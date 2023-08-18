Achieving a reduction of primary energy demand (PED) of at least 30%. The 30% improvement results from an actual reduction in primary energy demand (where the reductions in net primary energy demand through renewable energy sources are not taken into account) and can be achieved through a succession of measures within a maximum of three years

Achieving an Energy Performance Certificate (EPC) class A (for buildings built before 31 December 2020) or achieving ranking within the top 15% of the national or regional building stock expressed as operational Primary

Energy Demand (PED)

Achieving Primary Energy Demand (PED) of at least 10% below the threshold set for nearly zero-energy building (NZEB) requirements (for buildings built after 31 December 2020)

Efficiently operating through energy performance monitoring and assessment, for example, through the presence of an Energy Performance Contract or a building automation and control system in accordance with Article 14 (4) and Article 15 (4) of Directive 2010/31/EU