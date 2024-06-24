CPI FIM SA

Press Release - Corporate News

Luxembourg, 24 June 2024

CPI FIM SA - Update on Poland Equity Investment

CPI FIM SA ("CPI FIM" or the "Company") together with Czech Property Investments, a.s. signed a partnership agreement through which both entities will sell a 49% common equity stake in Vulcanion, a.s. ("Vulcanion") for €250 million to funds managed by Sona Asset Management (UK) LLP, a leading institutional alternative asset manager.

Vulcanion is a holding company owning eleven office properties in Warsaw and two retail assets in Elbląg and Lublin, Poland. The portfolio's gross asset value is about €1 billion; three of the office properties will remain encumbered by a green loan from Aareal Bank which matures in 2028.

