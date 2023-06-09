CPI Property : Earnings Document
CPI PROPERTY GROUP INVESTOR PRESENTATION - JUNE 2023
Key figures as of Q1 2023
One of Europe's largest landlords
Generating substantial recurring income
High occupancy and strong rental growth
Capital structure in transition following recent transformational acquisitions
Firmly committed to strong investment grade credit ratings
€1.9 billion of available liquidity
TOTAL ASSETS
PROPERTY PORTFOLIO
€23.3
€20.6
billion
billion
Q1 CONSOLIDATED
Q1 FUNDS FROM
ADJUSTED EBITDA
OPERATIONS (FFO)
€198
€108
million
million
UNENCUMBERED ASSETS
WAULT
55%
3.5
NET LTV
50.3%
Q1 2023
45-49%
year-end target for 2023
OCCUPANCY
92.0%
NET ICR
2.8×
CONTRACTED GROSS RENT
€908
million
LIKE-FOR-LIKE
RENTAL GROWTH
9.9%
2
EPRA NRV (NAV)
€8.2
The Group operates in five key segments
CPI PROPERTY GROUP INVESTOR PRESENTATION - JUNE 2023
Office - 48%
of portfolio
• Leading landlord in Berlin, Prague, Warsaw, Budapest, Bucharest, and Vienna
Strategic investments in IMMOFINANZ, S IMMO, and Globalworth brought further scale and quality
Retail - 23%
of portfolio
• #1 shopping centre and retail park landlord in the Czech Republic
• High quality VIVO! and STOP SHOP retail offerings by IMMOFINANZ across CEE
Warsaw Skyline with Oxford Tower
Residential - 9%
of portfolio
• #2 residential landlord in the Czech Republic
Platforms in the UK and Western Europe
Hotels & Resorts - 5%
of portfolio
• #1 congress & convention hotel owner in the Czech Republic
#1 resort owner in Hvar, Croatia with 88% market share
Complementary Assets - 15%
of portfolio
• Strategic landbank plots, development, logistics, and other assets
Group overview
Property portfolio by segment
(as at 31 March 2023)
Ofce
€3,026 m
Retail
15%
€9,952 m
Residential
€1,029 m
Property
48%
5%
Hotels & Resorts
portfolio
9%
€20.6 billion
Complementary Assets
€1,737 m
23%
€4,808 m
CPI PROPERTY GROUP INVESTOR PRESENTATION - JUNE 2023
myhive Warsaw Spire
4
Property portfolio by geography
(as at 31 March 2023)
Czech Republic
€522 m, 3%
€5,396 m
Germany
€1,420 m
26%
Austria
7%
Poland
€1,763 m
Property
9%
Romania
portfolio
Hungary
6%
€20.6 billion
21%
€1,332 m
€4,417 m
Italy
8%
7%
€1,674 m
13%
Other CEE
Other WE
€2,617 m
€1,411 m
Scale, diversification and quality
Growth of the Group's property portfolio
(€ million)
Ofce
Retail
2,965
3,026
Residential
Hotels & Resorts
995
1,029
2,112
1,737
Complementary Assets
€13.1 bn
4,773
4,808
2,031
€10.3 bn
823
€9.1 bn
1,121
1,214
10,010
9,952
1,111
749
2,697
851
889
2,220
763
6,354
2,181
5,336
4,206
2019
2020
2021
2022
Q1 2023
Rental income continues to grow
Like-for-like rental growth*
9.9%
7.6%
4.4%
3.3%
0.8%
2019
2020
2021
2022
Q1 2023
CPI PROPERTY GROUP INVESTOR PRESENTATION - JUNE 2023
Gross and net rental income
(€ million)
Gross rental income
Net rental income
% YoY change
749
+86%
632
+74%
402
363
356
+13%
338
+7%
229
197
+79%
+79%
128
110
5
2020
2021
2022
Q1 2022
Q1 2023
Consolidated adjusted EBITDA
(€ million)
Net Business Income
Consolidated adjusted EBITDA
% YoY change
676
+75%
608*
+65%
385
368*
+12%
344
338*
+9%
213
198*
+81%
+67%
117
119*
2020
2021
2022
Q1 2022
Q1 2023
* CPIPG standalone
* * Includes pro-rata EBITDA of Equity accounted investees.
Sales 2022
1 282 M
1 381 M
1 381 M
Net income 2022
534 M
575 M
575 M
Net Debt 2022
10 579 M
11 399 M
11 399 M
P/E ratio 2022
18,1x
Yield 2022
-
Capitalization
7 817 M
8 423 M
8 423 M
EV / Sales 2021
16,6x
EV / Sales 2022
14,5x
Nbr of Employees
4 540
Free-Float
5,12%
