Financial highlights for Q1 2024

  • One of Europe's largest landlords
  • Substantial recurring income and cashflows
  • High occupancy and strong rental growth
  • Leverage above target, on track for reduction
  • Firmly committed to reaching our financial policy targets
  • €1.3 billion of available liquidity

TOTAL ASSETS

PROPERTY PORTFOLIO

€21.5

€19.2

billion

billion

CONSOLIDATED

FUNDS FROM

ADJUSTED EBITDA

OPERATIONS (FFO)

€199

€111

million

million

UNENCUMBERED ASSETS

WAULT

3.5

47%

NET LTV

51.9/49.7%

pro-forma for

signed disposals

OCCUPANCY

91.4%

NET ICR

2.5×

CONTRACTED GROSS RENT

€927

million

LIKE-FOR-LIKE

RENTAL GROWTH

5.5% 2

EPRA NRV (NAV)

€7.0

years

billion

Group overview

Property portfolio by segment (as at 31 March 2024)

Ofce

€3,218m

Retail

17%

€8,768m

Residential

€980m

Property

46%

5%

portfolio

Hotels & Resorts

7%

€19.2 billion

Complementary Assets

€1,417m

25%

€4,801m

Property portfolio by geography (as at 31 March 2024)

Czech Republic

€932m

€5,058m

Germany

26%

€1,448m

5%

Austria

8%

Poland

€1,328m

Property

7%

Romania

portfolio

19%

Italy

8%

€19.2 billion

€1,553m

€3,550m

Hungary

8%

6%

Other CEE

€1,616m

13%

€1,214m

Other

€2,485m

CPI PROPERTY GROUP INVESTOR PRESENTATION - Q1 2024

myhive S-Park, Bucharest, Romania

3

Scale, diversification and quality

Property portfolio (€ million)

Ofce

€20.9bn

Retail

€19.5bn

2,965

€19.2bn

Residential

3,274

3,218

Hotels & Resorts

995

Complementary Assets

2,112

1,121

980

€13.1bn

4,773

1,464

1,417

4,864

4,801

2,031

€10.3bn

823

1,121

1,214

10,010

749

2,697

8,808

8,768

889

2,220

5,336

6,354

2020

2021

2022

2023

Q1 2024

Like-for-like rental income continues to grow*

7.6%

7.9%

5.5%

3.3%

0.8%

2020

2021

2022

2023

Q1 2024

CPI PROPERTY GROUP INVESTOR PRESENTATION - Q1 2024

Gross and net rental income (€ million)

Gross rental income

Net rental income

% YoY change

934

749

+25% 796

+26%

+86% 632

+74%

402

363

356 338

+13%

+7%

237

208

229

197

+3%

+6%

2020

2021

2022*

2023

Q1 2023

Q1 2024

4

* Rental income in 2022 reflects ten months of contribution from IMMOFINANZ and six months of contribution from S IMMO.

Consolidated adjusted EBITDA (€ million)

Net Business Income

Consolidated adjusted EBITDA

% YoY change

874

+29% 778*

676

+28%

+75% 608*

+65%

385

368*

344

338*

+12% +9%

221

199*

213

198*

+4% +1%

2020

2021

2022

2023

Q1 2023

Q1 2024

* CPIPG standalone until 2023

* Includes pro-rata EBITDA of Equity accounted investees.

Update on financing activities

Consistent access to bank and bond financing Q2 2024

€500 million green bond

  • 5-yearmaturity at 7% coupon

Over 6× oversubscribed

Total liquidity

Q1 2024

€1.3bn

€30 million green loan

  • Financing for photovoltaic investments on assets
  • 5-yearmaturity at 200 bps margin

Q4 2023

€50 million secured loan

  • Refinancing of existing loan against Czech office assets
  • 5-yearmaturity at 195 bps spread

€404 million secured loan

  • Refinancing of existing loan that was scheduled to mature in October 2024
  • 7-yearmaturity with attractive margin unchanged to previous financing

€122 million secured loans

  • Three new secured loans across retail and office properties in the Czech Republic
  • 5-yearmaturity at 200-220 bps spread

Einsteinova, Bratislava, Slovakia

CPI PROPERTY GROUP INVESTOR PRESENTATION - Q1 2024

5

Disposal pipeline: €2 billion target achieved, further €2 billion in execution

Granularity and diversification of pipeline are significant advantages

  • The Group has closed more than €600 million of disposals year-to-date(€340 million in Q1 2024). In addition, more than €600 million of signed disposals are expected to close in the coming months.
  • The Group's disposal strategy focuses on low-yielding mature assets, single tenant properties and non- strategic assets outside of the Group's core markets.
  • The buyers are predominantly local investors, including family offices, local real estate companies, funds and asset managers.
  • The Group continues to have a sizable disposal pipeline and aims to dispose an additional €2 billion over the next 12 to 24 months.

