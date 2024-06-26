Investor Presentation (June 2024)
Q1 2024
CPI PROPERTY GROUP INVESTOR PRESENTATION - Q1 2024
Financial highlights for Q1 2024
- One of Europe's largest landlords
- Substantial recurring income and cashflows
- High occupancy and strong rental growth
- Leverage above target, on track for reduction
- Firmly committed to reaching our financial policy targets
- €1.3 billion of available liquidity
TOTAL ASSETS
PROPERTY PORTFOLIO
€21.5
€19.2
billion
billion
CONSOLIDATED
FUNDS FROM
ADJUSTED EBITDA
OPERATIONS (FFO)
€199
€111
million
million
UNENCUMBERED ASSETS
WAULT
3.5
47%
NET LTV
51.9/49.7%
pro-forma for
signed disposals
OCCUPANCY
91.4%
NET ICR
2.5×
CONTRACTED GROSS RENT
€927
million
LIKE-FOR-LIKE
RENTAL GROWTH
5.5% 2
EPRA NRV (NAV)
€7.0
years
billion
Group overview
Property portfolio by segment (as at 31 March 2024)
Ofce
€3,218m
Retail
17%
€8,768m
Residential
€980m
Property
46%
5%
portfolio
Hotels & Resorts
7%
€19.2 billion
Complementary Assets
€1,417m
25%
€4,801m
Property portfolio by geography (as at 31 March 2024)
Czech Republic
€932m
€5,058m
Germany
26%
€1,448m
5%
Austria
8%
Poland
€1,328m
Property
7%
Romania
portfolio
19%
Italy
8%
€19.2 billion
€1,553m
€3,550m
Hungary
8%
6%
Other CEE
€1,616m
13%
€1,214m
Other
€2,485m
CPI PROPERTY GROUP INVESTOR PRESENTATION - Q1 2024
myhive S-Park, Bucharest, Romania
3
Scale, diversification and quality
Property portfolio (€ million)
Ofce
€20.9bn
Retail
€19.5bn
2,965
€19.2bn
Residential
3,274
3,218
Hotels & Resorts
995
Complementary Assets
2,112
1,121
980
€13.1bn
4,773
1,464
1,417
4,864
4,801
2,031
€10.3bn
823
1,121
1,214
10,010
749
2,697
8,808
8,768
889
2,220
5,336
6,354
2020
2021
2022
2023
Q1 2024
Like-for-like rental income continues to grow*
7.6%
7.9%
5.5%
3.3%
0.8%
2020
2021
2022
2023
Q1 2024
CPI PROPERTY GROUP INVESTOR PRESENTATION - Q1 2024
Gross and net rental income (€ million)
Gross rental income
Net rental income
% YoY change
934
749
+25% 796
+26%
+86% 632
+74%
402
363
356 338
+13%
+7%
237
208
229
197
+3%
+6%
2020
2021
2022*
2023
Q1 2023
Q1 2024
4
* Rental income in 2022 reflects ten months of contribution from IMMOFINANZ and six months of contribution from S IMMO.
Consolidated adjusted EBITDA (€ million)
Net Business Income
Consolidated adjusted EBITDA
% YoY change
874
+29% 778*
676
+28%
+75% 608*
+65%
385
368*
344
338*
+12% +9%
221
199*
213
198*
+4% +1%
2020
2021
2022
2023
Q1 2023
Q1 2024
* CPIPG standalone until 2023
* Includes pro-rata EBITDA of Equity accounted investees.
Update on financing activities
Consistent access to bank and bond financing Q2 2024
€500 million green bond
- 5-yearmaturity at 7% coupon
• Over 6× oversubscribed
Total liquidity
Q1 2024
€1.3bn
€30 million green loan
- Financing for photovoltaic investments on assets
- 5-yearmaturity at 200 bps margin
Q4 2023
€50 million secured loan
- Refinancing of existing loan against Czech office assets
- 5-yearmaturity at 195 bps spread
€404 million secured loan
- Refinancing of existing loan that was scheduled to mature in October 2024
- 7-yearmaturity with attractive margin unchanged to previous financing
€122 million secured loans
- Three new secured loans across retail and office properties in the Czech Republic
- 5-yearmaturity at 200-220 bps spread
Einsteinova, Bratislava, Slovakia
CPI PROPERTY GROUP INVESTOR PRESENTATION - Q1 2024
5
Disposal pipeline: €2 billion target achieved, further €2 billion in execution
Granularity and diversification of pipeline are significant advantages
- The Group has closed more than €600 million of disposals year-to-date(€340 million in Q1 2024). In addition, more than €600 million of signed disposals are expected to close in the coming months.
- The Group's disposal strategy focuses on low-yielding mature assets, single tenant properties and non- strategic assets outside of the Group's core markets.
- The buyers are predominantly local investors, including family offices, local real estate companies, funds and asset managers.
