    O5G   LU0251710041

CPI PROPERTY GROUP

(O5G)
  Report
Delayed Xetra  -  11:35:33 2023-05-24 am EDT
0.9050 EUR   +0.56%
CPI PROPERTY GROUP: Update on Distributions

05/24/2023 | 12:08pm EDT
EQS-Ad-hoc: CPI PROPERTY GROUP / Key word(s): Real Estate
CPI PROPERTY GROUP: Update on Distributions

24-May-2023 / 18:07 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

CPI PROPERTY GROUP
(société anonyme)
40, rue de la Vallée
L-2661 Luxembourg
R.C.S. Luxembourg: B 102 254

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION (IN WHOLE OR IN PART) IN, INTO OR FROM ANY OTHER JURISDICTION WHERE TO DO SO WOULD VIOLATE THE LAWS OF SUCH JURISDICTION.

Ad hoc disclosure of inside information according to Article 17 of the EU Market Abuse Regulation

Luxembourg, 24 May 2023

CPI PROPERTY GROUP -  Update on Distributions

CPI Property Group (“CPIPG”, or together with its subsidiaries, the “Group”) is announcing an update regarding the Group’s efforts to reduce leverage and preserve cash.

Today, the Board of Directors of CPIPG approved management’s recommendation to reduce the Group’s distribution target for 2023 from 65% to less than 25%, with the final payout to be decided by the Board in Q4 2023. 

CPIPG’s distributions are made via share buybacks once a year, typically in Q4. While the Group continues to see positive developments in terms of our operations, rents, occupancy, disposals and financing, CPIPG has decided to go a step further and announce an early cut to our distribution target for 2023.

In future years, CPIPG will consider similar measures to adjust the payout ratio depending on the real estate environment and considering our commitment to investment-grade credit ratings and our long-term financial policy.

Notifying Person:

Investor Relations
David Greenbaum
Chief Financial Officer
d.greenbaum@cpipg.com

 

 

 

 


 

 

 

 



End of Inside Information

24-May-2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: CPI PROPERTY GROUP
40, rue de la Vallée
L-2661 Luxembourg
Luxemburg
Phone: +352 264 767 1
Fax: +352 264 767 67
E-mail: contact@cpipg.com
Internet: www.cpipg.com
ISIN: LU0251710041
WKN: A0JL4D
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (General Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Stuttgart
EQS News ID: 1641201

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

1641201  24-May-2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1641201&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2023
