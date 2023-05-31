CPI PROPERTY : publishes financial results for the first quarter of 2023
05/31/2023 | 01:46pm EDT
CPI Property Group (société anonyme)
R.C.S. Luxembourg: B 102 254
Luxembourg, 31 May 2023
CPI PROPERTY GROUP publishes financial results for the first quarter of 2023
CPI PROPERTY GROUP (hereinafter "CPIPG", the "Company" or together with its subsidiaries the "Group"), a leading owner of income-generating European real estate, hereby publishes unaudited financial results for the three-month period ended 31 March 2023.
"CPIPG's first quarter results reflect the significant increase in our rental income due to indexation," said Martin Nemecek, CEO. "Market fundamentals in the CEE region are strong, with a healthy supply/demand balance evidenced by the Group's solid occupancy and positive rent reversion."
Operational highlights for the first quarter of 2023 include:
Like for like-for-like rent increased by 9.9%, with a rent collection rate near 100%.
Occupancy was steady at92%.
€400 million of property disposals were signed in Q1, with over €500 million completed year-to-date. Nearly €850 million have been completed since the Group's €2 billion pipeline was announced in August 2022.
Limited real estate construction, strong tenants, healthy consumer spending, and market trends including a lower impact from home working continue to support solid appetite for CEE real estate.
Financial highlights for the first quarter of 2023 include:
Property portfolio of €20.6 billion, total assets of €23.3 billion.
EPRA NRV (NAV) grew to €8.2 billion.
Gross debt declined by about €300 million.
Net Loan-to-Value (LTV) declined 0.60% to 50.3%.
Q1 LTV does not reflect the positive effect of disposal proceeds received after quarter-end, plus the benefit of bond repurchases completed in Q2 2023.
Year-endtarget LTV of 45-49% is unchanged.
Net rental income increased to €197 million and net business income rose to €213 million.
Consolidated adjusted EBITDA was €198 million, while FFO was €108 million.
Total available liquidity was €1.9 billion, including €850 million of undrawn revolving credit facilities, the majority of which mature in 2026.
Unencumbered assetsincreased to 55%.
Net ICR was 2.8x.
"While the Group's cash flow generation is strong, some of CPIPG's financial metrics temporarily exceed our target range," said David Greenbaum, CFO. "We made progress on reducing leverage in Q1, took further actions in Q2 and expect to announce more steps in the coming months."
Post-Q1 events and updates
In April 2023, CPIPG completed tender offers for senior unsecured bonds maturing in 2026, 2027 and 2028. In total, the Group accepted €335 million of bonds for tender. Because the bonds were repurchased at a discount, CPIPG expects to report a gain of approximately €60 million in Q2 2023.
CPIPG will consider further bond and/or hybrid buybacks over the course of 2023 and 2024 through tender offers and secondary market purchases, depending on the Group's level of cash and the speed of our bank financing and disposal pipelines.
In May 2023, CPIPG's board approved a reduction of the Group's shareholder distribution target for 2023 from 65% of FFO1 to less than 25%, with the final payout to be decided by the board in Q4 2023. In future years, CPIPG will consider similar measures to adjust the payout ratio depending on the real estate environment and considering our commitment to investment-grade credit ratings and our long-term financial policy.
In Q2, CPIPG completed the disposal of a brownfield site with a land area of almost 45,000 m2 in the Lambrate district of Milan, Italy. IMMOFINANZ also successfully closed the sale of landbank in Turkey with about 197,000 m2 of land area. Gross proceeds from the two sales were about €55 million.
Financing
CPIPG has an extensive pipeline of new secured bank loans in Poland, the Czech Republic, Romania, Serbia, the UK and other locations. One or more significant borrowings are expected to close during Q2, with proceeds used primarily to repay the Group's outstanding 2025 bridge loans, which currently stand at €1.55 billion. Additional secured bank financings are in advanced discussion for H2 2023. Overall, the Group's near-term debt maturities are highly manageable with existing liquidity resources of nearly €2 billion.
FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
Performance
Q1-2023
Q1-2022
Change
Total revenues
€ million
410
216
90.3%
Gross rental income (GRI)
€ million
229
128
79.1%
Net rental income (NRI)
€ million
197
110
79.4%
Net hotel income
€ million
5
(2)
361.3%
Net business income (NBI)
€ million
213
117
81.4%
Consolidated adjusted EBITDA
€ million
198
119
66.8%
Funds from operations (FFO)
€ million
108
84
27.7%
Net profit for the period
€ million
53
381
(86.1 %)
Assets
31-Mar-2023
31-Dec-2022
Change
Total assets
€ million
23,271
23,521
(1.1%)
Property portfolio
€ million
20,551
20,855
(1.5%)
Gross leasable area
sqm
6,604,000
6,784,000
(2.6%)
Occupancy
%
92.0
92.8
(0.8 p.p.)
Like-for-like gross rental growth**
%
9.9
7.6
2.3 p.p.
Total number of properties***
No.
780
855
(8.8%)
Total number of residential units
No.
14,870
16,767
(11.3%)
Total number of hotel rooms****
No.
8,067
7,810
3.3%
According to GLA
Based on headline rent
Excluding residential properties in the Czech Republic
Including hotels operated, but not owned by the Group
Financing structure
31-Mar-2023
31-Dec-2022
Change
Total equity
€ million
9,461
9,263
2.1%
EPRA NRV (NAV)
€ million
8,203
8,005
2.5%
Net debt
€ million
10,346
10,625
(2.6%)
Net Loan-to-value ratio (Net LTV)
%
50.3
50.9
(0.6 p.p.)
Net debt/EBITDA
x
13.1x
17.5x
(4.4x)
Secured consolidated leverage
%
19.0
19.5
(0.5 p.p.)
Secured debt to total debt
%
38.6
38.9
(0.3 p.p.)
Unencumbered assets to total assets
%
55.4
54.4
1 p.p.
Unencumbered assets to unsecured debt
%
185%
179%
6 p.p.
Net interest coverage (Net ICR)
x
2.8x
3.2x
(0.4x)
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM INCOME STATEMENT*
Three-month period ended
(€ million)
31 March 2023
31 March 2022
Gross rental income
229.2
128.0
Service charge and other income
116.4
47.0
Cost of service and other charges
(104.2)
(42.4)
Property operating expenses
(44.2)
(22.6)
Net rental income
197.2
110.0
Development sales
-
-
Development operating expenses
-
(0.1)
Net development income
-
(0.1)
Hotel revenue
37.5
15.5
Hotel operating expenses
(32.7)
(17.3)
Net hotel income
4.8
(1.8)
Other business revenue
27.0
25.0
Other business operating expenses
(16.0)
(15.6)
Net other business income
11.0
9.4
Total revenues
410.1
215.5
Total direct business operating expenses
(197.1)
(98.0)
Net business income
213.0
117.5
Net valuation loss
(6.6)
(0.7)
Net gain/loss on disposal of investment property and subsidiaries
(1.7)
21.8
Amortization, depreciation and impairment
(17.8)
(11.7)
Administrative expenses
(26.6)
(18.5)
Other operating income
3.5
278.2
Other operating expenses
(3.8)
(3.5)
Operating result
160.0
383.1
Interest income
6.0
2.7
Interest expense
(75.4)
(31.3)
Other net financial result
(30.2)
12.1
Net finance costs
(99.6)
(16.5)
Share of gain of equity-accounted investees (net of tax)
8.2
17.2
Profit before income tax
68.7
383.8
Income tax expense
(15.7)
(2.9)
Net profit from continuing operations
53.0
380.9
* The presented financial statements do not represent a full set of interim financial statements as if prepared in accordance with IAS 34
Gross rental income
Gross rental income increased by €101.2 million (79.1%) to €229.2 million in Q1 2023 primarily due to the contributions of IMMOFINANZ (€55.2 million) and S IMMO (€48.0 million).
Property operating expenses
Property operating costs increased by €21.6 million (96.0%) to €44.2 million in Q1 2023 due to property operating costs associated with IMMOFINANZ (€13.6 million) and S IMMO (€9.0 million).
Net hotel income
In Q1 2023, net hotel income increased to €4.8 million, primarily due to additional income generated by S IMMO (€2.5 million).
Administrative expenses
Administrative expenses increased by €8.1 million to €26.6 million due to the acquisition of IMMOFINANZ (€5.8 million) and S IMMO (€2.3 million).
Other operating income
Other operating income decreased in Q1 2023 as there was a significant bargain purchase of €274.6 million recognized in Q1 2022.
Interest expense
Interest expense increased by €31.3 million to €75.4 million in Q1 2023 primarily due to interest expense incurred by IMMOFINANZ (€12.1 million) and S IMMO (€9.0 million).