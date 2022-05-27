Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Luxembourg
  4. LUXEMBOURG STOCK EXCHANGE
  5. CPI FIM SA
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ORCL   LU0122624777

CPI FIM SA

(ORCL)
  Report
End-of-day quote LUXEMBOURG STOCK EXCHANGE  -  05-25
0.5550 EUR   -11.90%
12:05pCPI FIM : Remuneration Policy 2022
PU
04/29CPI FIM : General Meeting - AGM 30 May 2022 - Convening Notice
PU
04/29CPI FIM : Buy-back Programme
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

CPI FIM : Remuneration Policy 2022

05/27/2022 | 12:05pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

THE CPI FIM SA REMUNERATION POLICY

1

  1. INTRODUCTION
    1. CPI FIM SA (the "Company") established this remuneration policy (the "Remuneration Policy") with respect to the remuneration paid by the Company to its senior management, in accordance with the provisions of the Luxembourg law of 24 May 2011 on the exercise of certain rights of shareholders in general meetings of listed companies, as amended (the "Law").
    2. This Remuneration Policy has been prepared and approved by the Board of Directors of the Company (the "Board").
    3. The Company is committed to structuring the remuneration in such a way as to ensure that the remuneration contributes to the Company's strategy, long-term interests and sustainability and reflects the level of quality and skills required of members of the Board and of the executive management of the Company, while respecting principles of non- discrimination and equal treatment.
  3. APPLICABILITY
    1. This Remuneration Policy applies to the directors of the Company, defined under article 1 (6) no 3 of the Law as "any member of an administrative, management, or supervisory body of a company as well as the chief executive officer and, if such a function exists within the company, the deputy chief executive officer" (together the "Directors"), i.e.:
      1. the members of the Board;
      2. the executive management of the Company.
    3. The following shall be considered as individuals exercising an executive role (the "Executive Directors"):
      1. the executive members of the Board;
      2. the executive management of the Company.
    5. The following Directors shall be considered as individuals exercising independent:
      1. the independent members of the Board (the "Independent Directors").
  5. PRINCIPLES OF REMUNERATION
    1. The remuneration paid by the Company in accordance with this Remuneration Policy aims to attract, retain and motivate key talent and provide adequate compensation in consideration of the responsibilities, competency and time spent in their roles. It also aims to encourage and reward superior performance and creation of shareholder value.
    2. The remuneration will be regularly benchmarked against external comparator markets as relevant and appropriate (e.g. industry, geography).
    3. Consistent with the Company's policy, the gender of a director will have no influence on the remuneration received by a director.
  7. PRINCIPLES OF REMUNERATION FOR EXECUTIVE DIRECTORS
    1. Overview

2

The remuneration of Executive Directors consists of a combination of fixed and variable elements.

    1. The fixed elements of remuneration are based on competence, experience, seniority, and responsibility.
    2. The variable elements of remuneration are linked to the variable performance, such as KPIs of the Company and individual performance goals.
    3. The Executive Directors, who are also members of the Board, shall not receive any compensation for the performance of their roles as a member of the Board.
  2. Fixed Remuneration
    1. The fixed remuneration consists of the following elements:
      1. a base remuneration (paid monthly, quarterly or in other periodic intervals agreed with the relevant individual), fees for memberships of subsidiaries bodies' or other forms of remuneration (according to the requirements of the relevant jurisdiction);
      2. benefits; and
      3. allowances.
    3. The fixed remuneration paid to an Executive Director reflects the individual's role, experience, responsibility, performance, the number of functions allocated to the Executive Director, responsibilities for specific tasks additional to his/her role and the amount of variable remuneration the Executive Director is entitled to, economic climate, market conditions, the Company performance and increases elsewhere in the Company. The base remuneration is benchmarked on a regular basis against relevant competitors as appropriate. The number of functions allocated to the Executive Director, notably if the Executive Director is a member of committees, is not relevant for the remuneration of the Executive Director.
    4. The benefits include but are not limited to the provision of medical insurance, life and disability assurance, company car or cash allowance, tax compliance support, credits, advance payments, lunch allowance and other minor ancillary benefits.
    5. The amount of fixed remuneration may be subject to an annual review. The Company will be mindful of the pay and employment conditions of employees in the Group as a whole, in particular when considering the level of any increase in the fixed remuneration for the Executive Directors.
    6. Expenses that are incurred by the Executive Directors in undertaking their role are reimbursed.
  4. Variable Remuneration
    1. Annual Bonus

