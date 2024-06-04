CPI Property Group (société anonyme)

40, rue de la Vallée L-2661 Luxembourg

R.C.S. Luxembourg: B 102 254

Press Release - Corporate News

Luxembourg, 4 June 2024

CPI PROPERTY GROUP - Latest Short Seller Report

CPI PROPERTY GROUP ("CPIPG" or the "Group") has prepared a response to the latest report by our short seller.

Similar to the multiple reports published previously, the latest report is of poor quality. CPIPG clearly sees that our short seller needs to make money and is willing to write anything to damage the Group's reputation. False statements, photos of our primary shareholder's teenage daughters, apparently nothing is off limits.

This time, our short seller focused on last year's contribution of assets in Dubai by our primary shareholder. Because the Dubai transaction took place after the short-seller's initial misguided attack, CPIPG anticipated that we would receive questions. Hence, the transaction was subjected to extra layers of scrutiny and review.

Background

As outlined in CPIPG's first response to the short seller in December 2023, Radovan Vítek contributed around €1.4 billion to CPIPG on a net basis between 2013 and 2022. Since the Group was founded more than 30 years ago, consistent with the practices of other closely held companies, CPIPG has provided loans to our shareholder, which were regularly repaid with proceeds from annual share buybacks or through asset contributions. All the loans were accurately disclosed, and the topic was regularly discussed with our banks, bondholders, and other stakeholders.

CPIPG understands that the practice of providing shareholder loans is not ideal for a company of our size and scale of public market activity. Therefore, the Group has committed to ending the practice and plans to rely only on share buybacks going forward.

In Q4 2023, CPIPG approached our shareholder about a capital contribution to strengthen the Group's balance sheet and repay loans before year-end. Radovan Vítek proposed the contribution of the Dubai assets, which were acquired over the past few years as a personal investment. From a business perspective, CPIPG believed the assets had excellent potential for both quick sales and long-term price appreciation, considering the vibrant demand for luxury homes in the UAE.

Valuation and Disclosure

The valuation of the Dubai properties was subjected to multiple levels of scrutiny. The first level of valuation was conducted by Cavendish Maxwell, which is a highly respected expert in the UAE, in accordance with the RICS Red Book Global Standards. PwC reviewed the transaction, and Dentons provided legal advice. Finally, as an extra step the Group received an initial valuation from CBRE that was consistent with the original. The transaction was then reviewed and approved by CPIPG's board of directors.

CPIPG disclosed that the properties were in various stages of development and that progress payments were being made. The valuation was based on recent sales of comparable units and was conducted on a net basis, e.g., net of any future capital expenditure required to complete the units. On that basis, CPIPG calculated that the €273m