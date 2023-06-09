Advanced search
    O5G   LU0251710041

CPI PROPERTY GROUP

(O5G)
Delayed Xetra  -  11:35:30 2023-06-08 am EDT
0.9050 EUR    0.00%
CPI Property : Earnings Document

06/09/2023 | 10:34am EDT
Investor Presentation

June 2023

CPI PROPERTY GROUP INVESTOR PRESENTATION - JUNE 2023

Key figures as of Q1 2023

  • One of Europe's largest landlords
  • Generating substantial recurring income
  • High occupancy and strong rental growth
  • Capital structure in transition following recent transformational acquisitions
  • Firmly committed to strong investment grade credit ratings
  • €1.9 billion of available liquidity

TOTAL ASSETS

PROPERTY PORTFOLIO

€23.3

€20.6

billion

billion

Q1 CONSOLIDATED

Q1 FUNDS FROM

ADJUSTED EBITDA

OPERATIONS (FFO)

€198

€108

million

million

UNENCUMBERED ASSETS

WAULT

55%

3.5

NET LTV

50.3%

Q1 2023

45-49%

year-end target for 2023

OCCUPANCY

92.0%

NET ICR

2.8×

CONTRACTED GROSS RENT

€908

million

LIKE-FOR-LIKE

RENTAL GROWTH

9.9% 2

EPRA NRV (NAV)

€8.2

years

billion

The Group operates in five key segments

CPI PROPERTY GROUP INVESTOR PRESENTATION - JUNE 2023

Office - 48% of portfolio

Leading landlord in Berlin, Prague, Warsaw, Budapest, Bucharest, and Vienna

  • Strategic investments in IMMOFINANZ, S IMMO, and Globalworth brought further scale and quality

Retail - 23% of portfolio

#1 shopping centre and retail park landlord in the Czech Republic

High quality VIVO! and STOP SHOP retail offerings by IMMOFINANZ across CEE

Warsaw Skyline with Oxford Tower

Residential - 9% of portfolio

#2 residential landlord in the Czech Republic

  • Platforms in the UK and Western Europe

Hotels & Resorts - 5% of portfolio

#1 congress & convention hotel owner in the Czech Republic

  • #1 resort owner in Hvar, Croatia with 88% market share

Complementary Assets - 15% of portfolio

Strategic landbank plots, development, logistics, and other assets

3

Group overview

Property portfolio by segment (as at 31 March 2023)

Ofce

€3,026 m

Retail

15%

€9,952 m

Residential

€1,029 m

Property

48%

5%

Hotels & Resorts

portfolio

9%

€20.6 billion

Complementary Assets

€1,737 m

23%

€4,808 m

CPI PROPERTY GROUP INVESTOR PRESENTATION - JUNE 2023

myhive Warsaw Spire

4

Property portfolio by geography (as at 31 March 2023)

Czech Republic

€522 m, 3%

€5,396 m

Germany

€1,420 m

26%

Austria

7%

Poland

€1,763 m

Property

9%

Romania

portfolio

Hungary

6%

€20.6 billion

21%

€1,332 m

€4,417 m

Italy

8%

7%

€1,674 m

13%

Other CEE

Other WE

€2,617 m

€1,411 m

Scale, diversification and quality

Growth of the Group's property portfolio (€ million)

Ofce

€20.9 bn

€20.6 bn

Retail

2,965

3,026

Residential

Hotels & Resorts

995

1,029

2,112

1,737

Complementary Assets

€13.1 bn

4,773

4,808

2,031

€10.3 bn

823

€9.1 bn

1,121

1,214

10,010

9,952

1,111

749

2,697

851

889

2,220

763

6,354

2,181

5,336

4,206

2019

2020

2021

2022

Q1 2023

Rental income continues to grow

Like-for-like rental growth*

9.9%

7.6%

4.4%

3.3%

0.8%

2019

2020

2021

2022

Q1 2023

CPI PROPERTY GROUP INVESTOR PRESENTATION - JUNE 2023

Gross and net rental income (€ million)

Gross rental income

Net rental income

% YoY change

749

+86%

632

+74%

402

363

356

+13%

338

+7%

229

197

+79%

+79%

128

110

5

2020

2021

2022

Q1 2022

Q1 2023

Consolidated adjusted EBITDA (€ million)

Net Business Income

Consolidated adjusted EBITDA

% YoY change

676

+75%

608*

+65%

385

368*

+12%

344

338*

+9%

213

198*

+81%

+67%

117

119*

2020

2021

2022

Q1 2022

Q1 2023

* CPIPG standalone

* * Includes pro-rata EBITDA of Equity accounted investees.

Disclaimer

CPI Property Group SA published this content on 09 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 June 2023 14:33:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
