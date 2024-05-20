NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer and to the CSSF)i

This notification is made in relation to the modifications of structure of undertakings controlled by Mr. Vitek, without notifiable changes in the aggregate controlled shareholding of Mr. Vitek in CPI PROPERTY GROUP,

amounting to a total of 88.41%. Full chain of controlled undertakings: Radovan Vitek is the founder of the Vitek Family Trust, that he fully controls. Mr. Vitek transferred stakes in Ravento S.à r.l., Efimacor S.à r.l., and CPIPG Holding S.à r.l. to the Vitek Family Trust, as follows. The Vitek Family Trust holds 100% in Gentaviana, a.s., which in turn holds 100% in Estodanto, a.s., which in turn holds 100% in Nuclesot, a.s., which in turn holds 25.55% in Ravento S.à r.l., 25.55% in Efimacor S.à r.l., and 25.12% in CPIPG Holding S.à r.l. The Vitek Family Trust holds 100% in Mustonaria, a.s., which in turn holds 100% in Adauteis, a.s., which in turn holds 100% in Meganeura, a.s., which in turn holds 25.55% in Ravento S.à r.l., 25.55% in Efimacor S.à r.l., and 25.12% in CPIPG Holding S.à r.l. The Vitek Family Trust holds 100% in Carbiomys, a.s., which in turn holds 100% in Gerocasiata, a.s., which in turn holds 100% in Proluesta, a.s., which in turn holds 25.55% in Ravento S.à r.l., 25.55% in Efimacor S.à r.l., and 25.12% in CPIPG Holding S.à r.l. The Vitek Family Trust holds 100% in Azdarid, a.s., which in turn holds 100% in Gornopsia, a.s., which in turn holds 100% in Rugopisa, a.s., which in turn holds 21.16% in Ravento S.à r.l., 21.16% in Efimacor S.à r.l., and 4.64% in CPIPG Holding S.à r.l. Gornopisa, a.s. also holds 100% in Senecate, a.s., which in turn holds 2.19% in Ravento S.à r.l., 2.19% in Efimacor S.à r.l., and 20% in CPIPG Holding S.à r.l. Mr. Vitek fully controls Whislow Equities Ltd. Whislow Equities in turn directly holds 10.34% in CPI PROPERTY GROUP. Ravento S.à r.l. directly holds 48.94% in CPI PROPERTY GROUP. Efimacor S.à r.l., directly holds 9.04% in CPI PROPERTY GROUP. Efimacor S.à r.l. also holds 100% in Larnoya invest S.à r.l., which in turn directly holds 17.26% in CPI PROPERTY GROUP. CPIPG Holding S.à r.l. directly holds 2.83% in CPI PROPERTY GROUP.

Date: 2024-05-17 18:09

