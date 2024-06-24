CPI PROPERTY GROUP – Update on Poland Equity Investment
June 24, 2024 at 01:06 pm EDT
Share
EQS-News: CPI PROPERTY GROUP
/ Key word(s): Real Estate
CPI PROPERTY GROUP – Update on Poland Equity Investment
24.06.2024 / 19:04 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
CPI Property Group
(société anonyme)
40, rue de la Vallée
L-2661 Luxembourg
R.C.S. Luxembourg: B 102 254
Press Release - Corporate News
Luxembourg, 24 June 2024
CPI PROPERTY GROUP – Update on Poland Equity Investment
CPI PROPERTY GROUP (“CPIPG” or the “Group”) is pleased to announce further progress in the Group’s strategy to reduce leverage.
Today, CPIPG and our subsidiaries, CPI FIM SA and Czech Property Investments, a.s., signed a partnership agreement through which the Group will sell a 49% common equity stake in Vulcanion, a.s. (“Vulcanion”) for €250 million to funds managed by Sona Asset Management (UK) LLP, a leading institutional alternative asset manager. Vulcanion is a holding company owning eleven office properties in Warsaw and two retail assets in Elbląg and Lublin, Poland. The portfolio’s gross asset value is about €1 billion; three of the office properties will remain encumbered by a green loan from Aareal Bank which matures in 2028.
Following the equity stake sale, CPIPG will retain full operational control and will continue to consolidate Vulcanion. On a pro-forma basis, the transaction will reduce the Group’s Net LTV by about 1.3%. Funding and closing are expected by the end of June.
Since CPIPG initiated our asset disposal pipeline in 2022, the Group has signed more than €2.3 billion of sales at average prices close to book value. CPIPG sees this minority stake sale as a strategic step which benefits the Group’s capital structure going forward. Therefore, this equity investment is priced at levels consistent with comparable office and diversified real estate companies trading on the public market. Notably, CPIPG also retains the ability to repurchase the minority equity stake from Sona.
“CPIPG is excited about our partnership with Sona,” said David Greenbaum, CEO. “This investment demonstrates the quality of our operations and assets in Poland and the Group’s ability to attract strong capital partners.”
CPIPG was advised on structuring and ratings matters by Barclays, Société Générale and KingsRock Advisors. Dentons served as CPIPG’s legal advisor.
For further information, please contact:
Investor Relations
Moritz Mayer
Manager, Capital Markets
m.mayer@cpipg.com
For more on CPI Property Group, visit our website: www.cpigpg.com
24.06.2024 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language:
English
Company:
CPI PROPERTY GROUP
40, rue de la Vallée
L-2661 Luxembourg
Luxemburg
Phone:
+352 264 767 1
Fax:
+352 264 767 67
E-mail:
contact@cpipg.com
Internet:
www.cpipg.com
ISIN:
LU0251710041
WKN:
A0JL4D
Listed:
Regulated Market in Frankfurt (General Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Stuttgart
CPI Property Group SA, formerly GSG Group SA, is a Luxembourg-based company active in real estate sector with operations in Germany, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Russia, Croatia, Switzerland and Slovakia. The Company is principally engaged in leasing out investment properties and developing properties for its own portfolio. It has two segments: Property Investments, its core segment, and Development. The core segment comprises investment in commercial properties through acquisition, rental of properties and property portfolios, especially in long-term ownership of the properties. The Development segment focuses on commercial projects and the conversion of some Kreuzberg commercial assets into residential units to be sold; this includes property acquisition, planning and obtaining building rights, project implementation and sale/rental of the realized projects to investors and tenants. The Company operates Remontees Mecaniques Crans Montana Aminona SA as a subsidiary.