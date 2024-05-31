CPI Property Group (société anonyme) 40, rue de la Vallée L-2661Luxembourg
R.C.S. Luxembourg: B 102 254
Press Release - Corporate News
Luxembourg, 31 May 2024
CPI PROPERTY GROUP publishes financial results for the first quarter of 2024
CPI PROPERTY GROUP ("CPIPG" or the "Group"), a leading European landlord, hereby publishes unaudited financial results for the three-month period ending 31 March 2024.
"CPIPG's like-for-like rents continued to grow at healthy rates through a combination of positive rent reversion and indexation," said David Greenbaum, CEO. "Leverage, both value and earnings-based, declined during the first quarter and is on track to decline further as we progress on disposals."
Highlights for the first quarter of 2024 include:
- Total assets were €21.5 billion, and EPRA NRV (NAV) was €7.0 billion.
- CPIPG's property portfolio was €19.2 billion (versus €19.5 billion at year-end 2023), reflecting completed disposals and negative FX and valuation movements, partially offset by CapEx investments.
- The Group has closed more than €600 million of disposals year-to-date(€340 million in Q1 2024). In addition, more than €600 million of signed disposals are expected to close in the coming months.
- Despite disposals, net rental income increased by almost 6% to €208 million, supported by a strong rental income growth of 5.5% on a like-for-like basis. Net business income rose to €221 million.
- Hotels had an excellent start to the new year with a net income of €5 million, an increase of 12% compared to Q1 2023.
- Consolidated adjusted EBITDA was €199 million; FFO1 increased to €111 million.
- Occupancy remained solid at 91.4% with a stable WAULT of 3.5 years.
- Net Loan-to-Value (LTV) decreased to 51.9%, down 0.4 p.p. from year-end2023. Net LTV is 49.7% pro forma only for disposals closed post-reportingdate or to be closed in the coming months.
- Net debt was reduced by more than €250 million versus year-end.
- Net debt/EBITDA declined by 0.6x to 12.5x on an annualised basis.
- Total available liquidity was €1.3 billion at the end of Q1 2024. Net proceeds from disposals signed post-Q1 plus disposals signed and due to close soon will contribute €600 million to the Group's liquidity, complemented by new financings and possible minority equity transactions.
- The average weighted debt maturity (4.6 years) and average cost of debt (3.12%) were unchanged from year-end.
- Unencumbered assets stood at 47%, and Net ICR was 2.5x.
Hot Topics for Our Investors
While CPIPG understands the keen investor interest in some of the topics below, we look forward to refocusing the discussion onto our diversified, well-positioned,well-managed property portfolio as soon as possible.
Credit Ratings and Capital Structure
Today, S&P Global Ratings unexpectedly downgraded CPIPG from BBB- to BB+ with a negative outlook (please see our press release published earlier today, "Comments on Recent Events").
Based on our business plan, the Group expects to remain within S&P's rating thresholds for both a BBB- and BB+ rating with S&P adjusted debt to debt plus equity below 60%, an EBITDA interest coverage of above 1.8x, and a debt to annualised EBITDA below 14x-15x in 2024 and 13x-14x in 2025. Hence, the Group will target stabilising our outlook and eventually regaining our investment grade rating with S&P.
The additional five years of equity credit assigned by S&P to our perpetual notes as part of the rating change is a development CPIPG did not anticipate, as the Group always believed CPIPG could remain investment grade. Prior to the downgrade, CPIPG had been vocal about the fact that we value our hybrid bondholders, that we know many of our hybrid bondholders also own our senior unsecured bonds, and that we place a high value on market access and our reputation.
The Group will reevaluate our liability management options in the coming weeks and months and looks forward to deploying our liquidity to optimise our maturity profile and interest expense.
Liquidity and disposals
CPIPG has €184 million of debt maturities for the remainder of 2024, and €401 million in 2025. Nearly all the debt relates to secured bank loans. Because of the quality of CPIPG's assets, the Group is confident that secured lenders in our local markets will continue to be interested both in rolling over and new financing.
CPIPG has a €700 million revolving credit facility (RCF) with a large syndicate of banks maturing in January 2026. As the Group has prioritised repaying our bridge financing (now fully extinguished), and because of delayed regulatory approvals for certain disposals, the RCF was drawn. The current RCF balance is €460 million. CPIPG intends to repay and/or refinance the RCF before the end of 2024.
