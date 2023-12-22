CPI Property Group (société anonyme) 40, rue de la Vallée L-2661Luxembourg
R.C.S. Luxembourg: B 102 254
Press Release - Corporate News
Luxembourg, 22 December 2023
CPI PROPERTY GROUP - Partial Sale of IMMOFINANZ Shares
CPI PROPERTY GROUP ("CPIPG" or the "Group") is pleased to announce a small transaction which enhances liquidity while preserving strategic flexibility.
Recently, CPIPG was approached by Petrus Advisers Investments Fund L.P. ("PAIF"), a London-based investment manager and current shareholder of IMMOFINANZ AG ("IMMOFINANZ"), about increasing their ownership stake.
CPIPG agreed to sell 2,575,000 shares of IMMOFINANZ to PAIF, equivalent to 1.86% of the total outstanding. Notably, CPIPG's shareholding in IMMOFINANZ remains above the strategically important threshold of 75%.
The transaction value was about €51.9 million, equivalent to €20.15 per share. Concurrently, PAIF has granted CPIPG call options which are exercisable for up to 2 years.
The sale provides CPIPG with additional liquidity, while the call option gives the Group flexibility on future strategic plans for IMMOFINANZ. CPIPG sees PAIF as a thought leader in the Austrian market, and both parties intend to engage regarding IMMOFINANZ's governance, strategy, and shareholder value.
For further information, please contact:
Investor Relations
Moritz Mayer m.mayer@cpipg.com
For more on CPI Property Group, visit our website: www.cpipg.com
Follow us on X (CPIPG_SA) and LinkedIn
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
CPI Property Group SA published this content on 22 December 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 December 2023 17:20:38 UTC.