- The Group continues to have a sizable disposal pipeline and aims to dispose an additional €2 billion over the next 12 to 24 months.
Berlin, Germany Crans Montana Ski Resort, Switzerland
CPI PROPERTY GROUP INVESTOR PRESENTATION - Q1 2024
Overview of recently disposed properties
Adlerhof, Residential, Vienna, Austria
6
Disposals by geography*
Germany
Austria
39%
Czech Republic
10%
Croatia
2%
Italy
4%
Poland
15%
16%
Other
15%
Disposals by segment*
Ofce/Commercial
Residential
29%
Hotel
18%
Landbank
4%
Retail
1%
5%
Other
43%
Residential Apartments, Leipzig, Germany Residential Apartments,
City Tower Vienna, Austria
Concept Tower, Warsaw, Poland
*split based on main usage
Business update
7
Balance Hall, Budapest, Hungary
CPI PROPERTY GROUP INVESTOR PRESENTATION - Q1 2024
High occupancy reflects tenant and asset quality
- Ongoing strong like-for-like rental growth of 5.5% supported by a high occupancy rate of 91.4% across the portfolio. Retail remains virtually fully occupied at 97.0%, offices are at 87.9%, and the residential segment at 91.4%.
- The Group's lease maturity profile is well balanced, with a stable WAULT of 3.5 years; on average, 15% of our leases expire annually through 2028.
- Top 10 tenants are high-quality international and regional companies, and only represent 9% of rental income. No individual tenant is over 1%.
Occupancy rate (%)*
Ofce
Retail
Residential*
X% Group
93.7%
93.8%
92.8%
92.1%
91.4%
96.7%
97.0%
97.9%
97.5%
97.0%
92.4% 92.9%
91.9%
95.5%
91.4%
89.9%
92.8%
88.7%
92.0%
87.9%
2020
2021
2022
2023
Q1 2024
Top 10 tenants by rental income
€ million
Rent as
WAULT**
% of GRI*
(years)
9.7
1.0%
2.6
9.5
1.0%
6.1
9.0
1.0%
2.4
8.8
0.9%
3.1
8.7
0.9%
2.8
8.6
0.9%
9.0
8.5
0.9%
5.0
8.4
0.9%
2.9
7.9
0.9%
6.4
7.5
0.8%
3.1
Total
86.5
9.3%
4.3
88%
Office
occupancy
97%
Retail
occupancy
8
3.5 years
average
WAULT
5.4%
EPRA topped-up net initial yield*
* Occupancy based on rented units.
* Based on annualised headline rent. ** WAULT reflecting the first break option.
* as of 31 December 2023
CPI PROPERTY GROUP INVESTOR PRESENTATION - Q1 2024
Diversified tenants and a solid lease profile
Office tenants by type (according to headline rent)
Top 10 income-generating assets
Professional Services
Asset
Value
% Total
GLA m²
EPRA
Location
IT
11%
(€ m)
occupancy
17%
myhive Warsaw Spire
373
1.9%
72,000
98.0%
Warsaw, PL
Public/Municipalities
11%
SC Maximo
312
1.6%
60,000
99.7%
Rome, IT
Financial Services/Banking/Insurance
Manufacturing
Warsaw Financial Center
259
1.3%
50,000
95.7%
Warsaw, PL
17%
Medical/Pharmaceutical
9%
Quadrio
228
1.2%
25,000
97.2%
Prague, CZ
Energy
Eurocentrum
225
1.2%
85,000
96.7%
Warsaw, PL
Telecom
7%
SC Sun Plaza
217
1.1%
82,000
99.2%
Bucharest, RO
Consumer Goods
16%
3%
Helmholtzstraße
200
1.0%
46,000
83.7%
Berlin, DE
Educational
myhive am Wienerberg Twin Towers
190
1.0%
66,000
92.2%
3% 3% 3%
Vienna, AT
Other
FLOAT
189
1.0%
30,000
97.8%
Düsseldorf, DE
Franklinstraße
188
1.0%
38,000
87.0%
Berlin, DE
Top 10 as % of total property value
€2,380m
12.4%
554,000
9
Czech Shopping Centre tenants by type
Maturity profile of fixed rental agreements
(according to headline rent)
Helmholtzstraße 2-9, Berlin, Germany
Fashion
2%
Grocery Store
3%
23%
Food & Beverage
4%
Health & Beauty
5%
Services
15%
6%
Specialist
Household
7%
Sport
8%
14%
Shoes
12%
Entertainment
Other
22%
24%
17%
15%
12%
10%
2024
2025
2026
2027
2028
2029+
Note: Specialist include Books and Stationery, Toys, Presents and E-commerce.
Excluding residential properties and reflecting the first break option.
Sound real estate market fundamentals
myhive Medienhafen ALTO, Berlin, Germany
10
