effect in the financial years 2022, 2023, 2024 and 2025 unless the Company's shareholders at the Company's general meeting adopts a resolution modifying it while it is in effect.
The Board shall regularly revisit and revaluate this Remuneration Policy considering development of the Company's business and applicable laws.