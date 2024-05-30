CPI Property Group (société anonyme) 40, rue de la Vallée L-2661Luxembourg

R.C.S. Luxembourg: B 102 254

Press Release - Corporate News

Luxembourg, 30 May 2024

CPI PROPERTY GROUP - Annual and Extraordinary General Meetings of Shareholders

The annual general meeting (the "AGM") and the extraordinary general meeting (the "EGM") of the shareholders of CPI PROPERTY GROUP (the "Company") were held today in Luxembourg. At both meetings, approximately 89.99 % of the voting rights were present or presented.

AGM

The AGM approved the statutory and consolidated annual accounts, as well as the allocation of financial results for the financial year ending 31 December 2023. The AGM approved (i) the Company's revised remuneration policy and (ii) the Company's remuneration report for the financial year ending on 31 December 2023. The AGM also granted discharge to all members of the Company's board of directors and to the approved auditor of the Company for the performance of their duties during the financial year ending 31 December 2023.

The AGM further resolved to re-appoint with immediate effect the following persons as members of the Company's board of directors until the annual general meeting of the shareholders of the Company to be held in 2025: Edward Hughes, Jonathan Lewis, Philippe Magistretti, David Greenbaum, Tomas Salajka, Omar Sattar, Oliver Schlink, and Tim Scoble. David Greenbaum and Tomas Salajka were appointed with immediate effect as the managing directors (délégué à la gestion journalière) of the Company until the annual general meeting of the shareholders of the Company to be held in 2025. The AGM also re-appointed with immediate effect Ernst & Young as the approved auditor of the Company until the annual general meeting of the shareholders of the Company to be held in 2025.

EGM

The EGM resolved to decrease the corporate capital of the Company by the amount of EUR 8,532,746.80 by means of cancellation of 85,327,468 shares held in treasury by the Company. The EGM also approved the modifications of the Company's articles of association reflecting the above capital decrease approved during the EGM.

The share capital of the Company now amounts to EUR 861,952,279.10 represented by 8,619,522,791 ordinary shares with par value of EUR 0.10. Accordingly, the total number of voting rights amounts to 8,619,522,791 as at 30 May 2024.