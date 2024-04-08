CPI Property Group - 2023 Results Webcast Replay
08. 04. 2024
Luxembourg

CPI Property Group hosted a webcast in relation to its financial results for 2023 to investors and stakeholders on 8 April 2024.

For those who were unable to join the live webcast, a replay is available at the below link:

https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/v3r8x98w

Attachments

  • Original Link
  • Permalink

Disclaimer

CPI Property Group SA published this content on 08 April 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 April 2024 17:11:05 UTC.