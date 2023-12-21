CPI Property Group (société anonyme) 40, rue de la Vallée L-2661Luxembourg

R.C.S. Luxembourg: B 102 254

Press Release - Corporate News

Luxembourg, 21 December 2023

CPI PROPERTY GROUP - Sale of two Retail Properties to IMMOFINANZ AG

CPI PROPERTY GROUP ("CPIPG" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the sale of the Olympia Pilsen shopping centre and a retail park in the Czech Republic to IMMOFINANZ. The transaction value was €165.5 million.

The usable space in both fully rented properties totals roughly 49,200 m². The Olympia Pilsen Shopping Center is located on the southeast border of Pilsen and has more than 120 shops on 41,000 m² of space.

The transaction technically qualifies as a related party transaction because CPIPG consolidates IMMOFINANZ. As a related party disposal, this sale is not included in CPIPG's €2 billion external disposal pipeline.

