10.04.2024 / 18:45 CET/CEST

Luxembourg, 10 April 2024



CPI PROPERTY GROUP – Stefano Filippi Appointed Head of Corporate Finance



CPI PROPERTY GROUP (“CPIPG”) is pleased to announce the appointment of Stefano Filippi as Head of Corporate Finance.



Stefano joins CPIPG after more than 20 years at Barclays, where he was a highly regarded managing director with deep experience in cross-border structuring, mergers, acquisitions, joint ventures, capital markets and origination. Stefano is a graduate of University Luigi Bocconi and conducted postgraduate studies at London Business School and King's College London – Dickson Poon School of Law. Outside of work, Stefano serves on the board of trustees of the Music of Life Foundation, a national charity dedicated to enhancing the health and well-being of disabled children through music.



“Stefano’s skillset will be enormously helpful as CPIPG pursues our objectives for 2024, which include reducing complexity and optimising our capital structure,” said David Greenbaum, CEO of CPIPG. “Attracting top talent typically leads to the best results, and we look forward to seeing Stefano in action.”’



In addition to his group corporate finance responsibilities, Stefano will also assume the role of country manager for Italy. Giuseppe Colombo, who served in that role with distinction for nearly five years, will remain with CPIPG as Senior Advisor for Italy.



