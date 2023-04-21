CPI FIM : Sale of Czech Property to S IMMO

CPI FIM SA

(société anonyme)

40, rue de la Vallée L-2661 Luxembourg

R.C.S. Luxembourg: B 44 996

Luxembourg, 21 April 2023

CPI FIM SA - Sale of Czech Property to S IMMO

CPI FIM SA ("CPI FIM" or the "Company") and S IMMO AG ("S IMMO") today signed and completed an agreement regarding the sale and purchase of Mayhouse, an office building in Prague.

The Mayhouse property, built in 2019, is located close to the Pankrac office district, with a gross lettable area of around 8,000 m² and a rental income of EUR 1.2 million per year. The modern building is easily accessible through public transport.

The transaction is part of a portfolio sale including two other office buildings in Prague and Brno, and a hotel property in Prague, from CPI PROPERTY GROUP ("CPIPG"). The transaction qualifies as a related party transaction, as CPIPG owns 97.3% of CPI FIM and 88.4% of S IMMO shares.

Investor contact:

David Greenbaum Chief Financial Officer d.greenbaum@cpipg.com