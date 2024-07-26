CPI PROPERTY GROUP Société Anonyme 40, rue de la Vallée L-2661Luxembourg R.C.S. LUXEMBOURG B 102254 (the "Company") CONVENING NOTICE OF THE COMPANY'S EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING TO BE HELD ON 29 AUGUST 2024 Dear Shareholders, You are invited to attend the extraordinary general meeting of the shareholders of the Company (the "Meeting") to be held at the registered office of the Company at 40, rue de la Vallée, L-2661 Luxembourg, Grand Duchy of Luxembourg, on 29 August 2024 at 9:30 CEST, in the presence of a Luxembourg notary public, to discuss and to vote on the agenda indicated below. The Meeting is convened in accordance with article 450-8 of the Luxembourg law on commercial companies dated 10 August 1915, as amended from time to time (the "LCA") and article 3 of the Luxembourg law dated 24 May 2011 on the exercise of certain rights of shareholders in general meetings of listed companies, as amended from time to time, with the following points on the agenda: AGENDA Decision to decrease the corporate capital of the Company from its present amount of EUR 861,952,279.10 to EUR 86,195,227.91 without cancellation of shares, by decreasing the par value of the existing shares from ten eurocents (EUR 0.10) to one eurocent (EUR 0.01) per share with allocation of the reduction proceeds to a reserve (which is available for distribution following the fulfilment of the conditions set out in Article 450-5 of the LCA). The purpose of this capital decrease is to adapt the share capital and the par value of the shares of the Company to future potential group simplification measures. Subject to approval of agenda item 1, decision to amend the articles of association of the Company to reflect the changes necessary following the approval of agenda item 1 (including, for the avoidance of doubt, the first paragraph of articles 5.1 and 5.2. of the articles of association of the Company). ATTENDING THE MEETING In order to participate in the Meeting, shareholders must provide the Company with the following three items as explained in greater detail below: (i) Record Date Confirmation, (ii) Attendance and Proxy Form, and (iii) Proof of Shareholding. Record Date Confirmation:This document shall be provided to the Company by a shareholder at the latest on the Record Date, i.e. by 24:00 CEST (midnight) on 15 August 2024. The Record Date is 15 August 2024 at 24:00 CEST (midnight)(the "Record Date", i.e. the day falling fourteen (14) days before the date of the Meeting at midnight (Luxembourg time)). The Record Date Confirmation must be in writing and indicate that a shareholder holds the Company shares and wishes to participate in the Meeting. A template form of the Record Date Confirmation is available on the Company's website at www.cpipg.com.

The Record Date Confirmation must be sent to the Company by post or electronic means so that it is received by the Company at the latest on the Record Date, i.e. by 24:00 CEST (midnight) on 15 August 2024, to: CPI PROPERTY GROUP 40, rue de la Vallée, L-2661 Luxembourg Fax: + 352 26 47 67 67 email: generalmeetings@cpipg.com Attendance and Proxy Form:A template form is available on the Company's website at www.cpipg.comand is to be duly completed and signed by shareholders wishing to attend or be represented at the Meeting. Proof of Shareholding:This document must indicate the shareholder's name and the number of Company shares held on the Record Date, i.e. at 24:00 CEST (midnight) on 15 August 2024. The Proof of Shareholding shall be issued by the bank, the professional securities' depositary or the financial institution where the shares are on deposit. Please note that Proof of Shareholding is not necessary for those shareholders whose shares are still recorded as registered shares in the Company's shareholders' register. Shareholders wishing to participate to the Meeting must send the Attendance and Proxy Form together with the relevant Proof of Shareholding by post or electronic means so that they are received by the Company at the latest by noon (12:00 noon CEST) on 22 August 2024, to: CPI PROPERTY GROUP 40, rue de la Vallée, L-2661 Luxembourg Fax: + 352 26 47 67 67 email: generalmeetings@cpipg.com Please note that only persons who are shareholders on the Record Date and have timely submitted their Record Date Confirmation, Attendance and Proxy Form, and Proof of Shareholding shall have the right to participate and vote in the Meeting. Documentation and information:The following documents and information are available for the shareholders on our website: www.cpipg.com: the present convening notice;

the total number of shares and the voting rights in the Company as at the date of this convening notice;

the draft resolutions of the Meeting including the proposed changes to the articles of association of the Company. Any draft resolution(s) submitted by shareholder(s) shall be added to the website as soon as possible after the Company has received them;

the Record Date Confirmation form; and

the Attendance and Proxy form. The above documents may also be obtained by shareholders upon written request sent to the following postal address: CPI PROPERTY GROUP, 40, rue de la Vallée, L-2661 Luxembourg.