  Homepage
  Equities
  Luxembourg
  LUXEMBOURG STOCK EXCHANGE
  CPI FIM SA
  News
  Summary
    ORCL   LU0122624777

CPI FIM SA

(ORCL)
  Report
End-of-day quote LUXEMBOURG STOCK EXCHANGE  -  2023-04-19
0.4840 EUR   +4.76%
10:30aCpi Fim : Sale of Czech Property to S IMMO
PU
10:10aCpi Fim : Press release Sale of Czech Property to S IMMO
PU
03/31Cpi Fim : Press release CPI FIM SA - Press Release 2022 Financial Results
PU
CPI FIM : Sale of Czech Property to S IMMO

04/21/2023 | 10:30am EDT
CPI FIM SA

(société anonyme)

40, rue de la Vallée L-2661 Luxembourg

R.C.S. Luxembourg: B 44 996

Press Release - Corporate News

Luxembourg, 21 April 2023

CPI FIM SA - Sale of Czech Property to S IMMO

CPI FIM SA ("CPI FIM" or the "Company") and S IMMO AG ("S IMMO") today signed and completed an agreement regarding the sale and purchase of Mayhouse, an office building in Prague.

The Mayhouse property, built in 2019, is located close to the Pankrac office district, with a gross lettable area of around 8,000 m² and a rental income of EUR 1.2 million per year. The modern building is easily accessible through public transport.

The transaction is part of a portfolio sale including two other office buildings in Prague and Brno, and a hotel property in Prague, from CPI PROPERTY GROUP ("CPIPG"). The transaction qualifies as a related party transaction, as CPIPG owns 97.3% of CPI FIM and 88.4% of S IMMO shares.

For more on CPI FIM SA, visit our website: www.cpifimsa.com.

Investor contact:

David Greenbaum Chief Financial Officer d.greenbaum@cpipg.com

Disclaimer

CPI FIM SA published this content on 21 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 April 2023 14:29:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 46,4 M 50,9 M 50,9 M
Net income 2022 147 M 162 M 162 M
Net Debt 2022 4 796 M 5 260 M 5 260 M
P/E ratio 2022 3,55x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 636 M 698 M 698 M
EV / Sales 2021 88,5x
EV / Sales 2022 114x
Nbr of Employees 7
Free-Float 2,69%
Chart CPI FIM SA
Duration : Period :
CPI FIM SA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Erik Morgenstern Chief Financial Officer
Edward Moss-Hughes Independent Non-Executive Director
Scot Wardlaw Independent Non-Executive Director
David Greenbaum Director & Managing Director
Anita Dubost Executive Director & Tax Manager
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CPI FIM SA24.10%698
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED0.56%39 647
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED5.45%34 247
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LTD.-1.46%28 304
POLY DEVELOPMENTS AND HOLDINGS GROUP CO., LTD.-5.68%24 855
CK ASSET HOLDINGS LIMITED-3.75%21 167
