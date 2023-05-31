Advanced search
    O5G   LU0251710041

CPI PROPERTY GROUP

(O5G)
Delayed Xetra  -  11:35:36 2023-05-31 am EDT
0.9050 EUR    0.00%
CPI Property : General Meeting Annual and Extraordinary General Meetings of Shareholders

05/31/2023 | 03:08pm EDT
CPI Property Group (société anonyme) 40, rue de la Vallée L-2661Luxembourg

R.C.S. Luxembourg: B 102 254

Press Release - Corporate News

Luxembourg, 31 May 2023

CPI PROPERTY GROUP - Annual and Extraordinary General Meetings of Shareholders

The annual general meeting (the "AGM") and the extraordinary general meeting (the "EGM") of the shareholders of CPI PROPERTY GROUP (the "Company") were held today in Luxembourg. At both meetings, approximately 89.35% of the voting rights were present or presented.

AGM

The AGM approved the statutory and consolidated annual accounts, as well as the allocation of financial results for the financial year ending 31 December 2022. The AGM approved the Company's remuneration report for the year 2022. The AGM also granted discharge to all members of the Company's board of directors and to the approved auditor of the Company for the performance of their duties during the financial year ending 31 December 2022.

The AGM further resolved to re-appoint the following persons as members of the Company's board of directors until the annual general meeting of the shareholders of the Company to be held in 2024: Edward Hughes, Jonathan Lewis, Philippe Magistretti, Martin Nemecek, Tomas Salajka, Omar Sattar, Oliver Schlink, and Tim Scoble. Martin Nemecek was appointed as the managing director (délégué à la gestion journalière) of the Company until the annual general meeting of the shareholders of the Company to be held in 2024. The AGM also re-appointed Ernst & Young as the approved auditor of the Company until the annual general meeting of the shareholders of the Company to be held in 2024.

The AGM finally approved the terms and conditions of a buy-back programme of the Company enabling the repurchase by the Company of its own shares. In particular, the AGM authorized the board of directors of the Company to repurchase, in one or several steps, a maximum number of one billion (1,000,000,000) shares in the Company, for a purchase price comprised in the range between one eurocent (EUR 0.01-) and five euros (EUR 5.-). For terms and conditions of the buy-back authorization kindly refer to the buy-back programme available at the website of the Company.

EGM

The EGM resolved to decrease the corporate capital of the Company by the amount of EUR 19,806,503.90 by means of cancellation of 198,065,039 shares held in treasury by the Company. The EGM also approved the modifications of the Company's articles of association reflecting the above capital decrease approved during the EGM.

The share capital of the Company now amounts to EUR 870,485,025.90 represented by 8,704,850,259 ordinary shares with par value of EUR 0.10. Accordingly, the total number of voting rights amounts to 8,704,850,259 as at 31 May 2023.

For further information, please contact:

Investor Relations

David Greenbaum

Moritz Mayer

Chief Financial Officer

Manager, Capital Markets

d.greenbaum@cpipg.com

m.mayer@cpipg.com

For more on CPI Property Group, visit our website: www.cpipg.comFollow us on Twitter (CPIPG_SA) and LinkedIn

Disclaimer

CPI Property Group SA published this content on 31 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 May 2023 19:07:14 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 1 282 M 1 366 M 1 366 M
Net income 2022 534 M 569 M 569 M
Net Debt 2022 10 579 M 11 275 M 11 275 M
P/E ratio 2022 18,1x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 7 817 M 8 380 M 8 331 M
EV / Sales 2021 16,6x
EV / Sales 2022 14,5x
Nbr of Employees 4 540
Free-Float 5,01%
Managers and Directors
Martin Nemecek Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director & MD
David Greenbaum Chief Financial Officer
Edward Moss-Hughes Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Tomá Novotný Chief Information Officer
Jitka Macova Director-Operations & Human Resources
