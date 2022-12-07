CPI Public : Transfer of the titles of CPI Holdings Public Ltd from the Surveillance Market to the Alternative Market (Regulated Market)

ANNOUNCEMENT

Transfer of the titles of CPI Holdings Public Ltd from the Surveillance Market to

the Alternative Market (Regulated Market)

The Cyprus Stock Exchange announces the transfer of the titles of CPI Holdings Public Ltd from the Surveillance Market to the Alternative Market of the Stock Exchange since the reason for the transfer of the company's titles after the issue and publication of its Half- Yearly Financial Report for the period ended 30/6/2022 no longer applies. This decision was reached pursuant to Paragraph 2.2.5 of RAA 379/2014 (as amended).

Moreover, it is noted that the company's titles will continue to appear with the (Σ) marking on the price bulletins and the trading boards due to non-compliance of its ongoing obligation for dispersion of the company's share capital to the public as well as due to "Material uncertainty related to going concern" raised by the Independent Auditor in the Annual Financial Report for the year ended 31/12/2021.

The company's titles will be traded on the Alternative Market as of Friday, 9 December 2022.

Nicosia, 6 December 2022