Since the end of Q1, the Group received about €150 million in net cash proceeds from disposals. €449 million in additional net proceeds are expected in Q2 / Q3 from disposals signed but not yet closed. The Group's disposal pipeline under discussion still exceeds €2 billion.
In total, the Group is currently in discussions with secured lenders for €267 million of fresh financing. While CPIPG prefers senior unsecured financing, for the moment secured financing has a lesser impact on our ICR. CPIPG sees ample opportunity to increase the scope of the Group's secured borrowing, if necessary, but also prefers to minimise structural subordination for our bondholders wherever possible.
As announced or commented previously, CPIPG is currently engaged in discussions with several highly respected international investors for up to €800 million of minority equity investments in Poland, Germany, and Italy. CPIPG sees benefits in the liquidity and flexible capital offered through these transactions but acknowledges drawbacks in terms of cost and complexity. Therefore, the Group seeks the right balance in terms of number and quantum. More details and decisions on these transactions should be expected in the coming months.
CPIPG Liquidity Analysis
The table below demonstrates CPIPG's ample liquidity coverage of near-term maturities. Minority equity or new financing discussions would increase the level of available liquidity.
Amounts in €mm
Liquidity
Disposals
Disposals
Active financing
at Q1 '24
post-Q1 (net)
signed (net)
discussions
Total
CPIPG (Group)
1,302
150
449
267
2,168
Liquidity coverage
2.2x
3.7x
(Q2 2024-2025)
Distributions and Shareholder Loans
As part of our ongoing deleveraging efforts, CPIPG will sharply reduce distributions relative to our target of 65% of FFO, just as we did in 2022 and 2023. As stated previously, the Group intends to distribute to our shareholders only via share buybacks going forward, with final decisions on distributions made in Q4 each year.
The Group's past practice of providing shareholder loans will be eliminated. More details on shareholder loans and related party transactions (policy, approach, and governance) can be expected from the Group over the summer, as announced on 24 May.
Selected actions occurring post-Q1
On 28 April, the Group signed a commitment agreement with Sona Asset Management regarding a proposed equity investment of €250 million in Poland.
On 2 May, the Group completed the sale of Crans-Montana Ski Resort for more than CHF 100 million.
On 6 May, IMMOFINANZ completed the sale of City Tower Vienna for more than €150 million.
On 7 May, CPIPG completed a successful €500 million green bond transaction, and fully repaid the remaining €460 million of bridge loans. With that, CPIPG successfully completed the repayment of around €2.7 billion in acquisition financings for IMMOFINANZ and S IMMO.
On 24 May, IMMOFINANZ commenced preparations for a squeeze-out of S IMMO, which would contribute significantly to simplification of the Group's structure and improve costs/EBITDA going forward.
On 29 May, S IMMO announced the disposal of several commercial and residential assets across German cities for a total transaction volume of €255 million.
FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
Performance
Q1-2024
Q1-2023
Change
412
Total revenues
€ million
410
0.5%
Gross rental income (GRI)
€ million
237
229
3.5%
Net rental income (NRI)
€ million
208
197
5.6%
Net hotel income
€ million
5
5
12.4%
Net business income (NBI)
€ million
221
213
3.9%
Consolidated adjusted EBITDA
€ million
199
198
0.6%
Funds from operations (FFO)
€ million
111
108
2.6%
Net profit for the period
€ million
41
53
(23.1 %)
Assets
31-Mar-2024
31-Dec-2023
Change
Total assets
€ million
21,465
21,930
(2.1%)
Property portfolio
€ million
19,183
19,531
(1.8%)
Gross leasable area
sqm
6,406,000
6,462,000
(0.9%)
Occupancy
%
91.4
92.1
(0.7 p.p.)
Like-for-like gross rental growth*
%
5.5
7.9
(2.4 p.p.)
Total number of properties**
No.
685
711
(3.7%)
Total number of residential units
No.
13,594
13,630
(0.3%)
Total number of hotel rooms***
No.