3

    1. An annual bonus is paid for performance over the previous financial year while taking into consideration also long-term performance of the respective Executive Director and the Company.
    2. The annual bonus shall be linked to the Company's KPIs and value creation measures.
    3. The Board shall regularly consider the company's nonfinancial objectives, including in particular the social and environmental risks. Nonfinancial objectives may be included in the annual bonus.
    4. The variable performance criteria contribute to the long-term and short- term goals of the Company and drive and reward performance of the Executive Directors against annual financial, nonfinancial and personal objectives.
  2. The Board retains the discretion to review the performance measures, weightings and targets from year to year to ensure continued alignment with Company strategy.
  3. The Board may consider approval of special payments. Special payments may be made in recognition of outstanding performance; in recognition of acting appointments; to retain key executives; or to cover extraordinary circumstances. All special payments require the approval of the Board.
  1. PRINCIPLES OF REMUNERATION FOR INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS
    1. The remuneration of Independent Directors shall be fixed at a fee up to the amount of EUR 3,000 per calendar month. The Board can decide at its sole discretion about the payment of additional fees up to EUR 3,000 per calendar month to an Independent Director. Independent Directors shall not receive any variable remuneration.
    2. The amount of fixed remuneration of Independent Directors may be subject to an annual review.
  3. INFORMATION ON AGREEMENTS WITH DIRECTORS
    1. The duration of the contracts and arrangements with Directors may be for unlimited or limited time period.
    2. The contracts or arrangements with a limited term shall oblige the relevant Director to provide his/her services to the Company for at least the length of the term of his/her appointment.
    3. The Company shall be entitled to immediately terminate any contracts or arrangements with directors for relevant material breach in accordance with applicable law.
    4. Redundancy is provided for in each Director's contract.
  5. AMENDMENTS TO THE REMUNERATION POLICY AND VOTE
    1. Any suggested material changes, amendments or updates to the Remuneration Policy shall be submitted by the Board to the vote of the general meeting of the Company's shareholders.

4

7.2 The Board shall submit the remuneration policy to the vote of the general meeting of the Company's shareholders every four years.

  1. RELATIONSHIP TO PAY AND EMPLOYMENT CONDITIONS WITHIN THE GROUP
    1. The Board considered the employment conditions of employees of the Company and its group when establishing the Remuneration Policy.
    2. While the Group's remuneration policy follows the same fundamental principles across the whole group, remuneration offered to employees and the Directors reflect difference in market practices, seniority and role. The Directors are compensated according to a similar framework as other employees, but the quantum differs due to responsibilities attached to their role.
    3. The Board considers from time to time if it maintains an equitable relationship between changes in the average individual remuneration within the Company and the remuneration of the Directors.
  3. REMUNERATION REPORT
    1. The Company discloses the remuneration paid to Directors on an annual basis in its Remuneration Report. The Remuneration Report provides detailed information on the different components of fixed and variable remuneration paid to the Directors, including all bonuses and other benefits.
    2. The Remuneration Reports will be available on the Company's website.
  5. FINAL PROVISIONS
    1. This Remuneration Policy will be in effect in the financial years 2022, 2023, 2024 and 2025 unless the Company's shareholders at the Company's general meeting adopts a resolution modifying it while it is in effect.
    2. The Board shall regularly revisit and revaluate this Remuneration Policy considering development of the Company's business and applicable laws.

5

Disclaimer

CPI FIM SA published this content on 27 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 May 2022 16:03:16 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about CPI FIM SA
12:05pCPI FIM : Remuneration Policy 2022
PU
04/29CPI FIM : General Meeting - AGM 30 May 2022 - Convening Notice
PU
04/29CPI FIM : Buy-back Programme
PU
03/31CPI FIM : 2021 Financial Information
PU
03/31CPI FIM : PR 2021 Financial Results
PU
03/31CPI FIM SA Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2021
CI
2021CPI FIM SA Reports Earnings Results for the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2021
CI
2021PR Q3 2021 Financial Results
AQ
2021CPI FIM : H1 2021 Financial Results
AQ
2021CPI FIM SA Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended June 30, 2021
CI
More news
Financials
Sales
Net income
Net Debt
P/E ratio
Yield
Capitalization 730 M 783 M 783 M
EV / Sales -1
EV / Sales 0
Nbr of Employees 14
Free-Float 2,69%
Chart CPI FIM SA
Duration : Period :
CPI FIM SA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Erik Morgenstern Chief Financial Officer
Edward Moss-Hughes Independent Non-Executive Director
Scot Wardlaw Independent Non-Executive Director
David Greenbaum Director & Managing Director
Anita Dubost Executive Director & Tax Manager
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CPI FIM SA17.58%783
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED0.95%35 255
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LTD.25.41%32 279
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED5.34%31 387
LONGFOR GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED5.45%29 959
POLY DEVELOPMENTS AND HOLDINGS GROUP CO., LTD.5.12%29 186