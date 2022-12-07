Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Cyprus
  4. CYPRUS STOCK EXCHANGE
  5. CPI Holdings Public Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CPIH   CY0001600416

CPI HOLDINGS PUBLIC LIMITED

(CPIH)
End-of-day quote CYPRUS STOCK EXCHANGE  -  2022-11-13
0.002000 EUR   -.--%
02:52aCpi Public : Transfer of the titles of CPI Holdings Public Ltd from the Surveillance Market to the Alternative Market (Regulated Market)
PU
11/24CPI Holdings Public Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended June 30, 2022
CI
06/29CPI Holdings Public Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2021
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

CPI Public : Transfer of the titles of CPI Holdings Public Ltd from the Surveillance Market to the Alternative Market (Regulated Market)

12/07/2022 | 02:52am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

ANNOUNCEMENT

Transfer of the titles of CPI Holdings Public Ltd from the Surveillance Market to

the Alternative Market (Regulated Market)

The Cyprus Stock Exchange announces the transfer of the titles of CPI Holdings Public Ltd from the Surveillance Market to the Alternative Market of the Stock Exchange since the reason for the transfer of the company's titles after the issue and publication of its Half- Yearly Financial Report for the period ended 30/6/2022 no longer applies. This decision was reached pursuant to Paragraph 2.2.5 of RAA 379/2014 (as amended).

Moreover, it is noted that the company's titles will continue to appear with the (Σ) marking on the price bulletins and the trading boards due to non-compliance of its ongoing obligation for dispersion of the company's share capital to the public as well as due to "Material uncertainty related to going concern" raised by the Independent Auditor in the Annual Financial Report for the year ended 31/12/2021.

The company's titles will be traded on the Alternative Market as of Friday, 9 December 2022.

Nicosia, 6 December 2022

Disclaimer

CPI Holdings Public Ltd. published this content on 06 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 December 2022 07:51:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 0,00  0,00  0,00 
Net income 2021 -0,05 M -0,05 M -0,05 M
Net Debt 2021 0,03 M 0,03 M 0,03 M
P/E ratio 2021 -20,9x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 0,05 M 0,05 M 0,05 M
EV / Sales 2020 -
EV / Sales 2021 -9 070 580 357x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 15,0%
Chart CPI HOLDINGS PUBLIC LIMITED
Duration : Period :
CPI Holdings Public Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Alkis Loizides Chairman
Darin Simeonov Non-Executive Director
Madlen Koleva Non-Executive Director
Aimilia Christodoulou Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CPI HOLDINGS PUBLIC LIMITED-95.06%0
BLACKROCK, INC.-22.15%107 086
BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT INC.-21.42%70 578
UBS GROUP AG7.13%59 502
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION (THE)-24.17%36 550
AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL, INC.6.68%35 137