6,412
8,019
(20.0%)
- Based on gross headline rent
- Excluding residential properties in the Czech Republic
- Including hotels operated, but not owned by the Group
Financing structure
31-Mar-2024
31-Dec-2023
Change
Total equity
€ million
8,231
8,257
(0.3%)
EPRA NRV (NAV)
€ million
6,964
7,033
(1.0%)
Net debt
€ million
9,965
10,220
(2.5%)
Net Loan-to-value ratio (Net LTV)
%
51.9
52.3
(0.4 p.p.)
Net debt/EBITDA
x
12.5x
13.1x
(0.6x)
Secured consolidated leverage
%
24.0
24.0
--
Secured debt to total debt
%
47.1
46.5
0.6 p.p.
Unencumbered assets to total assets
%
47.1
47.8
(0.7 p.p.)
Unencumbered assets to unsecured debt
%
176%
174%
2.0 p.p.
Net interest coverage (Net ICR)
x
2.5x
2.5x
--
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM INCOME STATEMENT*
Three-month period ended
(€ million)
31 March 2024
31 March 2023
Gross rental income
237.2
229.2
Service charge and other income
105.9
116.4
Cost of service and other charges
(96.6)
(104.2)
(38.2)
Property operating expenses
(44.2)
Net rental income
208.3
197.2
Development sales
8.4
-
Development operating expenses
(8.4)
-
Net development income
-
-
Hotel revenue
32.5
37.5
Hotel operating expenses
(27.1)
(32.7)
Net hotel income
5.4
4.8
Other business revenue
28.2
27.0
Other business operating expenses
(20.6)
(16.0)
Net other business income
7.6
11.0
Total revenues
412.2
410.1
Total direct business operating expenses
(190.9)
(197.1)
Net business income
221.3
213.0
Net valuation loss
(22.6)
(6.6)
Net loss on disposal of investment property and subsidiaries
(4.2)
(1.7)
Amortization, depreciation and impairment
(16.1)
(17.8)
Administrative expenses
(32.6)
(26.6)
Other operating income
5.5
3.5
Other operating expenses
(4.5)
(3.8)
Operating result
146.8
160.0
Interest income
10.1
6.0
Interest expense
(89.9)
(75.4)
Other net financial result
(21.4)
(30.2)
Net finance costs
(101.2)
(99.6)
Share of gain of equity-accounted investees (net of tax)
5.5
8.2
Profit before income tax
51.1
68.7
Income tax expense
(10.3)
(15.7)
Net profit from continuing operations
40.8
53.0
* The presented financial statements do not represent a full set of interim financial statements as if prepared in accordance with IAS 34
Gross rental income
Gross rental income increased by €8.0 million (3.5%) to €237.2 million in Q1 2024 compared to Q1 2023. The increase was primarily driven by rent indexation.
Property operating expenses
Property operating costs decreased by €6.0 million in Q1 2024 compared to Q1 2023, primarily due to lower repairs, maintenance, and personnel costs.
Administrative expenses
Administrative expenses increased by €6.0 million in Q1 2024 compared to Q1 2023, primarily due to an increase in admin payroll costs and overall advisory costs.
Net valuation loss
Net valuation loss of €22.6 million in Q1 2024, represented primarily by revaluation loss generated by S IMMO.
