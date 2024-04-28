EQS-News: CPI PROPERTY GROUP
Luxembourg, 28 April 2024
CPI PROPERTY GROUP – Poland Equity Investment
CPI PROPERTY GROUP (“CPIPG” or the “Group”) has signed a commitment agreement (the “commitment agreement”) with Sona Asset Management (UK) LLP (“Sona”) regarding a proposed equity investment of €250 million in Poland.
The equity investment would consist of a significant minority stake in a CPIPG subsidiary holding a portfolio of eleven office properties in Warsaw and two retail assets located in Elblag and Lublin. The gross asset value of the portfolio is over €1 billion.
In connection with the commitment agreement, CPIPG and Sona jointly acknowledge that transaction terms, definitive transaction documentation and due diligence are in an advanced state, and that both parties intend to conclude the transaction with a target closing by the end of H1 2024. CPIPG will use the proceeds to repay debt and reduce leverage.
“Sona will be an excellent partner for CPIPG as we focus on capital structure priorities for 2024 and beyond.” said David Greenbaum, CEO. “By investing alongside CPIPG in Poland, Sona will benefit directly from one of CEE’s strongest economies and most vibrant real estate markets.”
CPI Property Group SA, formerly GSG Group SA, is a Luxembourg-based company active in real estate sector with operations in Germany, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Russia, Croatia, Switzerland and Slovakia. The Company is principally engaged in leasing out investment properties and developing properties for its own portfolio. It has two segments: Property Investments, its core segment, and Development. The core segment comprises investment in commercial properties through acquisition, rental of properties and property portfolios, especially in long-term ownership of the properties. The Development segment focuses on commercial projects and the conversion of some Kreuzberg commercial assets into residential units to be sold; this includes property acquisition, planning and obtaining building rights, project implementation and sale/rental of the realized projects to investors and tenants. The Company operates Remontees Mecaniques Crans Montana Aminona SA as a subsidiary.