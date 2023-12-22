CPI Property Group (société anonyme) 40, rue de la Vallée L-2661Luxembourg

R.C.S. Luxembourg: B 102 254

Press Release - Corporate News

Luxembourg, 22 December 2023

CPI PROPERTY GROUP - Partial Sale of IMMOFINANZ Shares

CPI PROPERTY GROUP ("CPIPG" or the "Group") is pleased to announce a small transaction which enhances liquidity while preserving strategic flexibility.

Recently, CPIPG was approached by Petrus Advisers Investments Fund L.P. ("PAIF"), a London-based investment manager and current shareholder of IMMOFINANZ AG ("IMMOFINANZ"), about increasing their ownership stake.

CPIPG agreed to sell 2,575,000 shares of IMMOFINANZ to PAIF, equivalent to 1.86% of the total outstanding. Notably, CPIPG's shareholding in IMMOFINANZ remains above the strategically important threshold of 75%.

The transaction value was about €51.9 million, equivalent to €20.15 per share. Concurrently, PAIF has granted CPIPG call options which are exercisable for up to 2 years.

The sale provides CPIPG with additional liquidity, while the call option gives the Group flexibility on future strategic plans for IMMOFINANZ. CPIPG sees PAIF as a thought leader in the Austrian market, and both parties intend to engage regarding IMMOFINANZ's governance, strategy, and shareholder value.

For further information, please contact:

Investor Relations

Moritz Mayer m.mayer@cpipg.com

For more on CPI Property Group, visit our website: www.cpipg.com

Follow us on X (CPIPG_SA) and LinkedIn