Interest expense
Interest expense increased by €14.5 million in Q1 2024 compared to Q1 2023, mainly due to an overall increase in the cost of financing. IMMOFINANZ and S IMMO interest expense increased by €6.8 million and €9.4 million, respectively.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION*
(€ million)
31 March 2024
31 December 2023
NON-CURRENT ASSETS
Intangible assets and goodwill
81.6
129.8
Investment property
16,980.6
17,262.6
Property, plant and equipment
631.0
866.5
Deferred tax assets
117.2
118.2
Equity accounted investees
804.9
717.2
Other non-current assets
591.8
452.0
Total non-current assets
19,207.1
19,546.3
CURRENT ASSETS
Inventories
69.8
73.5
Trade receivables
239.5
227.8
Cash and cash equivalents
920.2
1,022.6
Assets linked to assets held for sale
699.4
722.7
Other current assets
329.3
337.3
Total current assets
2,258.2
2,383.9
TOTAL ASSETS
21,465.3
21,930.3
EQUITY
Equity attributable to owners of the Company
5,511.2
5,567.6
Perpetual notes
1,600.9
1,585.1
1,119.0
Non-controlling interests
1,104.5
Total equity
8,231.1
8,257.2
NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES
Bonds issued
4,287.6
4,274.1
Financial debts
5,787.9
6,325.7
Deferred tax liabilities
1,495.7
1,547.7
Other non-current liabilities
207.0
223.7
Total non-current liabilities
11,778.2
12,371.2
CURRENT LIABILITIES
Bonds issued
43.8
209.2
Financial debts
748.5
412.2
Trade payables
177.4
218.3
Other current liabilities
486.3
462.1
Total current liabilities
1,456.0
1,301.8
TOTAL EQUITY AND LIABILITIES
21,465.3
21,930.2
* The presented financial statements do not represent a full set of interim financial statements as if prepared in accordance with IAS 34
Total assets
Total assets
decreased by €465.0 million (2.1%)
to €21,465.3 million as
at 31 March 2024 compared to
31 December
2023. The decrease relates primarily
to disposals of investment
property (€133.4 million), negative
foreign retranslation effect on investment property (€104.0 million) and decrease of property, plant and equipment (€235.0 million), related to the sale of hotels portfolio to the newly established joint venture.
Total liabilities
Total liabilities decreased by €438.8 million (3.2%) to €13,234.2 million as at 31 March 2024 compared to 31 December 2023, primarily due to a decrease in financial debts (€201.5 million) and bonds issued (€151.9 million).
Equity and EPRA NRV
Total equity decreased by €26.1 million from €8,257.2 million as at 31 December 2023 to €8,231.1 million as at
31 March 2024. The movements of equity components were as follows:
- Increase due to the profit for the period of €40.8 million (profit to the owners of €7.6 million);
- Increase in retained earnings due to sale of hotel portfolio to newly established joint venture (€23.8 million);
- Decrease in translation, revaluation and hedging reserve of €87.6 million;
- Net interests to perpetual notes holders of €15.7 million;
- Increase of NCI in the period of €14.4 million.
EPRA NRV was €6,964 million as at 31 March 2024, representing a decrease of 1.0% compared to 31 December 2023. The decrease of EPRA NRV was driven by the above changes in the Group's equity attributable to the owners (increase of retained earnings and decrease of translation, revaluation and hedging reserves).
31 March 2024
31 December 2023
Equity attributable to the owners (NAV)
5,511
5,568
Diluted NAV
5,511
5,568
Fair value of financial instruments
(101)
(93)
Deferred tax on revaluations
1,596
1,601
Goodwill as a result of deferred tax
(43)
(43)
EPRA NRV (€ million)
6,964
7,033
GLOSSARY
Alternative Performance Measures
Definition
Rationale
(APM)
Consolidated adjusted EBITDA
Net business income as reported deducting administrative expenses as
This is an important economic indicator showing a business's operating
reported.
efficiency comparable to other companies, as it is unrelated to the
Group's depreciation and amortisation policy and capital structure or tax
treatment. It is one of the fundamental indicators used by companies to
set their key financial and strategic objectives.
Consolidated adjusted total assets
Consolidated adjusted total assets is total assets as reported deducting
intangible assets and goodwill as reported.
EPRA Net Reinstatement Value (NRV)
EPRA NRV assumes that entities never sell assets and aims to represent
Makes adjustments to IFRS NAV to provide stakeholders with
the value required to rebuild the entity.
the most relevant information on the fair value of the assets and
liabilities within a true real estate investment company with a
long-term investment strategy.
Funds from operations or FFO
It is calculated as net profit for the period adjusted by non-cash
Funds from operations provide an indication of core recurring earnings.
revenues/expenses (like deferred tax, net valuation gain/loss,
impairment, amortisation/depreciation, goodwill etc.) and non-
recurring (both cash and non-cash) items. Calculation also excludes
accounting adjustments for unconsolidated partnerships and joint
ventures.
Net debt/EBITDA
It is calculated as Net debt divided by Consolidated adjusted EBITDA.
A measure of a company's ability to pay its debt. This ratio measures the
amount of income generated and available to pay down debt before
covering interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation expenses.