Berlin, Germany Crans Montana Ski Resort, Switzerland

CPI PROPERTY GROUP INVESTOR PRESENTATION - Q1 2024

Overview of recently disposed properties

Adlerhof, Residential, Vienna, Austria

6

Disposals by geography*

Germany

Austria

39%

Czech Republic

10%

Croatia

2%

Italy

4%

Poland

15%

16%

Other

15%

Disposals by segment*

Ofce/Commercial

Residential

29%

Hotel

18%

Landbank

4%

Retail

1%

5%

Other

43%

Residential Apartments, Leipzig, Germany Residential Apartments,

City Tower Vienna, Austria

Concept Tower, Warsaw, Poland

*split based on main usage

Business update

7

Balance Hall, Budapest, Hungary

CPI PROPERTY GROUP INVESTOR PRESENTATION - Q1 2024

High occupancy reflects tenant and asset quality

  • Ongoing strong like-for-like rental growth of 5.5% supported by a high occupancy rate of 91.4% across the portfolio. Retail remains virtually fully occupied at 97.0%, offices are at 87.9%, and the residential segment at 91.4%.
  • The Group's lease maturity profile is well balanced, with a stable WAULT of 3.5 years; on average, 15% of our leases expire annually through 2028.
  • Top 10 tenants are high-quality international and regional companies, and only represent 9% of rental income. No individual tenant is over 1%.

Occupancy rate (%)*

Ofce

Retail

Residential*

X% Group

93.7%

93.8%

92.8%

92.1%

91.4%

96.7%

97.0%

97.9%

97.5%

97.0%

92.4% 92.9%

91.9%

95.5%

91.4%

89.9%

92.8%

88.7%

92.0%

87.9%

2020

2021

2022

2023

Q1 2024

Top 10 tenants by rental income

€ million

Rent as

WAULT**

% of GRI*

(years)

9.7

1.0%

2.6

9.5

1.0%

6.1

9.0

1.0%

2.4

8.8

0.9%

3.1

8.7

0.9%

2.8

8.6

0.9%

9.0

8.5

0.9%

5.0

8.4

0.9%

2.9

7.9

0.9%

6.4

7.5

0.8%

3.1

Total

86.5

9.3%

4.3

88%

Office

occupancy

97%

Retail

occupancy

8

3.5 years

average

WAULT

5.4%

EPRA topped-up net initial yield*

* Occupancy based on rented units.

* Based on annualised headline rent. ** WAULT reflecting the first break option.

* as of 31 December 2023

CPI PROPERTY GROUP INVESTOR PRESENTATION - Q1 2024

Diversified tenants and a solid lease profile

Office tenants by type (according to headline rent)

Top 10 income-generating assets

Professional Services

Asset

Value

% Total

GLA m²

EPRA

Location

IT

11%

(€ m)

occupancy

17%

myhive Warsaw Spire

373

1.9%

72,000

98.0%

Warsaw, PL

Public/Municipalities

11%

SC Maximo

312

1.6%

60,000

99.7%

Rome, IT

Financial Services/Banking/Insurance

Manufacturing

Warsaw Financial Center

259

1.3%

50,000

95.7%

Warsaw, PL

17%

Medical/Pharmaceutical

9%

Quadrio

228

1.2%

25,000

97.2%

Prague, CZ

Energy

Eurocentrum

225

1.2%

85,000

96.7%

Warsaw, PL

Telecom

7%

SC Sun Plaza

217

1.1%

82,000

99.2%

Bucharest, RO

Consumer Goods

16%

3%

Helmholtzstraße

200

1.0%

46,000

83.7%

Berlin, DE

Educational

myhive am Wienerberg Twin Towers

190

1.0%

66,000

92.2%

3% 3% 3%

Vienna, AT

Other

FLOAT

189

1.0%

30,000

97.8%

Düsseldorf, DE

Franklinstraße

188

1.0%

38,000

87.0%

Berlin, DE

Top 10 as % of total property value

€2,380m

12.4%

554,000

9

Czech Shopping Centre tenants by type

Maturity profile of fixed rental agreements

(according to headline rent)

Helmholtzstraße 2-9, Berlin, Germany

Fashion

2%

Grocery Store

3%

23%

Food & Beverage

4%

Health & Beauty

5%

Services

15%

6%

Specialist

Household

7%

Sport

8%

14%

Shoes

12%

Entertainment

Other

22%

24%

17%

15%

12%

10%

2024

2025

2026

2027

2028

2029+

Note: Specialist include Books and Stationery, Toys, Presents and E-commerce.

Excluding residential properties and reflecting the first break option.

Sound real estate market fundamentals

myhive Medienhafen ALTO, Berlin, Germany

10

