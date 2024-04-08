CPI Property Group hosted a webcast in relation to its financial results for 2023 to investors and stakeholders on 8 April 2024.
For those who were unable to join the live webcast, a replay is available at the below link:
https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/v3r8x98w
Attachments
- Original Link
- Permalink
Disclaimer
CPI Property Group SA published this content on 08 April 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 April 2024 17:11:05 UTC.