Net ICR
It is calculated as Consolidated adjusted EBITDA divided by a sum of
This measure is an important indicator of a firm´s ability to pay interest
interest income as reported and interest expense as reported.
and other fixed charges from its operating performance, measured by
EBITDA.
Net Loan-to-Value or Net LTV
It is calculated as Net debt divided by fair value of Property Portfolio.
Loan-to-value provides a general assessment of financing risk undertaken.
Secured consolidated leverage ratio
Secured consolidated leverage ratio is a ratio of a sum of secured
This measure is an important indicator of a firm´s financial flexibility and
financial debts and secured bonds to Consolidated adjusted total
liquidity. Lower levels of secured debt typically also means lower levels of
assets.
mortgage debt - properties that are free and clear of mortgages are
sources of alternative liquidity via the issuance of property-specific
mortgage debt, or even sales.
Secured debt to total debt
It is calculated as a sum of secured bonds and secured financial debts
This measure is an important indicator of a firm´s financial flexibility and
as reported divided by a sum of bonds issued and financial debts as
liquidity. Lower levels of secured debt typically also means lower levels of
reported.
mortgage debt - properties that are free and clear of mortgages are
sources of alternative liquidity via the issuance of property-specific
mortgage debt, or even sales.
Unencumbered assets to total assets
It is calculated as total assets as reported less a sum of encumbered
This measure is an important indicator of a commercialreal estate firm´s
assets as reported divided by total assets as reported.
liquidity and flexibility. Properties that are free and clear of mortgages are
sources of alternative liquidity via the issuance of property-specific
mortgage debt, or even sales. The larger the ratio of unencumbered
assets to total assets, the more flexibility a company generally has in
repaying its unsecured debt at maturity, and the more likely that a higher
recovery can be realized in the event of default.
Unencumbered assets to unsecured debt
It is calculated as unencumbered assets as reported divided by a sum
This measure is an additional indicator of a commercial real estate firm's
of unsecured bonds and unsecured financial debts as reported.
liquidity and financial flexibility.
Non-financial definitions
Definition
Company
CPI Property Group S.A.
Property Portfolio value or PP value
The sum of value of Property Portfolio owned by the Group
Gross Leasable Area or GLA
Gross leasable area is the amount of floor space available to be rented. Gross leasable area is the area for which tenants pay rent,
and thus the area that produces income for the property owner.
Group
CPI Property Group S.A. together with its subsidiaries
Net debt
Net debt is borrowings plus bank overdraft less cash and cash equivalents.
Occupancy
Occupancy is a ratio of estimated rental revenue regarding occupied GLA and total estimated rental revenue, unless stated
otherwise.
Property Portfolio
Property Portfolio covers all properties and investees held by the Group, independent of the balance sheet classification, from which
the Group incurs rental or other operating income.
APM RECONCILIATION*
EPRA NRV reconciliation (€ million)
31-Mar-24
31-Dec-23
Equity attributable to owners of the company
5,511
5,568
Effect of exercise of options, convertibles and other equity interests
0
0
Diluted NAV, after the exercise of options, convertibles and other equity interests
5,511
5,568
Revaluation of trading property and property, plant and equipment
0
0
Fair value of financial instruments
(101)
(93)
Deferred tax on revaluation
1,596
1,601
Goodwill as a result of deferred tax
(43)
(43)
EPRA NRV
6,964
7,033
Net LTV reconciliation (€ million)
31-Mar-24
31-Dec-23
Financial debts
6,536
6,738
Bonds issued
4,331
4,483
Net debt linked to assets held for sale
17
22
Cash and cash equivalents
(920)
(1,023)
Net debt
9,965
10,220
Total property portfolio
19,183
19,531
Net LTV
51.9%
52.3%
Net Interest coverage ratio reconciliation (€ million)
Q1-2024
FY 2023
Interest income
10
39
Interest expense
(90)
(348)
Consolidated adjusted EBITDA
199
778
Net Interest coverage ratio
2.5x
2.5x
Secured debt to total debt reconciliation (€ million)
31-Mar-24
31-Dec-23
Secured bonds
0
0
Secured financial debts
5,128
5,232
Total debts
10,888
11,257
Secured debt to total debt
47.1%
46.5%
* Totals might not sum exactly due to rounding differences.
