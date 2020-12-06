Ad-hoc news: Board changes

CPI PROPERTY GROUP (société anonyme)

40, rue de la Vallée L-2661 Luxembourg

R.C.S. Luxembourg: B 102 254

PRESS RELEASE

Ad-Hoc News. Disclosure of Inside Information pursuant to Art 17 of the Market Abuse Regulation.

Luxembourg, 6 December 2020

CPI Property Group - Changes to the Board of Directors

CPI Property Group ("CPIPG"), the leading owner of real estate in Berlin, Prague and Warsaw hereby announces changes to CPIPG's board of directors.

Effective today, Radovan Vitek and Marie Vitek resigned from the board of directors and Jonathan Lewis has been co-opted to the board of directors.

Mr. Lewis is an independent real estate consultant who practised for 40 years as a solicitor, most recently as a partner at international law firm CMS.

CPIPG's board now consists of three independent directors (Edward Hughes, Omar Sattar, and Jonathan Lewis) and four members of management (Martin Nemecek, Tomas Salajka, Philippe Magistretti, and Oliver Schlink).

