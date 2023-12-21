CPI Property Group (société anonyme) 40, rue de la Vallée L-2661Luxembourg
R.C.S. Luxembourg: B 102 254
Press Release - Corporate News
Luxembourg, 21 December 2023
CPI PROPERTY GROUP - Sale of two Retail Properties to IMMOFINANZ AG
CPI PROPERTY GROUP ("CPIPG" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the sale of the Olympia Pilsen shopping centre and a retail park in the Czech Republic to IMMOFINANZ. The transaction value was €165.5 million.
The usable space in both fully rented properties totals roughly 49,200 m². The Olympia Pilsen Shopping Center is located on the southeast border of Pilsen and has more than 120 shops on 41,000 m² of space.
The transaction technically qualifies as a related party transaction because CPIPG consolidates IMMOFINANZ. As a related party disposal, this sale is not included in CPIPG's €2 billion external disposal pipeline.
For further information, please contact:
Investor Relations
Moritz Mayer m.mayer@cpipg.com
For more on CPI Property Group, visit our website: www.cpipg.com
Follow us on X (CPIPG_SA) and LinkedIn
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
CPI Property Group SA published this content on 21 December 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 December 2023 19:59:10 UTC.