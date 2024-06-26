CPI Property Group SA, formerly GSG Group SA, is a Luxembourg-based company active in real estate sector with operations in Germany, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Russia, Croatia, Switzerland and Slovakia. The Company is principally engaged in leasing out investment properties and developing properties for its own portfolio. It has two segments: Property Investments, its core segment, and Development. The core segment comprises investment in commercial properties through acquisition, rental of properties and property portfolios, especially in long-term ownership of the properties. The Development segment focuses on commercial projects and the conversion of some Kreuzberg commercial assets into residential units to be sold; this includes property acquisition, planning and obtaining building rights, project implementation and sale/rental of the realized projects to investors and tenants. The Company operates Remontees Mecaniques Crans Montana Aminona SA as a subsidiary.